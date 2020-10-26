Norma Earlene McGuffey, age 84 went to be with the Jesus on October 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband, Burnett “Tom” McGuffey; father, Earl W. Gentry; mother, Jewell Gentry. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist. She attended Mt. Sinai Baptist and New Covenant Baptist Church. She was retired from Blount Memorial Hospital coffee shop with over 25 years of service. She is survived by her son, Steven McGuffey; granddaughter, Sharon Silence; great-grandson, Gage Silence; sister, Melissa and husband, (Sterling) Post; brother, Kenneth and wife, Rosie Gentry; several friends, nieces and nephews. Burial for immediate family will be at Grandview Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
