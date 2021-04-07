Wannell Boring Anthony, age 79 of Maryville, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Fairpark Healthcare Center. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy Anthony; son, Roger Anthony; parents, Zeke and Stella Boring; brother and sister in law, Orville and Sue Boring; brothers, Willie and Raymond Boring; sister and brother in law, Merilyn and George Spradlin; brother in law, Homer Crowder. Survivors include son, Ronald Anthony; sister, Mae Crowder; sisters in law, Nancy Boring, Linda Boring and Gladys Robertson and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideon’s South Camp, PO Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802-4035. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
John William Cate, 79, passed away on February 25. The Family will receive friends at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion on Saturday, April 10 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithLifeandlegacy.com
Steven Edward Coffman, age 58, passed away April 6, 2021 at his home in Englewood. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Connatser; brothers, Charles (Tina) Coffman, Eugene (Teresa) Coffman; sister Kim (Doug) Laura. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Unitia Cemetery with Rev. Gary Simerly officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Maxine H. Humphrey, 100, of Maryville, died April 7, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life for George Lea “RAT” Long will be held at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, on Friday, April 9, receiving friends at 4 p.m. and service at 5:30 p.m. Any questions you may call 982-3457. Wear masks by choice. Paid by family.
Glenn Edward Perkins, age 80, passed away April 7, 2021, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Ellner Jane Abbott Perkins; son, Dennis E. Perkins; daughter and son-in-law, Amy (Eric) Jones; grandchildren, Caden Jones, Kinsey Jones; brother, Don Perkins; sister, Sandy Hutsell; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience Friday, April 9,2021 from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Forest Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
