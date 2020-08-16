William Olin Peterson passed away quietly at home with his family on August 14th. He was 87. He was born on September 28, 1932. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force. After the military, he worked in security at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado until retirement. During retirement, he enjoyed moving to different parts of the country; Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, and settled in Missouri to be near family. He was quick with a joke, loved a well manicured lawn, telling war stories (repeatedly), and he never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents; Allen and Pearl, and his siblings Ruben, Jack, Jim and Sally. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Wilma, and his daughters Vickie and Susan, along with nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday August 19th at 11am at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion in Maryville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solutions Center, Chicago, IL 60677 www.mccammonammonsclcick.com
Margaret Atchley Rose, 102, of Maryville, died on August 15, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
