Iva Lee Boring, age 88, of Maryville passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A family graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday August 20, 2020 at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Stanley G. Brown, age 90, of Maryville passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Due to Covid-19 a private family graveside will be held at Grandview Cemetery. A full obituary will appear next week in the Daily Times. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary Bell Crisp, age 65, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zora and Jack Lowe; her sister and brother-in-law, Ray and Wilma Duffy; her brothers George and Junior Lowe. She is survived by her husband, David Crisp; sons, Michael and Gary Crisp; daughter-in-law, Tessa Crisp; granddaughter, Michaela Crisp; sister and brother-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Humphrey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jan Lowe, Glen and Phyllis Davis, Dan and Cindy Crisp; several nieces and nephews; and special friends on Nottingham CT. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Stroke Recovery Foundation. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jim Eisenhower, age 69, of Maryville passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Herman “Tom Cat” Eisenhower and Emma Faye Fagg Eisenhower; and brother, Arthur Lee and J.P. Eisenhower; and nephew, Jason Eisenhower. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Shirley Eisenhower; sons, John and Tiffany Eisenhower of Knoxville and Marty and Christina Eisenhower of Georgia; four grandchildren; brothers, Ernie, Clifford, and Steve Eisenhower; and sisters, Margaret, Maxine, Mary Alice, Johnnie, Pat, and Lola. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Cecil F. Levi, age 79, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Tennessee, but grew up in Rossville, Georgia. He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He retired from North Alabama Fabricating Company (NAFCO) in Birmingham, Alabama, as an engineering manager. Cecil was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Preceded in death by: mother, Earnestine James Nelson; father, Joseph Levi. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Faye Tennyson Levi; sister, Carolyn Nelson Merck; sister, Linda Nelson Matthews (Glenn); sons, Christopher Duane Levi (Lisa), and Mitchell Stuart Levi (April); grandchildren, Christopher Padres, Joshua Levi, and Sarah Levi. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to: Blount Memorial Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, TN 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James Melvin Long, age 77, of Maryville passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. James retired from Mayfield Dairy as a Supervisor after 36 years of service. He was member of First Baptist Church of Friendsville where he served as a deacon and choir member. James liked to hike and golf. Preceded in death by: parents, A.D. & Helen Long; Brother, Joe Long; Son, Scott Long. Survivors include: wife of 58 years, Shirley Nuchols Long; Daughters & Sons-in-law, Cindy Stroud (Kip) and Kendra McDonald (Steven); grandchildren, Kaleb Stroud, Ethan Stroud, Hannah McDonald, Andrew McDonald, and Abbie McDonald; brothers & sisters-in-law, Elmer Long (Jane), Wendall Long, Gary Long (Anna). A special thank you to Dr. Ritu Khanna & staff @ DCI Maryville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: First Baptist Church of Friendsville Missions Ministry, 403 N Farnum St, Friendsville, TN 37737. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Friendsville. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Old Piney Church Cemetery with Rev. Scott Kidd officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Thomas Douglas "Doug" Mincy, 80, of Maryville, TN died on August 18, 2020, at UT Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
George Kenneth Treadway, age 76, passed from this life into the arms of his Heavenly Father on August 15, 2020. He graduated from Hughes High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. George was the Co-Owner of Treadway Brothers Refrigeration, Inc and retired in 2016. He was a 32 degree Mason, member of the Shriners Kerbela Temple. George was a Veteran of the United States Army. Preceded in death by: Daughter, Rebecca Treadway; Son, Christopher Treadway; Parents, Glen & Lockie Treadway; brother, William Eugene Treadway. He leaves behind his Wife, Lonna R. Treadway; Daughter, Kathryn Treadway; special friend, Jerry Thompson; and all of his other special friends that he loved and helped. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
