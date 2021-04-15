Carmen Maria Abbott Bramblett, age 72 of Maryville, Tenn. and Mobile, Ala., passed away April 14, 2021 at home following a two-year battle with cancer. She was a long time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She taught college at the University of Georgia, Memphis State University and The University of Northern Iowa. For more than ten years, she was a teacher at Walland Elementary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mayme Abbott. She is survived by her husband, James Lewis Bramblett; children, Benjamin Ashley (Christy) Bramblett of Maryville, Matthew Jordan Bramblett of Mobile, Ala.; grandchildren, India Wesley Bramblett, Alice Whitefield Bramblett, James Edwards Bramblett all of Maryville; siblings, Tony (Martha) Abbott, Camilla (Don) Benson, John (Kathy) Abbott; plus a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends from 12:30 — 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the service to follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ash Bramblett and Rev. Greg Long officiating. The interment will be immediately following in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Grove at College Street Church Plant, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Timothy Rex Buckner, age 60, passed away in the early morning hours of April 8th at home. Tim’s health had declined rapidly in the last few month’s and was in constant pain. Tim served in the USAF and then enlisted in the U.S Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division and made several overseas deployments. Tim loved the mountains and was an avid hiker and fly fisherman. Tim is preceded by sister Kay Renee Buckner Freeman. He leaves behind mom and dad Kay and Rex Buckner, Niece Amy Crain and husband Bart, great-nephew’s, Jordan, Hunter Levi. At Tim’s request he was cremated and requested no service. In lieu of cards or flowers please consider a donation to www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
David Earl Burchfield, age 63, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by his father, John David Burchfield; grandparents, Frank and Johnnie Burchfield; Earl and Marylee Bryant Fife. Survivors include his mother, Shirley Fife Cowan; step-father, Dennis Cowan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven and Angela Burchfield; Matthew and Heather Cowan of Hermitage, TN; special nephew, Dylan Paul Burchfield; niece, Hannah Woodall; great nieces, Tatum and Ella Grace; great nephew, Beau; special friend, Bobby Parker and numerous other special friends and family. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00PM Sunday, April 18, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a memorial service following at 2:00PM with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Special thanks to the first responders and Blount Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Charles Franklin Crisp, age 87 of Maryville, passed away April 14, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a retired from the US Army with the rank of Sergeant Major and retired from the Veterans Administration. He is preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Hannah (Jones) Crisp; brothers, George, Jr., J.B., Jim; sisters, Nellie Williams, Ruth Steele, Velma Chapman, Shirley Dozier, Charlotte Goodwin. His survivors include wife, Kim; sister-in-law, Cindy Crisp, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum for the entombment service with Rev. Lynn Goodwin officiating and full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Shirley Louise Corum Crisp, 70, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening at U.T. Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents: Amos and Christine McLemore Corum, daughter: Robin Roach, and brother: Anthony Corum. She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Larry Crisp, son: Randall Crisp, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brothers: Vernon Corum, Bobby Corum, Ricky Corum, and Amos Corum, sister: Esta Quillen, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Rev. Johnny McCoy officiating the burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
In loving memory of Shanda Marie Henry, who left this world on April 14, 2021. Preceded in death by her father, Obie Jefferson Henry Jr.; and both sets of grandparents. Left to miss her dearly are her two sons, Aiden Henry and Reece Henry; her mother, Kathy Lawson and stepdad, David Lockett; sister and brother-in-law, Kristi and Michael Gifford; brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Ginger Henry; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Larry Rose and Roger and Mel Burns; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held exclusively for family and close friends.
Nancy Jane Julian, age 46, of Oak Ridge, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was predeceased by her grandparents, John Merideth and Mamie Lorene (Buchanan) Gunter and Lloyd Newman and Lura Pauline (Terry) Julian. Nancy is survived by her parents, Judy Gay (Gunter) Baumbach and George Allan Baumbach of Knightdale, NC, and James Loyd and Olwin (Nelson) Julian of Rockford, brother, Jim Julian II, uncle and aunt Kelley and Evelyn Gunter of Maryville, special friends Gary Koons and infant Ava Koons of Oak Ridge, her dog Mira, many other‘ aunts, uncles, and cousins, and special brother Dalton Bare. Graveside service and interment will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Due to COVID-19 the family requests wearing a face mask. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865 -983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Fred W. McClanahan, of Maryville, went to be with our Lord on April 15, 2021, at the age of 81. Fred was a Veteran of the US Army and served as a police officer then detective for the Knoxville Police Department. Fred was an avid fisherman who loved to shoot firearms and watch Nascar. Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha Jean McClanahan and mother, Eula Stinnett McClanahan. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his son, Brian McClanahan and wife Karen; daughter, Kayle Prince and husband Matt; stepsons, James “Jimmy” Graham and wife Jennifer, Charles “Charlie” Graham, Robert “Bobby” Graham and wife Maria; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Lee Rine and wife Janice; sister, Joyce Radke and husband Jim; and other extended family and friends. The family will Receive Friends on Saturday, April 17th from 1:00-2:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm, with Pastor Vonzel Whetsell officiating. The Interment will immediately follow. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
James Edward Payne Jr., 60, of Maryville, died April 12, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Brenda Carol Riden, age 60, passed away April 14, 2021, at Fort Sanders Hospital. Brenda was a caring person that never met a stranger. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Ruby McBath; sister, Juanita Blankenship; brother, Tommy McBath; brother-in-law, Cleve Keasler. She is survived by her son, Darrin Riden; daughter, Destiny Riden; sister, Pat Keasler, nieces, Sherrie Brown, Debbie Vaughn, Melissa Borden; special caregiver, Sherrie Brown; special friend, Glenda Oliver; several great nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience from 10:00 AM — 4:00 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Louisville Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Roberts officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Donna Catherine Packer Quigley Shipley, 86, of Maryville, died April 14, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
James Robert “Robbie” Storey, left his earthly pain behind April 8, 2021, to join his sister, Dawn and his grandparents, Dorothea and Rogers Chastain in the beautiful botanical gardens of Heaven. He leaves his memory with his favorite person, best friend and great niece, Drakeley Hill along with his loving parents, Jim and Anita Storey. Among his other favorite people who will miss him greatly are his nieces, Harley Hill, Logan, Jayley and Eden Frazier, and his special companion, Derrick Hopkins, as well as many cousins, family and friends who had become his tribe of support and encouragement. Rob leaves behind a legacy of laughter, a great love for animals, a passion for travel and a desire to save every plant and antique he came across. Rob impacted every soul around him for 53 years and will continue to do so through the love he leaves behind. The family kindly asks you to join us in Rob’s memory on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Clarks Grove Cemetery at 2:00 PM, wearing your purple best. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
