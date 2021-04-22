James "Jim" Arnold Fair, 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 19, 2021. Jim was born October 15, 1969 in Maryville, TN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, yard sales, Halloween, and collecting cats. He is preceded in death by his step-mother, Gloria Fair; grandparents, James and Gertie Bradley; great-grandmother, Anne Medlin Cabe; nephew, Bradley Shinkle; and grandson, Jameson Bunch. He is survived by his four daughters, Katie Fair (Dustin Campbell), Tory Kiningham (Michael), Korie Bunch (Corey), and Megan Fair; mother and step-father, Gayle and Terry Standridge; father, Terry Fair; beloved grandchildren; sister, Melissa Fair Cantrell (Claude); friend, Robin Devereaux; and many extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blount County Humane Society, 1005 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. Casual dress and masks are encouraged.
Hodges, Jr., Paul Vaughn, 74, of Maryville died on April 19, 2021. Paul died after an illness. He served as a Sergeant in the US Army. He was a beloved, caring and supportive father and grandfather. Paul was a friend to everyone he met. His quick wit and gregarious nature put all he met at ease. Paul was a dedicated volunteer at Remote Area Medical and missionary worker for serving Native American populations. He is survived by his widow, three children, four grandsons and one granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Family Promise and Remote Area Medical.
Diane Koch, 74, passed away Monday, April 19. She is survived by husband, Ken; daughters, Kimberly Amacher and Karen Huelsman; and sister, Sue Trotter. She taught school at Lanier and Middlesettlements. She will be missed by friends and family.
Blendeane Elizabeth Tarwater Hill Mickelson, age 87, of Louisville, TN, went home to be with her Savior on April 22, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. Blendeane Elizabeth Tarwater was the 1st born child of Coy Tarwater and Nora Ann Tarwater. She was preceded in death by husbands William Mickelson and Edward Hill. Her sisters and brother: Beatrice Wells, Willie Lou Morris, and Clifford Tarwater, and grandson Thomas Edward Robertson. Blendeane is survived by three daughters Monica Ford (Lance), Margo Robertson (Steve), and Pamela Pickens (Randall); grandchildren, Shane Winkle (Heather), Lance Ford, Jr.(Deanna), Christie Ann Mullins (Chris), Cara Ford, Matthew Robertson, Emily Robertson,and John Pickens. Blendeane has ten great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; several nephews, nephews and cousins. Upon graduating from Farragut High School, she married and followed her husband Edward Hill to San Diego and lived on the naval base while he served in the Korean War. Her career began in Chicago, IL where she attended and graduated from Vogue Academy Beauty Culture and Clairol Technical Training Center in 1963. She and her family then returned to Knoxville, TN. She attended The University of Tennessee, Division of University Extension and received certification in the Teacher Education Program for Instructors for Cosmetology. She then taught practical and theory of cosmetology for Knoxville & Knox County Schools from 1977-1981. She owned and operated Vogue Hair Fashions for 40 years. Graduated from Pellissippi State Community College with an associate in business. In 1986, she was approached by the University of Tennessee Medical Center to develop a Hair Care Program Department for patients and employees. With more than 40 years of experience as a cosmetologist, instructor, teacher and business owner Blendeane is described as a good listener who touched the lives of many students and clients. Active in her church and community her entire life. She was a member of Maryville Church of Christ where she and her husband William Mickelson taught Sunday School for several years. Earlier she was a member at First Christian Church, (Disciples of Christ) where she taught Sunday school, kept the food pantry stocked and was Sunday School Class President. She was a faithful servant who shared her faith with those she met throughout her life. She served on the Title I Project Community meetings for Civic improvement, she helped students to complete their education and she was a member of Pilot Club International Businesswomen Club and served on the Executive Board and was the corresponding secretary. Receiving friends will be at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 West Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN on April 25th from 2-3pm and funeral to follow with Dr. Tony Pointer officiating. Graveside for immediate family on April 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 with Pastor Travis Bookout officiating. Pallbearers will be Lance Ford, Sr., Shane Winkle, Steve Robertson, Matthew Robertson, Randall Pickens, and John Pickens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maryville Church of Christ and Alzheimer's Tennessee. Thank you to Andrew Goins, DO and the Cojocari Family. As a devoted Christian lady, Blendeane loved others so well. One of her favorite Bible verses was that "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jerry Murphy, age 68, of Walland, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at home. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Polly Murphy; brothers, Gene Murphy, Bob Murphy, and Edward Murphy; sisters, Anne Foster, Gladys Robbins, and Blanche Elliott. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Murphy; son and daughter-in-law, William and Missy Murphy; sisters, Ruby Hutsell, Becky Burchfield, and Teresa Holcomb. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at West Millers Cove Cemetery for the interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-100, www.SmithLifeandLegacy.com
Wayne Owens gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday April 20, 2021, with his loving wife of 40 years, Helen, holding his hand. Wayne retired from Alcoa Aluminum after 18 years. Following retirement, he enjoyed running his own custom auto paint and body work business. Anyone who knew Wayne, knew he did not like to sit idle, in his later years, he enjoyed assembling bicycles at Walmart where he made many new friendships. Wayne and Helen attended Dotson Memorial Baptist Church faithfully for 33 years. Following church on Sunday afternoons, Wayne could be found parked in front of the TV watching every minute of each NASCAR race. Through the years, Wayne had many special friends that he held closer than a brother. On Saturday nights, he and Curtis Crass enjoyed years of dirt car races under the night lights. Don Sparks and Wayne, never found a journey too far to capture the perfect shot of a powerful locomotive barreling down the tracks. Kyle Mynatt was more than a co-worker as their friendship was lifelong. Gary Campola and Wayne enjoyed many laughs as they assembled hundreds of bicycles at Walmart. Wayne and his family enjoyed spending time together, eating good food, and enjoying big belly laughs. Wayne enjoyed a heavenly reunion with his Mother and Father, Shady and Gladys Owens and sister, Linda Titlow. He is survived by one sister, Paula and her late husband Pete Hampton of Summerville, GA. Two daughters, Elaine and Jim Law of Maryville, TN and Annette Ervin of Maryville, TN. Sons Jeff and Karen Owen of Sweetwater, TN and Rick and Robin Owen of Maryville, TN. Grandchildren Aaron and Heidi Owen of Maryville, TN, Jared and Caitlin Law of Maryville, TN, Brittany and Joseph Haynes of Athens, TN, Alisha and Terry Rodgers of Knoxville, TN, and Allison and Kris Tindell of Sweetwater, TN. Wayne was blessed to enjoy each of his Great Grandchildren, Aubree Zimmer, twins Boston and Neyland Morrow, Allen Law, Willow Owen, Reagan Rodgers, Wilson Owen, and Asher Tindell. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. Funeral Service will follow with Dr. Morris Anderson to officiate the service, Entombment will follow directly after the Funeral Service. Online condolences and fond memories can be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Toni Lillian Patterson, 66, of Maryville, passed away Monday April 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her Parents: Date and Eula Thompson Phillips, Brother: D.J. Phillips, Husband: Phillip Patterson. She is survived by her Sons: Justin, and Phillip Patterson, Sister: Vicky Greene, Brothers: Andy, Richard, and Joe Phillips. The family and friends will at meet 2:00 P.M. Saturday April 24, 2021 at The Friends Meeting House Cemetery in Friendsville for a Memorial Graveside Service with Tom Greene officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Paul Arthur Sargent, 49, of Friendsville died on January 10, 2021. He leaves behind wife: Rebecca Sargent, sons: Zach and Braydon Sargent, and stepsons: Skylar and Spencer Spradlin. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:30 P.M. Sunday April 25, 2021 at Lotterdale Cove Campground: 17177 East Coast Tellico Parkway, Greenback, TN 37742, with Jimmy Parsley officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Dr. Carl Marzel Stiefel, 88, died Friday, April 16, 2021. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral. He was a graduate of Young High School, UT Knoxville, and UT Dental School in Memphis. Practicing dentistry 61 years in Knoxville, he particularly enjoyed solving problems and talking with his many interesting patients. He was active in Second District Dental Society; member Tennessee Dental Association, American Dental Association, Pierre Fauchard Academy, American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, SouthEastern Academy of Prosthodontics. He chaired the Peer Review Committee for Second District, and received Dentist of the Year award in 1988. Proud to have been an Eagle Scout, Marzel went on to be Scout Master of Troop 5 at St. John's for many years. This included Wood Badge Training, earning the Silver Beaver Award, and leading the troop on 50 mile Wilderness Treks and Canoe Treks. He was a cradle Episcopalian at St. John's and often served as an acolyte in his youth. In later years, Marzel attended the early morning service. He always liked music. He played in the UT Marching Band and listened to classical music while making his crowns and bridges. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, welding, masonry, building his workshop and lab, jewelry making, canoeing and sailing. He loved using power tools, like saws and drills and playing with his tractor; then would read a good book. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Walter E. and Louise Stiefel, and his grandmother, Sarah Elizabeth Sizer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Furian Stiefel; children Susan (Loyd) Deaver in GA, Joseph (Connie) Stiefel in MA, David Stiefel, Elizabeth Stiefel; grandchildren Robert (Brittany) Deaver in TX, Jennifer Deaver, James Deaver, Kathryn Stiefel, Monica Stiefel; great-granddaughter Charleigh Deaver; brother Dr. Joseph (Nancy) Stiefel in NC. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 pm, with the Rev. Chris Hackett officiating; reception following. In lieu of flowers, consider St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902, or Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pk., Knoxville, TN 37919. East Tennessee Mortuary Service. 865-539-2458
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.