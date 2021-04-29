Harold Cooper, 72, of Friendsville, passed away early Tuesday morning at the family home. He was a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Harold was a lifetime member of the Americal Division Veterans Association and attended numerous reunions with his brothers in arms. He was preceded in death by his parents Harley and Ruby Long Cooper, sister Edna and brother Walter. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Dianne, sons and daughters in law Patrick and Tammi Cooper of Maryville, and Clint and Kelley Cooper of Knoxville, sister-in-law Shirley of Dalton, GA, grandchildren Keylee, Kerri, Kassidy, Kaydi, and Colton, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment on Friday, April 30, at 3 pm at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Thomas Lee Hankinson Sr., 61, of Friendsville, died April 28, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
William A. “Bill” Murphy, age 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 24, 2021. Born June 30, 1930, on a farm in rural Blount County, he was the fifth of six children. In youth he attended Salem Baptist Church. In 1947, at age 17, Bill joined the US Army. He spent 18 months near Nome, Alaska watching the skies for Russian aircraft. In 1950 with onset of the Korean War, Bill’s military service changed abruptly. He joined the amphibious landing planned by General Douglas MacArthur at Inchon, Korea. His unit did some of the heaviest fighting of the war; of 300 members, only 30 survived. Bill was wounded and spent six weeks recovering in Japan. He was repeatedly promoted, being honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant in 1951. Bill received multiple military medals including the National Defense Medal and the Purple Heart. After the war, Bill worked for Alcoa for over 40 years. He worked at all three Blount County plants, serving at different times as shift foreman and technical supervisor. An exceptionally hard worker, he also worked side jobs. In 1962 he founded Midland Realty Company, becoming a residential contractor. During the next thirty years he built dozens of homes in the Woodmont and Glenmore subdivisions of Blount County. He also began Midland Insurance Co in 1965. Bill also had lots of fun in his life. With his uncle, “Red”Hayes, he bought a cabin on Fort Loudon Lake. He, his family, and friends used these facilities for many wonderful weekends / summers of swimming, boating and water skiing. He frequently joined his two closest friends, Ralph Smith and Curtis Whitehead, with the families of all three men taking Florida vacations together. Preceded in death by parents Bart and Hazel Murphy; siblings, Ralph Murphy, Ruby Lequire, Zola Ray Spears and Faye Kite; son, Richard “Rick” Murphy, Bill is survived by wife Lois Faye Murphy; brother John Murphy; daughter Cindy Caldwell Reynolds (Dr Jim Reynolds); grandchildren Eve Costner (Morgan Costner), Luke Caldwell. Also step-children Kaye Brewer (Gary Brewer), Mike Tuttle, Terry Tuttle; step-grandchildren Whitney Tuttle Turner (Jackson Turner), and Kalen Tuttle. At Bill’s request, no services are scheduled.
JoAnne C. Nelson age 78, Maryville, TN, passed away April 27, 2021 at U.T. Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Edna Carpenter; mother and father-in-law, Ezra and Eula Nelson; brothers, Nick, Bill, Wayne, J.D. and George Dale; sisters, Juanita, Faye, Charlotte and Mildred; sisters-in-law, Gladys and Cledia Nelson; brother-in-law, Shirley Nelson; granddaughter, Emily Marie Nelson. Survived by husband of 57 years, Clifford Nelson; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Wilma, Rick and Sammie, Darrell and Kim; granddaughter, and husband, Stephanie and Britton Knight; grandson and wife, Alex and Megan Nelson; grandson, Evan Nelson; great granddaughters, Baylee and Lucy Knight, Hazel Nelson and baby sister Finley coming in July; brother, Frank Carpenter and sister-in-law, Ruby Nelson. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Terry Nelson officiating, interment will follow in Nelson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Mary Jane Nichols, age 93, of Vonore, passed away 8:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home. She attended Citico Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband James W. Nichols Jr., son Stanley Nichols, daughter Norma Taylor, granddaughter Kelli Konley, parents David & Mary Jane Stephens, sisters Carrie Foister and Gerlean Dupes, brothers Horace, Hilluard and McDaniel Stephens. Survivors-Special son: Robert Nichols, Vonore; Daughter: Elizabeth Burchell, Vonore; Son-in-law: Richard Taylor, IL; 8 Grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, 1 great great great granddaughter, several nieces & nephews. Graveside services & interment 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Chad Shaffer officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Marie Betty (Van Keppel) Vandermeer, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away at the Shannondale Health Care Center on April 23, 2021, at the age of 87. Marie was born in Phoenix, Illinois on February 28, 1934 to Willem and Helen (Blankenstein) Van Keppel. She graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, Illinois in 1952 and immediately went to work at Kerns Industrial Corporation to help support her mother and younger sister. She met her husband Roy through the Chicago Christian Choral Club where she was a member of the alto section. Singing always remained a very important part of her life. Marie and Roy married in 1956 and their first son, Philip Roy Vandermeer, was born in 1957. When Roy finished his Ph.D. at the Illinois Institute of Technology, the family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Their second son, Paul Lawrence Vandermeer, was born there in 1961. During the time she lived in Oak Ridge, Marie served as secretary of Covenant Presbyterian Church and as a founding member and director of Contact Teleministries (now the Contact Care Line), one of her proudest achievements. After 25 years in Oak Ridge, Marie and Roy moved to Alexandria, Virginia and became involved at The National Presbyterian Church in Washington D.C., where Marie served as a Stephen Minister, and as a ruling elder and member of session. Moving from Alexandria (on 9-11) Marie and Roy lived in Columbus, Ohio for a decade before moving back to East Tennessee. They have lived at Shannondale of Maryville for the past 7 1/2 years. Preceding Marie in death were her father, mother, and two sisters, Esther Kings and Wilma Turk. She is survived by her beloved husband Roy, her two sons Philip and Paul (Sarah), her grandson Christopher (Jennie) Widell, four precious great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She lived in the strong hope of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the promise of Psalm 23. There will be a celebration of her life on June 24, 2021, from noon until 3:00pm at the Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Dr., Maryville, TN 37803. In lieu of flowers the family would welcome contributions to either the Contact Care Line (contactlistens.org) or the Great Smoky Mountains Association Legacy Fund (smokiesinformation.org/make-a-donation). Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
John Donald Vineyard, age 83 of Friendsville, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Vineyard; parents, John Franklin and Nancy Irene Miller Vineyard. Survivors include his sons, Donald Lee Vineyard, James Randall Vineyard; daughter, Kimberly Louise Vineyard; grandchildren, Donald Lee Vineyard, II, John Michael Vineyard, John John Vineyard, Cynthia Gracie Vineyard. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Holston College Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Billy Carrigan officiating. Friends may sign the register book at their convenience Friday from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM or Saturday, 9:00 AM-12:30 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
