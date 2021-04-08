Wannell Boring Anthony, age 79 of Maryville, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Fairpark Healthcare Center. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy Anthony; son, Roger Anthony; parents, Zeke and Stella Boring; brother and sister in law, Orville and Sue Boring; brothers, Willie and Raymond Boring; sister and brother in law, Merilyn and George Spradlin; brother in law, Homer Crowder. Survivors include son, Ronald Anthony; sister, Mae Crowder; sisters in law, Nancy Boring, Linda Boring and Gladys Robertson and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideon’s South Camp, PO Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802-4035. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Barbara Jean Cox, age 86, entered into the arms of God on March 26, 2021. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and she was dearly loved by all who knew her. Barb was born in Blue Island, Illinois, and lived in the Chicago area until 2003. She and Dan, her husband of 26 years, moved to Tennessee at that time. She was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church, and was an active member of PEO, a philanthropic educational organization. Before moving to Maryville, Barb had worked at Blue Island Bank in Illinois. She retired from there in 1994. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Shirley Swanson, and her daughter, Beth Tucker. She is survived by her husband, Dan Cox; son Jeffrey Tucker; step-children Nicolette (Mark) Granata, and David (Mary Jo) Cox. She was a grandmother to Jeffrey Tucker, Jenny (Kenny) Gregory, Cory (Amy) Granata, Casey (Whitney) Granata, Ryan Cox and Zachary Cox. She is also survived by sisters Dorothy Kornafel and Nancy Smith, and by brothers Robert and Elton Woertendyke. Barb was a proud great-grandmother to seven precious children. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Welcome Table ministry at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 West Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville on April 17, 2021 at 11:00 am. Her life was a blessing, Her memory a treasure...You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Agnes Lewelling Giles, age 83, of Douglasville, Georgia, formerly of Maryville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lannie Giles; parents, Bruce and Adeline Lewelling; sister, Georgia Payne; brother, James Lewelling and niece, Kimberly Pressley. Survivors include son, Chuck Giles; daughter and son in law, Leigh and Marc Reid; grandchildren, Joshua and Melissa Reid, Jason and Rachel Reid, Carree Giles, Tawnee Giles, 12 great grandchildren; nieces, Melody Robinson and Jamia Brown; nephew, Bryan Baldwin; sister and brother in law, Mack and Yvonne Baldwin. “Our mom’s passions in life were her beloved savior Jesus Christ, her family, and her home. Her entire existence was composed of these three aspects of living. She served all three causes with the heart of a champion, and even though the challenges were sometimes overwhelming, she somehow found the faith to finish her duties with love and grace. She successfully completed her Christian mandate, faithfully served her husband and offspring, and kept our home with love and kindness. Our home was the “neighborhood house” and our mom gave love to all the children, which many of these would never have received otherwise. Even though she never worked a secular job, she achieved all the crowns, which the Lord promises his followers. Mom you are in our hearts forever...thank you for all you have done. We love you” Chuck and Leigh. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. David Chandler officiating. Graveside service and interment to follow at Russell Family Cemetery. Family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Maxine Houston Humphrey, 100, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. A lifelong resident of Maryville, she was a fierce competitor on the Maryville High School girls basketball team and long time member of First United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Cecil Humphrey; parents, Ella Jane Anderson Houston and Robert Lee Houston; Siblings Lloyd, Geneva, Velma, R. L., and Betty Jo. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Judie and Bob Giffin of Maryville and Sandi and Alan Bryan of Perdido Key, FL; son and daughter-in-law Rod and Mary Humphrey of Maryville; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and sister Jackie Phelps. Family and friends will assemble at Grandview Pavilion on Sunday, April 11 at 1:00 pm, with pastor Sarah Slack officiating, to celebrate her gifts of hospitality, gourmet cooking and always a vase of fresh flowers from her garden in her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Maxine’s name to First United Methodist Church, Music Ministry, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
A Celebration of Life for George Lea “RAT” Long will be held at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, on Friday, April 9, receiving friends at 4 p.m. and service at 5:30 p.m. Any questions you may call 982-3457. Wear masks by choice. Paid by family.
Glenn Edward Perkins, age 80, passed away April 7, 2021, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Ellner Jane Abbott Perkins; son, Dennis E. Perkins; daughter and son-in-law, Amy (Eric) Jones; grandchildren, Caden Jones, Kinsey Jones; brother, Don Perkins; sister, Sandy Hutsell; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience Friday, April 9,2021 from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Forest Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Ruth Marie “Ree-Ree” Thomas, age 75, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Ruthie was a faithful member of Tarklin Valley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Charlie Thomas; parents, Millard and Sylvia Williams; brothers, Duane and Alfred Williams and sister-in-law, Carla Williams. Ruthie is survived by sons, Andy (Sandy) Thomas, Jeff Thomas; brothers, Rex (Charlotte) Williams, Eddie Williams; sister-in-law, Charlotte Williams; granddaughter, Opal; several nieces, nephews and special friends who she loved dearly. The family would like to offer special thanks to Karen and Felicia who helped and loved her through the years. Friends are invited to gather with the family for a visitation, Saturday, April 10, 2021, between the hours of 5:00pm-7:00pm in the Chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Dennis Robinson officiating. Family and friends will meet Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Tarklin Valley Church Cemetery, 8827 Jett Road, Knoxville for a 2:00pm Interment. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Dr. Steven R. Watts died quickly and peacefully at home on January 7, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Don & Grace Watts; his brothers, Kurt and Dan, and special cousin, Maxine. He is survived by his wife, partner, soul mate and best friend of over 39 years, Linda Christensen. He is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Barbara Watts, Bill & Jeanine Christensen and Cathy & Jim Schoonover, 6 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Dr. Watts was a chiropractor for 39 years, 33 years in Maryville. He loved his profession — taking care of patients and their families (many 3 and 4 generations), spending time with other chiropractors and getting adjusted. He loved his patients like family and appreciated the trust and faith they put in his care. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor; love of life, education and learning, nature, photography, travel and adventure. And now he is on his ultimate adventure. A casual celebration of his life will be held Sunday, April 11, from 2 pm to 4 pm, at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Friends of the Smokies, P O Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764, https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate/, TCA Chiropractic Foundation, 2123 8th Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37204, tnchiro — Donations Detail (ce21.com), Dr. Kerry White Scholarship “I Can, I Will”, Life University, https://alumni.life.edu/scholarshipsgift, select the “Dr Kerry White Scholarship”, click the tribute box to enter Dr. Watt’s tribute information. Sherman Chiropractic College, P. O. Box 1452, Spartanburg, SC 29304, www.sherman.edu/donate. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lorene Williams, age 102 of Maryville passed away of heart failure at home in the presence of family on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was a member of Alcoa First United Methodist Church. She was retired from Coca Cola Bottling Company where she worked in the accounting office after years of working in bookkeeping for Minton’s Department Store and United Cities Gas Company. She was born February 3, 1919 in Bell Buckle, Tennessee to the late William Caleb Smith Sr. and Euda Powell Smith. She was preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Joe Harris Williams; brothers Caleb Jr., James, and Powell Smith; sisters Willie Mai Edwards, Leone Bellenfant, and Juanita Edwards. Survivors include sons; Glenn (Marilyn) Williams of Maryville, Gerry (Gail) of Tucker, Georgia; grandsons, John (Jama) Williams, David Williams, granddaughters Janet Hachem, Joanne (Gene) Fields, Sharon Baringham and step-granddaughter Kristi (Ken) Barber; fourteen great grandchildren; four great great, grandchildren. Due to Covid concerns, a private family service and interment was conducted at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Joe Green officiating. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to members of her church family, her long-time care giver Joanne Denton and most recently to the caring nurses at Blount Memorial Hospice and Palliative Care. Memorials in Mrs. Williams’ name may be made to Alcoa First United Methodist Church, 617 Gilbert Street, Alcoa, TN. 37701. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Hwy. Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.