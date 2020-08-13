Hazel Laverne Anderson, age 87, passed on peacefully Sunday, August 9th, 2020. She was raised in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Her raising taught her what hard work and determination could do for the spirit and she never shied away from work. Her wrinkled skin and tan complexion boasted long days of working in the sun beside her husband, Hugh Anderson. To this day, her garden still spreads joy as roses bloom year after year. She was a lover of sports and competition, as she frequently attended basketball games to cheer on Pat and the Lady Vols. She herself, continued to play recreational basketball into the late years of her life. She thoroughly enjoyed playing piano and singing and could be heard harmonizing the old gospel with her husband in the living room of their home. She is now reunited with her husband, Hugh, and son, Brian, in glory land. May she rest peacefully on God’s celestial shore. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Anderson; and her son, Brian Anderson. She is survived by her son, Keith Anderson and his wife; her grandchildren Todd, TJ, Jason, Breanne and Zachary Anderson; and her great-grandchildren Luna, Nico, Jamison, Trevor, and Tinley Anderson. Friends and family will assemble for graveside service and entombment at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Glenn Ray Freeman Sr., age 60, of Bean Station, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Renee Freeman; parents, Clifford and Bonnie Freeman; sister, Tammy Freeman; and step-mom, Debbie Freeman. Survived by step-daughter, Amy Crain (Bart); grandsons, Jordan, Hunter and Levi; son, Glenn Ray Freeman, Jr. and family; and multiple extended family. The family will hold a private graveside service on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Freeman family.
Mary Lee Roysden Burchfield Hitson, age 80, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Foothills Transitional Care. She was a loving mother, wife, and nana! Member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed all types of music and travel. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Tom and Ora Lee Roysden; Brother Robert V. Roysden; Husband, Ralph E Burchfield and Husband William R. Hitson. Survived by children, son and daughter-in-law, Perry (Patty) Burchfield, daughter, Roma Burchfield, son and daughter-in-law, Randall (Lisa) Burchfield; grandchildren, Robbie Solomon, Jessica and Abbie Burchfield; Brother, A.C. (Valerie) Roysden; Brothers and sisters-in-law, D.L. (Louise) Burchfield, Stanley Burchfield, Doug (Phyllis) Burchfield; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Special thanks to Wanda Richards and Williamsburg Villas for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, Blount County South Camp, P.O. Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802-4035. Friends may call at their convenience Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 11:30 AM until 4:00 PM and on Sunday, August 16, from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM at Smith East Hall. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charles Roy Murrell and the Rev. Allen Burchfield officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Edward Ray Hubbs, Age 64, White, GA, was called home August 3, 2020. He’s survived by daughters: Amanda Hubbs Shaw (Deric) Kennesaw, GA and Ashley Hubbs, Acworth, GA. Parents, Wayne and Bonnie Hubbs, Maryville, TN. Brother, Jack Hubbs (Kim), a large extended family, and his love of 18 years, Diane Miller, White, GA. The family will receive friends August 16, 12:30 PM, Madison Avenue Baptist Church, service follows after.
Eva Peals Myers, age 93 of Alcoa, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at UT Medical Center. Eva was born in Tellico Plains, TN, the 4th of 14 children to JC “Lum” Peals and Ellen Hamby Peals. She graduated from Tellico Plains High School in 1944. After moving to Maryville, she continued her education at Knoxville Business College, after which she went to work for Crum Insurance in downtown Maryville. She worked at Proffitt’s Department Store, which later became Belk. She retired from Belk in 2008 after 31 years of service. She and her husband, Austin, moved their family to the Springbrook area of Alcoa in 1956, where she would continue to reside until her passing. Eva loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed traveling extensively; outings with the “LUNCH BUNCH”; bowling; and watching the Atlanta Braves play ball. Preceded in death by her husband, Homer Austin Myers; son, Charles Myers; parents, JC and Ellen Peals; brothers, Clifford, Elick “Red”, Elzie, Doug, Jerry, and Charles Peals; sisters, Icie Myers, Clara Peals, and Johnnie Hinton Fletcher. Survived by daughter, Jane Kivett; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Dolores Myers; grandchildren and spouses, Penelope and J.T. Tarpley, Adam and Maria Myers, Lydia and Ross Margitza, Todd Kivett, and Clay Myers; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Parker Kivett, Sara-Kate Giles, Ian Smith, Aidan, Avery, Matthew, and Marcus Myers, Graham Margitza; brothers and sister-in-law, JC Peals, Jr. and Betty, Verlin Peals; sisters and brother-in-law, Robbie Boring, Delzie and Hubert Young; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregivers, Nanette Scruggs, Ethel Avery, and Robin Monroe. Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Ryan Roach officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dollie Ann Perryman Siler, 90, of Alcoa/Maryville, passed away on August 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born to the late James and Mattie Lee (Howard) Perryman of Macon, Georgia. Dollie graduated from Austin High School and Knoxville Business College. She was retired from the Aluminum Company of America. She married the late Amos C. Siler on December 17, 1949, and resided in the Alcoa/Maryville areas. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Rest Haven Baptist Church Dollie is survived by three Beloved children: Amos Cleon Siler, Jr. of Alcoa, TN; Deborah Young (Larry) of Anaheim Hills, CA and Beverly Johnson (Carlyle), Murfreesboro, TN and 5 grandchildren: Amber Holland, Cory Siler, Morgan Young, Leah Johnson and Clay Johnson. 1 great grandson: Andrew Clayborn. A loving Brother, Alexander Campbell and Devoted Sisters, Harriet Franklin and Carolyn Hardy. “Miss Dollie/Mamma Dollie”, as she was lovingly called, always ended her goodbyes with, “Stay Prayed Up”. She is survived by a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends. She had a circle of Angels watching over her: Belinda Adams, Vanessa Carr, Brenda Williams, Nicola Salter, Linda Kinte, Gloria Williams, Jama Woods, and Mary Wilder. Viewing services will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at 12:30 pm; Services at 1:30 pm at Rest Haven Baptist Church. Burial Services will take place at 3:00 pm at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 Restrictions will be observed. Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, Knoxville, TN www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Charles R. Walton Sr. (Bubby) born August 25, 1947, and passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by father: Charles (Bud) and mother: Lorraine Walton, sister: Loraine Perconti. He is survived by his children: Charles Jr. Edward, Nicole, Kelly, Christopher, Kristen, Ryan Willis, and Jacob Goldman, grandchildren: Charles III, Ashley, Jessica, Jacquelyn, Catheryn, Paige, Kasey, Kyle, Evangeline, Nadine, Sophia, Royce, Halina, Taylor, Charlotte, Noel, Holly, Bennett, Paxton, Emily, Justin, Madisyn, Lexi, and Kaiden, along with 14 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday August 15, 2020 at Blount Community Church with funeral services to be held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Kenny Crook officiating. Entombment will follow at Grandview Cemetery at 3:00 P.M. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.