Allen Hamilton Boardman, 69, passed away August 16, 2021. Allen was born on October 2, 1951 in Memphis, TN. Allen was an Eagle Scout with Troop 88 at New Providence Presbyterian Church. He played football at Maryville Junior High and Maryville High School, where he was also president of his senior class in 1969. Allen earned a scholarship to play football at the University of Tennessee Knoxville where he played for two years until he focused on electrical engineering. After college, Allen moved to Chicago where he worked for Motorola and made many life long friends. He designed electronics and had 5 patents to his name. Allen enjoyed vacationing with family in Charleston. Allen was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Haynes Boardman, parents Douglas and Martha Boardman and in-laws James T and Peggy Haynes. Allen leaves behind a wife of 39 years, Linda, daughter Lauren Beasley, her husband Joey and their daughter Ellie Kate, and step son Chris Myers, his wife Alana, and their son Colt; two brothers Richard (Kathy), Larry (Jennie), and four nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Providence Presbyterian Church Welcome Table. Receiving of friends will be Saturday, August 21 from 9:30-11:00 AM at Smith Trinity Chapel with service to follow. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Alton 'Cecil' Carmen
Alton “Cecil” Carmen
Alton “Cecil” Carmen, age 95, died peacefully on August 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00, Saturday, August 21th, at First United Methodist Church Maryville. A private family burial was held at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church Maryville; Smoky Mountain Methodist Church, 1049 White Oak Avenue, Maryville, TN 37803; Boy Scout Troop 81 at First United Methodist Church, or Alton Cecil & Lorena Carmen Endowment, Tennessee 4-H Foundation, 2621 Morgan Circle, Knoxville, TN 37996. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jeffrey Dewayne Cockrum, 60, passed away on August 4, 2021, at home. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Regan Cockrum. He is survived by his loving mother, L. Joyce Cockrum; brothers, Mike (Sharon) Smith, Tom (Celeste) Cockrum; son, Dewayne Cockrum; daughter,Becky Cockrum. A Celebration of life will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Kinzel Springs Baptist Church, 7077 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Townsend, TN 37882 Pastor Steve Burgess will officiate the service refreshments to follow the service.
Jeweldene Williamson Dotson, age 84, of Wildwood, formerly of Pikeville, KY, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 after a long illness. Jeweldene graduated as Valedictorian of her high school class and went on to further education at Berea College and earning a BA in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. She initially worked as a teacher in the Pike County School System, where she taught Home Economics, and was the epitome of a lady. There she met the love of her life and best friend, Clarence “Buddy” Dotson, also an educator, who she married and together built a wonderful life. They taught in school systems in Kentucky, Maryland, Florida, and Tennessee. They then went on to fulfill a dream, founding Dotson Funeral Home in 1979, where she served as Vice President and First Lady, providing the quiet, comforting presence that families needed. She was an expert seamstress, avid gardener, talented cook, young at heart, and the kindest person that you would ever want to know. She enjoyed singing, going to the symphony, and out to dinner occasionally. She took pleasure in simple things; a kind gesture or a thoughtful word. She loved nature, animals, children, and being outdoors She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clarence O. “Buddy” Dotson; parents, Lawrence “Cap” and Lois Williamson; brother, Andrew Alden Williamson; sister and brother-in-law, Adelene and Frank McGuire. Survivors include her sons, Barry (Shay) Dotson, Brent Dotson; grandchildren, Shaunmarie Alexandra & Andrew Heath; sisters-in-law, Bertha Williamson, Gail (Kent) Emerson; brother-in-law, Johnny Dotson; and her beloved cat, Loki. Graveside Ceremony will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, KY where she will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart, Buddy. Memorial Donations may be made in her name to Remote Area Medical (RAM). Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood (865-984-5959) and J.W. Call Funeral Home, Pikeville, KY. (606-437-6228) Online Condolences may be made at www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Shirley Jean Finger Ogle
Shirley Jean Finger Ogle
Shirley Jean Finger Ogle passed away August 17, 2021, at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Gladys (Wright) Finger; brother, William Finger; sisters, Betty Tucker, Delores Cox, Kitty Roberts and Norma Peeler. She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Ed) Omer; sisters, Carol Black and Glenda Evans; grandchildren, Lori (Beth), Dannelle, Alex, McKay, and Cameo; great-grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Kayden, Kylee and Lily; good friend, Wilma Matteson; several nieces and nephews. Shirley worked in the nursing service of Blount Memorial Hospital for over 33 years, which she loved dearly. Many will remember her as “the fudge lady”, who sold her fudge and many treats at the annual Fall Festival, she was always located in front of the Broadway Towers. She was a wonderful cook who loved sharing her great meals with many friends. She loved traveling to Las Vegas with her family to play in the slot tournaments. A private service was held with Rev. Charles Bailey officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
William Gutridge
William Gutridge
William “Bill” Eugene Gutridge AKA “Fatback” born December 30, 1948, passed away Sunday August 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ginger; siblings, Donna Wilson, Karen Sweet, and Gary Gutridge; daughters, Mandy (Rocky) Holloway, Kasey (Scott) Campbell, and Kory (Scott) Cameron; granddaughters, Eden (Zach) Whittle, Hattie, SieAnna, and McKenna; and great-grandchildren, Lux and Prady Whittle. Preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Rena Gutridge; and great-grandson, Gunner “GW” Whittle. A special thanks to all of the Fort Sander’s ICU Staff, Oncology Staff, Dr. Chism and staff, Sarah Harder and all extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. A celebration of life will be held 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM Saturday at Grandview Pavilion. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Molly Wanelle Helton
Molly Wanelle Helton
Molly Wanelle Helton, 88, of Sevierville, passed away on August 13, 2021, at Leconte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. She was an Eastern Star, a seamstress, LPN and homemaker. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was the staple of our family and spent her life caring for others. She looked forward to “girl’s day” and those memories will be in our hearts forever. She was a child of the king and she has gained her wings. Preceded in death by: husband of 47 years, Russell “Beardog” Helton, son, Robert Helton, daughter, Dianna Helton; great-grandson, Elijah Hodsden; brothers, Myron, Norman, and Ronnie Hammontree; parents, Robert & Willownelle Hammontree; nephews, Ricky & Brett Murrell; great-nephew, Joey Cavender. Left to mourn her passing: daughter & son-in-law, Teresa & James Gentry; granddaughter & best gal, Cheyenne Blankenship; great-grandson & wife, Dylan & Ruby Hord. All who were her caretakers for many years and truly the lights of her life. She is also survived by: grandsons, Shane & Jason Helton, Brandon & Norah Hord, and Lance Hord; first granddaughter, Miranda & Chester Hodsden; 11 great-grandchildren; former sons-in-law, Gary Hord & Tommy Joe Blankenship. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Chester Hodsden and Rev. Brandon Hord officiating. Family and friends will assemble for entombment at 3:00 PM, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Sherwood Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Bobby Lee Lambert
Bobby Lee Lambert
“Bobby Lee Lambert (Sparks) passed peacefully at home on Sunset Ridge family farm in Athens, TN surrounded by her family, and Kimberly Kagley, and Kathy Ramsey on August 15, 2021 at age 70. Born in 1951 in Maryville at Blount Memorial Hospital, Bobby was a twin to Betty Boyce and youngest of 14 kids. Bobby was a larger-than-life character who was loved by all. One of her favorite things to do was spending time with friends at the Cherokee Casino. In later years, Bobby was happiest when spending time with her great grandchildren. Bobby will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents Bluford and Pearl Sparks siblings Brown, Betty, Ann, Vondale , Dean, Junior, Bud, Dale, Jack ; spouse Leslie Lambert. Bobby leaves behind her siblings Wanda McGhee, Doris White, Charles and Tom Sparks ; her loving daughter Tammy Webb and her husband James; Grand children Tiffany and her husband Aaron Pointer, Jamie Webb and her spouse Anna Holtrop, Jimmy Sparks and his wife Candy; and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly Kylie, Jacob, Emma, Landon, Cameron, Carson, and Mason. The graveside service will be held on August 28th at 11AM at Allegheny Church Cemetery in Maryville, TN. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Companion Funeral and Cremation in Athens TN. You are invited to share a personal memory of Bobby or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens and the Cody family are honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
Linda Anderson Millsaps
Linda Anderson Millsaps
Linda Anderson Millsaps, 74, of Friendsville, passed away Thursday August 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She volunteered at Fairpark Nursing Home for several years, was active in the Empty Pantry for over 25 years, was a member of the Friday Morning Coffee Bowling League. She is survived by her Husband of 42+ years: Tommy R. Millsaps, Children: Ken & Tracie Elmendorf, Scott & Julie Elmendorf, Darlene Watson, Tina Marie Tarulis, and Becky & Shawn Lack, Twelve Grandchildren, and Twenty Great-Grandchildren, Father: Jim Hafner, Sister: Irene Cooper. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday August 21, 2021 at Laurel Bank Cemetery with Rev. Bill Ailey officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Lacye 'Phil/Kemo' Nease
Lacye “Phil/Kemo” Nease
Lacye “Phil” Nease, age 87, of Maryville, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home. He was a member of Pecks Memorial United Methodist Church. Phil was a 35-year Veteran of the United States Air Force and the Tennessee Air National Guard 134th Air Refueling Group. His greatest joy in life was his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mattie Lee Sisk Neas; sister, Anna Katherine Sane. Survived by wife of 64 years, Charlotte Nease; son, Rob Nease of Maryville; daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and David Dukes of Maryville, Sheila and Mike McNeil of Maryville; grandchildren, Michelle and Chris Large of Oak Ridge, Matthew and Amanda Niethammer of Knoxville, Meredith and Josh Buckner of Knoxville, Megan and Ryan King of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jenna McClelland of Mobile, Alabama, Michael McClelland Nease of Maryville, Jason McNeil of Knoxville, Scott McNeil of Knoxville, Fletcher Dukes of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Andy Dukes of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Silas, and Eloise Large, Judah and Mary Chandler Buckner, Nora Niethammer, Isaac Patch; and many close and special friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Community Food Connection, P.O. Box 786, Alcoa, TN 37701. Friends may come by and sign the register and pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Smith Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Greg Long and Rev. Josh Buckner officiating with a private family service following. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Stanley J. Rowland, 68, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday evening August 17, 2021, at his home. He graduated from Friendsville High School in 1971 before attending the University of Tennessee and Dekalb College. Throughout his adult career he worked for Southern Bell, Bell South, and finally retired from AT&T a little over 10 years ago. He and his wife loved to travel, he was an amazing cook who enjoyed discovering new restaurants across the country, any type of fishing, attending antique auctions, but most of all he loved being Pappy to his two granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents: James K. and Faye Rowland, brother: Sam Rowland, and mother-in-law: Betty Henry. He is survived by his wife and partner of 48 years: Suzanne Henry Rowland, daughter: Leslie Rowland, daughter and son-in-law: Shannon and Jesse Cochran, beloved granddaughters: Andi Elizabeth Parker and Shelby Gwen Lindahl, father-in-law: George B. Henry, sister and brother-in-law: Lou Ann and Jimmy Greene, brother-in-law and wife: Steve and Kim Henry, he also held dear nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors, and numerous phone company retirees. Special thanks to all the amazing emergency personnel who answered the 911 call and particular heartfelt thank you to police Chaplin Steve Hicks. Graveside funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday August 21, 2021, at Louisville Cemetery with Pastor Charlie Carpenter officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Patsy Henry Roy
Patsy Henry Roy
Patsy Henry Roy, age 83, of Maryville, passed away August 18, 2021, at her home. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pam Roy; grandchildren, Nikia Crabtree, Timothy Roy and Chris Helton. She was a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (George) Garrison, Vickie (Scott) Helton, Stephanie (Dale) Sparks; sons, Tim (Debbie) Roy, Mark (Vyonne) Roy; sister, Aggie Henry; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. A special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice and her caregivers. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Clarks Grove Cemetery for a graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held 3:30 PM, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Rio Revolution Pavilion, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Wanda Lynn Strickland-Poulin
Wanda Lynn Strickland-Poulin
Wanda Lynn Strickland-Poulin was born on February 11, 1958, passed away on August 10th, 2021, in Blount County, Tennessee. Wanda was preceded in death by Beatrice Patrick (mother), Bill Patrick (father), Bo Patrick, Ernest Patrick, and Jerry Patrick (brothers), Connie Patrick and Joyce Anderson (sisters). She was survived by Leonard Edward Poulin (Husband), Christopher Strickland, Robert Strickland, and William Strickland (sons), Donna Patrick, Barbara Whitmore, Rita Patrick, and Gilbert Patrick (sisters). Wanda graduated from Everett High School. The friends and Family of Wanda will have a private service.
Xeno Grady Whitmore passed away on August 17 2021, at his home in Hermitage, TN. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Friday, August 20th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Saturday, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Michael McNeal officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.