Obituaries for Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Rev. Bonnie H. Gentry went home to be with his wonderful Lord and Savior on August 20th, 2020, at his home. He passed away at the age of 90. He is now in Heaven with his Lord and Savior and family members. He always loved doing the work of the Lord. He was the Pastor at Rafter Friends Chapel Church, many years ago. He was a member of Williamsburg Baptist Church and a Volunteer Fireman for Citico Fire Department. He is proceeded in death by Parents: Father: William Connie Gentry and Mother: Martha Dunn Gentry, Sister: Mary Lou Haynes and husband R.C. Haynes, Brothers: Alvin Gentry, Melvin Gentry and wife Shirley and 1st wife Mildred, 3 infant siblings, and his Grandparents. Father-in-law: Elmer Dupes and Mother-in-law: Nell Donaldson Dupes, Brother-in-laws and spouses: Ed and Easter Dupes, Leroy and Carol Dupes, Bill Dupes, and Tommy Butler. Sister-in-laws and spouses: Juanita and Orval Cooper, Myrtle and Charles Wilson, and Lindy Dupes. He is survived by wife of 66 years Mary Charles Dupes Gentry, Sons and spouse: William (Brenda) Gentry, John Gentry, and daughter Debbie Gentry. Grandchildren: Alex Gentry, Justin (Roseann) Gentry, Jessica (Brent) DenHartog, Corey (Lauren) Gentry. Honorary Grandchildren: Dustin Self, Gracie Amburn, Zeke Amburn. Great Grandchildren: Jazmine (Martin) England, Jay Gentry, Andy DenHartog, Abbi DenHartog, Chase, Jackson Gentry, and Sydney Gentry. Great Great Grandkids: Danie, Dax, Journey and Ella. Brothers and spouse: Bernie (Red) and Jearetta Gentry, Thomas Gentry. Sister: Sue Chambers. Sister-in-law: Sandra Lee Gentry. Several nieces and nephews. We want to thank Caris Hospice Homecare for all their wonderful care and support. Funeral 7:00 P.M. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Chad Schaffer officiating. Interment 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Citico Cemetery, Rev. David Lane officiating. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor’s office for services, you are asked to continue social distancing, wearing masks, no handshaking and hugs and do frequent handwashing. Should you be sick or feel sick, please stay at home. You are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 P.M. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Blanche Janette Brown Hedrick, 87, of Maryville, TN, died on August 20, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Paul Edward Nuchols, 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday August 18, 2020, at Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation. Paul was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was a member of Piney Level Baptist Church and also a US air-force veteran. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (Homer) Nuchols; father, Homer Nuchols; and grandson, Joshua Jones. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bernice (Paul) Nuchols; son, Dale Nuchols; daughter, Kim Jones; brother, Harold Nuchols; Granddaughter, Cassie Jones; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. George Macht and Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
George Kenneth Treadway, age 76, passed from this life into the arms of his Heavenly Father on August 15, 2020. He graduated from Hughes High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. George was the Co-Owner of Treadway Brothers Refrigeration, Inc and retired in 2016. He was a 32 degree Mason, member of the Shriners Kerbela Temple. George was a Veteran of the United States Army. Preceded in death by: Daughter, Rebecca Treadway; Son, Christopher Treadway; Parents, Glen & Lockie Treadway; brother, William Eugene Treadway. He leaves behind his Wife, Lonna R. Treadway; Daughter, Kathryn Treadway; special friend, Jerry Thompson; and all of his other special friends that he loved and helped. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Tom Hatley officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
