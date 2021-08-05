Bridget Leeann Boling, age 26, passed away on July 16, 2021 and is now resting peacefully in her Heavenly home. She was born on August 9th, 1994, in Maryville, Tennessee to her loving parents Jeffrey Dale Boling and Lisa Ann Boling. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Gleason and Edna Boling of Rockford, Pam Young of Maryville. Her “Papaw” and “Mamaw” Paul and Vickie Emert of Rockford. Brother, Dustin Walker. She is survived by her parents, her loving and best brother, Christopher Boling, her grandfather, Jeroby Locklear, of Moorehead City, NC. Sister, Brittany Boling. Her “Mamaw” Phyllis Tallent of Maryville. She leaves also behind a large family of Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, and many friends from all across East Tennessee. Bridget graduated from William Blount High School. She liked eating good food, camping, fishing, drawing, makeup and loved Facebook. The family is planning a Celebration of Life on August 8, 2021, from 1:00 pm. till 4:00 pm, at Rockford City Park in Rockford. The family request in lieu of flowers that donation be sent in “Bridget’s” name to the American Diabetes Association. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Condolences may be sent to www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Whitney Hunt Botts, 29, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2021. Born August 8, 1991. Preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her loving husband of 6 years, Zach Botts, son, Atlas, father, Steve Hunt, mothers-in-law, Candace Robinson and Marcia Botts, father-in-law, Dennis Botts, grandparents, Ann and Raymond Hunt, sister, Megan (Cody), sisters-in-law, Kaitlin Botts, Olivia (Mark) Gravelle, Courtney (Chris) Pendergrass, brothers-in-law, Matt (Jeri) Botts, Ben (Ashley) Sweeney and several nieces and nephews. Whitney was a graduate of Lee University. She was employed by Peniel Rehabilitation Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania where she was an intake counselor. She loved being a precious mom to her 5 year old son, Atlas, loving on and encouraging people. Upon meeting Whitney, you immediately fell in love with her. She was a very gifted singer and writer. She was a blessing to everyone she met. The last year of her life was her best ever---loving and serving the Lord with her husband, Zach. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Peniel Praise Community Church in Johnstown, PA and will be officiated by Bishop Mark Spellman. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peniel Residential Treatment Center, P.O. Box 250, Johnstown, PA 15907.
Wilma Morton Garren, age 87, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Asbury Place of Maryville. She was a teacher at Everett Junior High and Walland schools for over 30 years. Wilma loved children and loved music. She played piano and sang beautifully. She was a member of First Baptist Church Maryville. Preceded in death by: husband, Fredrick Eugene Garren; parents, Fred & Grace Fuller Morton Sr.; brothers, Fred Morton Jr., Bob Morton, and John Morton. Survivors include: Nieces & Nephews, Gayle Shuler, Phil Morton, Mike Morton, and Diane Morton Asbury; sister-in-law, Ila Mae Morton. Family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM with Rev. Scott Linginfelter officiating. Family and friends will assemble for entombment at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
John Scott Kennedy, age 58, of Maryville, recently residing in Hiram, GA, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. John was a graduate of Alcoa High School. He was a truck driver for 28 years, enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons, and loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and warm person who always had a smile. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by father, John P. Kennedy; paternal grandparents, Olie “Bull” Kennedy and Mamie Byrum Kennedy; maternal grandparents, Ben Stewart and Dean Gray Stewart. Survived by his sons, Michael “Scooter” Kennedy, Adam Kennedy, Johnny Kennedy; granddaughter, Alyah Kennedy; mother, Joyce “Polly” and Leonard Curtis Whitehead; stepsister, Pamela Kennedy; stepbrothers, Tim Whitehead, Brian Whitehead; loving companion, Carolyn “Annie” Shoopman; loving aunts and uncles, Arnold and Vivian Teffeteller, Dot Fipps. The family ask, that for everyone’s safety, everyone in attendance to please wear a mask. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign the book and pay their respects from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, August 6, 2021. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for graveside service and entombment on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-98-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Joanie Boring Minton, 74 of Huntsville, AL., formerly of Maryville, TN, passed away Thursday morning July 29, 2021, at her home. She was a retired floral industry worker. She was preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin and Bennie McDaniel Boring, brother: Kimball Boring, and sister: Joy King. She is survived by her husband: Stephen Minton, sister: Tammy Davis, nieces: Caroline Davis Pitner and Amy King Goin, and nephews: Houston Davis and Shannon King. Graveside funeral services will be held 2:30 P.M. Sunday August 8, 2021, at Happy Valley Baptist Church Cemetery: 7160 Happy Valley Road Tallassee, TN 37878 with Rev. Beecher Whitehead officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Saturday August 7, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home: 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville, TN 37801. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
April Dawn Murphy, age 50, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She loved camping, boating, and spending time with grandchildren & family. April was a long-time employee of Watson Family Dentistry. Survivors include: husband, Tracy Murphy; son, Dillon Murphy (Kyla); grandchildren, Leighton & Georgia Murphy; parents, Dennis & Rita Miller; brother, Cody Miller (Toni); best friend, Steve & Wendi Ryding. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Society East Tennessee, 318 Nancy Lynn Lane #13, Knoxville, TN 37919, www.komeneasttennessee.org. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Celebration of Life will be at 6:00 PM at Smithview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.