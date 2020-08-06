Betty Ruth Lane Duncan, age 79, of Maryville, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Asbury Place of Maryville. Preceded in death by parents, James Edgar (Ed) and Mildred Long Lane; sister and brothers, Charlotte Lenderman, James Lane and George Lane. Survivors include her daughter, Vicky McKee; granddaughters, Mindi Ford and Brooke McKee; brother and sister in law, Fred and Jeanette Lane; and several nieces and nephews, including special niece and nephew, Teresa Myers and Charles Breeden. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Mr. Bill McKee officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Oakland Trigonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Fred Robinson Everett, age 86 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his home. He started his career as a meat cutter at Dixie Supermarket, after 18 years there he continued his career at Kroger where he retired after 28 years of service. He is preceded in death by parents, Jim and Susie Everett; loving wife of 61 years, Louise Talbott Everett; brothers, George and Bert; sisters, Lona Roberts, Maddie Lane and Ollie Long. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Robbie and Sharon Everett, Elisa and Jerry Tipton, Tina and Randy Sparks, Mark and Sonja Everett, Heather and Terry Tinsley; sisters, Lois Gregory and Wanda Sue Hammontree; seven grandchildren, three bonus grandchildren and six great grandchildren; along with his beloved K9 companion, Rufus. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at East Maryville Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James Ross Stephens, 82 of Alcoa, went to be with Jesus August 4, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a member, trustee, and maintenance man of First Apostolic Church of Maryville since 1984. James was born March 5, 1938 in Morristown, TN of James Fuller Stephens and Maude Bertha Wells Stephens. He graduated from College Park High School, College Park GA in 1956 and served four years in the US Airforce (1956 — 1960) as an Airborne Radar Repairman. While in the Airforce he took flying lessons and soloed in 1956. James then spent eight years with the Federal Aviation Agency, installing radio, radar, and communications equipment in all traffic control towers and centers. In 1968 he became a patrolman with the Atlanta Police department. He helped form Atlanta’s first SWAT team. James was a SWAT sergeant, and sniper, trained at Redstone Arsenal and the Army Ranger Sniper School. He moved to Alcoa, TN in 1977 and was a security police sergeant at McGee-Tyson Airbase for five years. He became an air traffic control assistant at McGee-Tyson air traffic control tower and retired with 26 years of government service. James was preceded in death by his father: James F. Stephens (91), mother: Maude B. Wells Stephens (86). He is survived by his wife: Jimmie Lynn M. Stephens, brother: Curtis T. Stephens of Cordova, TN, Dana Kent Stephens and Sandra of Darien, GA, daughters: Jackie Bradley, Heather Fraze, sons: Todd Marsh, Richard Marsh, Steve Marsh, grandchildren: Evie, Jacob and Parker Condry, Danyelle Casteel, Taylor Key, Tanner Bradley, Hunter Bradley, Talyn and Tinsley Marsh, Cody, Justin, and Ava Marsh, Stevie, Nate and Audrey Marsh, 15 great grandchildren. Interment services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday August 8, 2020 at Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown, TN. Pastor Kenneth Carpenter will perform a webcast funeral services beginning at 7:00 P.M. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and donations may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
