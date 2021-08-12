Alton Cecil Carmen
Alton “Cecil” Carmen, age 95, died peacefully on August 7, 2021. He was born October 23, 1925 in Nashville, TN, where he was raised. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church Maryville for 58 years, where he served on various boards. He was a Mason for 70 years at New Providence Lodge No. 128. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Masters Degree in Dairy Science. In the early 1950’s, he worked as an agricultural extension agent in Bradley County. He then went to work for Production Credit Association as an office manager for 24 years. After retiring from Production Credit Association, he became licensed as a real estate broker and worked for Williams Realty. He received many honors from the Agriculture Community of Blount County including: Blount County 4H Distinguished Service Award, Friendship Citation of the Eastern Region 4-H Programs, Blount County Livestock Distinguished Service Award, Blount County Soil Conservation Dedicated Service Award, and FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer. His passion was working with the youth in organizations including 4-H and Boy Scouts. He was awarded the Cross and Flame Award from First United Methodist in recognition of outstanding service to children, youth and Boy Scout Troop 81. He was a true gentlemen, always willing to help with a giving heart. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorena Avril Carmen, his parents, Bethel Pierson Carman, and Celia Wade Carman; siblings, Jerry Wade Carman, Doris Gilbertine Carman, Lois Carman Booth, James Richard Carman, Margaret Carman Norfleet, Bethel P. Carman, Jr., and Jesse Lee Carman. He is survived by his children, Frank Alton Carmen, Elizabeth Carmen Pedersen and husband, Bill; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Shannondale for the passionate care they gave Cecil. Friends are invited to sign the register book from 9:00 AM — 4:00 PM, Friday and Saturday, August 13th and 14th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00, Saturday, August 21th at First United Methodist Church Maryville. A private family burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church Maryville; Smoky Mountain Methodist Church, 1049 White Oak Avenue, Maryville, TN 37803; Boy Scout Troop 81 at First United Methodist Church, or Alton Cecil & Lorena Carmen Endowment, Tennessee 4-H Foundation, 2621 Morgan Circle, Knoxville, TN 37996. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jeffrey Dewayne Cockrum, 60, of Townsend, died Aug. 4, 2021. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens is handling arrangements.
Shelby Jean Jackson
Shelby Jean Jackson, age 81 of Crystal City, entered into rest August 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Shelby was a homemaker and affectionately known as Tunnie and Miss. Tennessee. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed shopping, getting her nails done, and traveling. Shelby was always full of life and loved to have a good time. She was born April 14, 1940 in Alcoa, Tennessee to the late John Broughton Kellogg and Bessie Irene Kellogg. She is survived by her children, Debra Wims of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mathew Jackson, Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee, Rhonda Hickey of Knoxville, Tennessee, Ricky (Karen) Jackson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Trina (John) Dickerson of St. Louis, David Jackson of Crystal City, DeVonne (Lonnie) Boga of Ferguson, and Dwight Jackson of Crystal City, her siblings, John Kellogg, Jr. of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sharon Kellog of Alcoa, Tennessee, Doris (Edward) Kellogg-Bourne of Knoxville, Tennessee, Terry Brooks of Silver Springs, Maryland, Phyllis (Paul) Gilbert of Maryville, Tennessee, and Ronald Kellogg of Louisville, Tennessee, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Shelby was preceded in death by father, John Broughton Kellogg, mother, Bessie Irene (Carson) Kellogg, daughters, Alethia and Stephen Jackson, and sister, Gladys Ann Smith. Services will be held at Mahn Twin City Chapel, 515 Collins, Festus, Missouri, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Leon Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Crystal City, Missouri. The family has requested that social distancing be practiced while attending the services. Memorial Donations may be made to the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home Twin City Chapel, Festus, Missouri.
James Doyle "JD" Teffeteller
James Doyle “JD” Teffeteller passed away on August 8th 2021 in his home with his loving partner and companion, Debbie Collinsworth at this side. JD was born October 10, 1939 in Walland , TN to Elmer & Thelma (Hall) Teffeteller. JD is survived by one sister, Imogene Tuck, and children James Teffeteller (Maggie), Nancy DeLaurie (John), Rebecca Teffeteller, and Susan Teffeteller as well as 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, as well as many close friends. JD is preceded in death by his parents, and 3 sisters, Maxine Law, Jackie Holder, and Elizabeth Grace Teffeteller. JD spent over 30 years in Chicago working and living with his family. Years later, he relocated to Tennessee and settled in Greenback. Affectionately known as the Tennessee Cowboy, JD was never short on a story or a joke to make everyone around him laugh. He will be remembered for his animated story telling, sense of humor and love of music. At JD’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on his behalf to the American Cancer Society or his favorite publicly funded radio station WDVX (www.wdvx.com). www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lt. Col. C. Ross Trotter
Lt. Col. C. Ross Trotter (Ret’d), age 83, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. Ross was a member of Hickory Valley Baptist Church. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He served in the Army Reserve for 30 years. He graduated from the University of Tennessee. He was gifted in Photography and woodwork and loved gardening, especially with herbs. He was a gifted Bible teacher and, in response to the Lord’s command, has spoken daily on several radio stations, the last of which was WBCR/Alcoa. He is survived by wife, Shirley Trotter; sons and wives, Allen & Becky Trotter, Phil & Johanna Trotter from Wake Forest, NC; two grandchildren, Evan & Allison Trotter; stepson, Greg Bales; stepdaughter & husband, Shelby & Donnie Luckel of Jacksonville, FL. Friends may come by the funeral home between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 to pay their respects and sign the register book. A private service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Carol Wright
Carol Wright, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2021 with her family by her side. Carol was born on November 22, 1946 to Elder and Mrs. Otha Henry, of Townsend. She was of the primitive Baptist faith. Carol was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a servants’ heart and truly loved people. Carol loved sewing, gardening, and reading her bible every morning. Carol is predeceased by James C. Trentham (husband), mother and father, four sisters, two brothers, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by husband James E. Wright, of the home, Teresa Myers (Tommy), James (JT) Trentham (Angela), James Wright (Maria), and Eric Wright (Leesa), 14 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends at Smith Trinity Chapel on Friday, August 13 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry McBee officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021 at Brickey Cemetery. Carol’s legacy will be carried on by those whom she loved so well. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
