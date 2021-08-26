Dean Curtis Cook, age 54, born in Orange County, CA, passed away surrounded by his family at Blount Memorial Hospital on August 18, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and “Pops” who enjoyed time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents, and mother-in-law, Evelyn Duncan. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Cook; children, Dean Cook II (Alli) of North Carolina, Jessica Cook (Frog) of Kentucky, Brandon Cook (Rebecka) of Colorado, Auston and Chelsea Clemons of Friendsville; fur babies, Jackson and Jasmine; parents Don and Mary Cook; father-in-law, Kennith Duncan; brother, Donnie (Doreen) Cook, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bobby (Amanda) Duncan and Candi Duncan; 7 special grandchildren; 5 granddogs; and a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, A.J., Nate, and Wesley. A special thanks to Blount Memorial 5 South and SICU staff. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday August 29, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Walter Edwin (Ed) Deal III
Walter Edwin (Ed) Deal III, 84, of Maryville, TN, passed from this life on August 23, 2021. He was born in Long Beach, CA to W.E., Jr. and Thelma Coats Deal on September 11, 1936. He was a graduate of Long Beach Polytechnic HS and TN Wesleyan College. He retired from Eastman Kodak Co. In Rochester, NY. He was a member of Broadway UMC in Maryville. He is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Gary and Larry Deal; his wife and mother of his children, Frances Slemons Deal. Survivors: wife, Barbara Pickel Deal; children, son, Jim Deal of Evarts, KY; daughter, Leslie Deal Kalb and Jon Kalb of Midlothian, VA; grandchildren, James Deal, Emily Deal, Adam and Liz Deal Maginot, JD Kalb, Bobby and Leisha Kalb Puryear, Zack and Lydia Kalb Szymanski; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Hayden, and Lucy Frances Puryear, Liliana Grace Szymanski; sister, Shalla Callahan; bonus family, daughters, Sara Inscho Johnson, Nathan and Paula Inscho Trentham; grandchildren, Sky and Elizabeth Trentham Dupree, Daniel Trentham, and Molly Trentham; brother, Gerald Pickel; cousins, Tom and Karen McCarter Mercurio; special friends, Dr. Burkett Witt, Charley Seepe, Bill Hicks, Paul Watkins; many loved extended family and friends including the Kodak and TN Wesleyan families. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on 220 W. Broadway in Maryville will be the site of receiving of friends on Sunday, August 29th, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 4:00 p.m at the funeral home. The interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to TN Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303 or Broadway UMC, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Charleene Gourley Edwards
Charleene Gourley Edwards was a caring wife, aunt, sister, and friend. She left this world on August 22, 2021, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 77. She was born to Theodore and Ruth Gourley, on June 19, 1944, in Maryville Tennessee. She was the loving big sister to Larry and Marcella Gourley. After graduating high school, Charleene met and married the love of her life, Foy William Edwards in June 1966. Though she had no children; she treated her niece Evon as if she were her daughter. Charleene’s career was in fashion where she was a buyer for Miller’s and eventually head buyer of women’s wear for Proffitt’s. After retirement, she invested her time in numerous charities for the arts and music scene in Knoxville. She is a past president of the Knoxville Symphony Women’s League, she volunteered for the Knox Heritage Society, Farragut Town Hall, and was a supporter of the Knoxville Museum of Art. She was an avid fan of the UT Vols and had not missed a home game in over 40 years. She was an active member of the choir at Concord Hills Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Ruth Gourley, her husband Foy William Edwards and her step siblings Leon Gourley and Violet Walker. She is survived by her sister, Marcella Gourley and Herman Love, her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Linda Gourley, her sister-in-law Louise Cook, her niece and nephew-in-law, Evon and Russell Hulse, her nephew and niece-in-law, Mark and Jody Ballard, and the many friends who have loved and cared for her over the years. The family wishes to acknowledge and to say thank you to her very dear friend, Barbara Millsaps, who was by her side during her courageous battle. A funeral service is scheduled for noon on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Rose Funeral and Cremation-Mann at the corner of Northshore Road and Kingston Pike. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon. The interment will be to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to either the Knoxville Museum of Art (www.knoxart.org) or the Knoxville Symphony (www.knoxvillesymphony.com). Arrangements by Rose Funeral and Cremation — Mann. Online condolences may be made at rosefuneraltn.com.
Wilma Nell Jensen
Wilma Nell Jensen, age 86, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her home. Wilma was a caregiver for over 46 years at area retirement communities, with 27 years at Asbury Place Maryville. She loved her church families at Third Street Baptist Church and Marble Hill Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her 1st husband, James E. Walker Sr., 2nd husband, Robert Jensen; parents, Rufus and Icey Pearl Fuller; brother, John Brad “JB” Fuller, Charles Fuller, John Fuller, Leonard Fuller; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Lotz, Della Mae Wilson, Mildred Louise Click. Survived by her sons, James E. Walker, Jr. (Patty), Nicholas Ray Walker (Karen); daughters, Linda Darlene Hord, Janice Russell (Tim); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Robert Brown. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Smith West Chapel. The Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM with Pastor Bill Ross and Pastor Jordan Davis officiating. Entombment to follow at Grandview Mausoleum. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFunerlandCremation.com
Toby Carl Lee
Toby Carl Lee, of Maryville, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021. He was born on August 7, 1975. Toby attended Heritage High School and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, where he studied Industrial Electricity. He went on to work at Denso. Toby is preceded in death by his father Jerry Lee and his grandmother Grace Lawson. He is survived by his mother Jackie Lee, sister Amy Lundy (Derek Fuller), brother Doyle Lee (Amanda), nieces Kori (Chad) and Shyla, great nephews Dekaiden and Oakley, aunts Sonya and Beverly, cousins Tracie (Tim) and Brady (Jessie), and all his loving family and friends. The family honored Toby’s life in a private memorial and would like to send a ‘Thank You’ to all who attended, called, or sent condolences. Those who knew Toby, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Toby will always be remembered for his beautiful laugh and his extremely kind heart. He will now be forever embraced by the arms of his Earthly and Heavenly Fathers. Ecclesiastes 12:7 “And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.”
Anne Webb Mode
Anne Webb Mode, passed away on August 22,2021, at her home in Rex, GA. She was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. She was a kindergarten teacher for more than 40 years, most recently at Community Christian School. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Harry Webb; sister, Nancy Webb Roberts; sister-in-law Sue Webb; aunt, Johnnie Chambers. She is survived by her husband, John Mode; daughters, Mandy Mode, Mia Mode; son, Tommy Mode; grandchildren, Devyn Mode, Darin Mode; brothers, Jack Webb, Pete Webb; sister-in-law, Lynne Webb; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Anderson officiating. The burial will immediately follow at Grandview Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Woods, Sr., James S. “Sam”, age 88, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. He was a US Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan McQueen Woods; daughter-in-law, Jan Woods; parents, sisters and brother. He is survived by his son, James S. Woods, Jr. and wife, Amy; grandchildren, James Eric Woods and wife, Chesney, Cory M. Woods and fiancé, Shelby Knight, and soon to be great-grandson, Arrow Woods; many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to sign the register book from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Monday, August 30, 2021 for a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Kimsey officiating. Masks are required to attend the graveside service per family’s request out of concern for everyone’s safety. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
