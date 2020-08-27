Mr. Ray Calvin Canter, age 80, a resident of Victorian Square Assisted Living, Rockwood, Tennessee, formerly of Friendsville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Victorian Square. He was born July 8, 1940 in Bristol, Tennessee. Mr. Canter was a retired Boilermaker with Dunn Heat Exchangers in Texas City, Texas and a member of the Boilermakers Union, Local # 132 in Texas. He was of the Assembly of God Faith and was a loving husband and father. He was a great provider and had a wonderful smile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosco & Ada Quales Canter; and his son, Gary Vance. Survivors include: Wife: Mildred Canter Daughters: Eugenia Vance Debby Fritz 6 Grandchildren: Billy Canter, Robin Canter, Misty Canter, Jennifer Lovell, Tim Fritz, and Jimmy Fritz Brother: Fred Canter Sister: Ruby Canter Brother: Marvin Canter Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Private interment will be held at a later date. An online register is available at evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Ray Calvin Canter.
Debra Kay Marsh, age 55, of Maryville, passed August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother: Wanda Lee Medlin, father: Sid Medlin, brothers: Mike Medlin, William Medlin, James Lee Medlin, Randy Medlin, Sidney Medlin, and sister: Sharon Stephens. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law: Cecilia Marsh and Craig Smith, son and daughter-in-law: James and Darcie Coffey, ex-husband: John Marsh, sister: Reba Medlin, sister-in-law: Esther Medlin, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as many others who she held dearly and close to her heart. Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday August 29, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home, with burial will follow at Little Toqua Cemetery in Vonore. The family will receive friends 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Joyce A. Perkins, age 94, of Maryville, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the family home. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Keyees Millsaps; first husband, Robert “Bob” Swaney; brother, Howard Millsaps; sister, Lois Kirkland. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 1/2 years, Bill Perkins; daughters, Mary Jane Swaney of Maryville, Becky and Ann Swaney of Knoxville. The family would like to thanks special friends, Patty Kagley, Jerry and Edna Cook and Charlie and Glenda Caldwell for all the support and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Wayne Atchley and Rev. Harrison Hill officiating. Interment service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Big Toqua Cemetery in Vonore, TN. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
