Dovie Costner Blair was born May 16, 1938 and passed away on the morning of December 8th. Dovie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a woman of faith and member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church. She was an alumni of Young High School, Class of 1956. She is preceded in death by: parents, Ruby and Fate Costner; brothers, Kenneth, Gilbert, and Herman “Tuffy” Costner. She is survived by: brother, Gene “Smokey” Costner; sons, Mickey Blair and Terry “Bubba” Blair and wife Teresa; adopted son, Dale Griffin; granddaughters, Megan Pierce and husband Anthony, Mindy Suppus and husband Christopher, Kimberly Green and husband Chase, and Stephanie Alderson and husband John; grandson, Alex Blair and wife Laura; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend gratitude for Vicki Gibson and the staff at Foothills Transitional Care. Receiving friends will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 4:00pm — 6:00pm with a celebration of life to follow in the Smith Trinity Chapel. The committal service will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00pm at Hopewell Springs Cemetery in Madisonville. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Grace Arletta Durr, 82, of Maryville, died Dec. 7, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Verlan “Sonny” Long, 84, passed away Dec. 3, peacefully at his home. He attended Central Baptist Church in Alcoa where he faithfully served as a deacon and teacher. All who knew Sonny understood his love for the Lord, his family and friends, coaching Blount County youths, Atlanta Braves baseball, and telling jokes. He was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He is preceded in death by parents Tom and Mary Long, sister and brother-in-law Gaynelle and George Ross, and daughter Pam Carter. Sonny is survived by his wife Wilma Householder Long, sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Jack Porter of Conyers, GA, brother-in law and sister-in-law Billy and Libby Householder, son-in-law David Carter of Alcoa, daughter and son-in-law Patty and Tom Stinnett of Friendsville, and son and daughter-in-law Andy and Patricia Long of Knoxville. Grandchildren Joshua Carter, Candace Hunt (Matthew), Alyson Flynn (Zach), Taylor Stinnett, Reagan Mead (Zach), and Drew Ann Long. Great-grandchildren Audrey Hunt, Jack Hunt, Lily Flynn, Elizabeth Flynn, and several nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in memory of Sonny to Central Baptist Church of Alcoa, TN. Family and close friends will gather December 12th for the burial at 1:30 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery with the Celebration of Life following at 2:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church of Alcoa. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall from 3:00 to 4:00. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Frankie McCarter, of La Follette, TN, passed away at the age of 82, on the morning of November 23, 2021. She resided in her later years at Cumberland Village in La Follette. Frankie was born into a family of six children. Her parents were Ivy and Leonard McCarter from Townsend, TN, and sisters, Shirley McCarter, Lola Ledbetter, Iris Dorsey, Jeanette (Bug) Brown and Kathleen Cope, all who have preceded her in death except for Kathleen who currently lives in Maryville, TN. Toward the later part of her life, she was blessed to have the company of two generations of nieces and nephews around her. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 6:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., at the Church of God in Townsend. The memorial service will commence at 7:00p.m. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.