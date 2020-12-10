Norman Lee Forsythe, 81, of Maryville, died Dec. 8, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
R. Michael Harwell, 78 years old, passed away Nov. 30 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents; two younger brothers; and the mother of his two children. He leaves behind his son, Michael Joe Harwell and his two children, Sydney Marie Harwell and Kyle Davis Harwell; daughter, Leslie Ann Neely, who resides in Knoxville, along with her husband, Keith Neely and two daughters, Madison and Loryn Neely. Also he leaves behind his stepson, Tracy A. Lupher, PhD, who resides in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where he is a professor at James Madison University. In lieu of flowers, etc., contributions may be sent to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7719 River Road, Townsend, TN “In Memory of R. Michael Harwell.”
George “RAT” Lea Long, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 5, 2020, from COVID complications. He was a beloved friend, father, brother and grandfather. George was preceded in death by his parents, Anna L. Long and George H. Long. He is survived by sister, Maxine Falls; nephew, Alan Morton; son, Micheal Long (Bridget); grandchildren, Chezney, Jace and Braiden; special friend, Linda Ipil; and several cousins. He grew up in Friendsville and that is where he built his life. He graduated from Friendsville High School and Knoxville Barber College, and opened his own barber shop in Friendsville. He loved people, boats and cars, wherein he became known as “RAT.” He built collectible car bodies that were shipped all over the world. The business was known as “RAT’s Glass.” The perfection of his hands and his God given talent gave him the opportunity to have many of his cars featured in magazines, including Hot Rod Magazine. He had another great love for riding a bicycle with a host of friends from Cytology. He entered and won many Senior Olympic Medals, including first place more than once. Throughout his life, he treasured his family and friends, and was admired for his talent and hands. He could dream up and build anything. He will be sorely missed by his family and huge number of friends. He was a mentor to many people, teaching his skills with his hands to make a perfect Hot Rod car body. Many thanks and appreciation to the staff at Blount Memorial Hospital. Due to the current COVID conditions, we do not want anyone to place their health at risk. There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. May he rest in peace.
Mike E. Nuchols 57, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday December 9, 2020 at his home after a long battle with COPD. He was employed at Food Lion for 34 years. He loved fishing, camping, animals, and gardening and was known for his “Green Thumb”. He could grow anything! He is survived by his Partner of 16 Years: James Dyer, Sons and Daughters in law: Shawn (Emily), and Holden (Natalia), Grand children: Lisa, and Audrey, Father: Ed Nuchols, Brother: Phil, Sisters: Shirley, Vicki, Pat, and Lynda, and many other extended family members. The family and friends will meet at 3:00 P.M. Friday December 11, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery for a Graveside Funeral Service with Pastor Steven Nuchols officiating. Friends may call at their convenience Friday from 11:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 378901. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in honor of Mike E. Nuchols. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Mary Lou Atchley Parrott Phillips, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2020. She was a member of Meridian Baptist church and a 1955 graduate of Young High School; living most of her life in the South Knoxville area. She was employed in the automotive and banking industries and owned her own leather/western store. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling to Canada, Hawaii, Florida and Las Vegas. Mary Lou enjoyed square dancing, singing in the church choir, crocheting, and animals. She was a huge University of Tennessee Vols fan. Mary Lou was preceded in death by parents Carl H. and Estilena Atchley; husband, Ray Phillips and daughter, Teresa Diane Parrott. She is survived by her cousin Helen Jo Edmonson, several step-children and long-time friends Dorsey Woliver, Doug and Lu Smith. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Memorial Gardens 1 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020 for graveside services. Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 or Young-Williams Animal Shelter, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. Friends may call at their convenience to sign guest register or online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Alyssa LaShae ‘Nitnii’ Ridings, age 31, of Maryville, died Friday, December 4, 2020. Alyssa was a caring and loving girl with a heart of gold. She loved her family , friends, and had a special calling for animals; currently going to school to be a vet tech. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ashly Ridings; brother, Scott Ogle; grandmothers, Gladys Oliver Burns, Naomi Gray. Survivors include her children, Gabriel Joseph and Naomi Grayce Funkhouser; mother, Julia Gray (James) Hillman; father, Jerry D. (Lorie) Ridings; brothers, Mason Storm Kidd, Connor Hillman; sister, Jada Hilman; fiancé, Eric Funkhouser; uncles, Dan (Betta) Gribble, Joe (Cindy) Gray, Franklin D. Gray, Cindy Hartsell; nephew, Ashton Scott Hillman; nieces, Stormii, Gail, & Bella. Funeral ceremony will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel with the Rev. Ira Lumpkin officiating. Interment will follow in Morganton Acres Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5::00 until 7:00 PM Friday at Dotson Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to defray funeral expenses. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories — www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Joseph Lee Robbins, age 60 of Friendsville, TN went home to be with Jesus, December 7, 2020 after a long illness. He served in the US Navy and was a longtime member of the Dragon Chapter of Maryville TN. He was a 1978 graduate of Friendsville High School. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wayne and Dorothy Robbins. Survivors include wife, Heidi Robbins of Hong Kong, China; brother and sister-in-law, David and Patty Robbins of Friendsville; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Ashley Robbins, 2 granddaughters, Victoria and Isabella Robbins of Maryville; nephew, Shawn Robbins of Friendsville; niece, Renee Robbins and special cousin, Peggy White of Maryville and many other family members. Family and friends will meet 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Bakers Creek Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Ronnie Longmire officiating. Family and friends may call at their convenience Friday and Saturday from 9:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, Inc. or any charitable organization of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Don Seaton, age 82, of Maryville, passed away at Blount Memorial Hospital, December 4, 2020. He was a member of RIO Central for 19 years. He was Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Belle Seaton; sister, Geraldine Seaton; brothers, Lloyd and Dallas and sons, R.L. and Dustin Seaton. Survivors include his wife, Edith Seaton; son, Brandon; daughters, Mechelle Hawkins and Leanne Sparks; granddaughters, Vanessa and husband, James “Bo” Mainor, Kristen and husband, Travis Hodge, Chassady and husband, Ray Hunter, Whittney, and Kayla Webb; 12 great grandchildren, Hayden, Tristen, Riley, Cole, Payton, Coleton, Bailey, Timmy, Dustin, Major, Journee and Master; daughter-in-law, Linda Seaton; and sister-in-law, Donna Glandon. Memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at RIO Central, 370 South Long Hollow Road, Maryville, Tommy Roberts and Toni Simerly officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Lena Brackin Simerly, 89, of Maryville and formerly of Spring City, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in Maryville. Born on July 19, 1931 in Tremont, Tennessee, Lena was the daughter of the late Raymer and Martha Ownby Brackin. She attended Knoxville General Hospital (UT Research Hospital) and became a registered nurse in 1952. Throughout her nursing career she worked at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Fort Sanders Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital both in Knoxville, Greenville General Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina and St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Lena was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville. She was formerly a member of the First Baptist Church of Spring City where she was the leader of the Young Women’s Auxiliary, teacher of the Koinia Couples’ Class and sang in the choir. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years James Houston Simerly, brothers Glenn and Carlyle Brackin and sister Faye Chambers. Survivors include her sons Terry Simerly of Knoxville and Scott (Debra) Simerly of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, sisters Lucille (Wayne) Peery of Madisonville, Tennessee and Nadine Brackin of Maryville, grandchildren Bridgette Simerly, Scott Simerly Jr., Matthew Simerly, Jamie Wylie and Holly Bowman, great grandchildren Tristan Jimenez and James Simerly and special niece Pamela Duff of Daytona Beach, Florida. There will be no services or visitation. Her ashes will be scattered on the Little River in Townsend and Tremont, Tennessee. Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements. Please share your condolences and memories of Lena Brackin Simerly on www.vaughn-funeral-home.com.
Lavonne Taylor, age 80, of Louisville, TN passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father, Monday, December 7, 2020 after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease. Lavonne was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN. She was devoted to and loved her family and church family. Lavonne enjoyed cooking, interior decorating, and fashion, was an incredible seamstress and enjoyed making porcelain dolls. Although Parkinson’s took away her ability to easily accomplish the hobbies she so loved, she leaves behind memories and treasures for those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Effie Ramey; husband of 55 years, Kenneth Doyle Taylor; and daughter, Rhonda Jannette “Jan” Taylor. She leaves behind to mourn her passing her loving daughter, Jill Stichka and husband, Lee of West Monroe, LA; sister, Thetta Sue Hensley of Maryville, TN; and a host of extended family and friends that will miss her greatly. Thank you to the staff of Savannah Grand Assisted Living of West Monroe, LA and Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care of Monroe, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Friends may call at your convenience on Thursday, December 10th and Friday, December 11th from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Lavonne will be laid to rest beside her husband at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, TN. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
