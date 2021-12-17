Brenda Joyce Burton, 74, of Walland, fought a long, hard battle over several years went home to Heaven on December 13, 2021, while at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her parents James and Nellie Cagle, her sister Linda Herron, her baby brother “Little” Richie, Nephews Randy and Brian Cagle, and Snuggles her precious little dog. She is survived by children: Lora Cable (Gary), Melissa (Chris) Pryor, James “Tobbie” Burton, and Eric Burton, siblings: James “Junior” Cagle (Jeannie) and Carlos Cagle (Cathie), 11 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her rescue pup, Lucky. A special thank you to Kari Burton for always loving and being there for her. Additional thank you to her Doctors, Dr. Barber and Dr. Wright and their teams, the nursing staff on 5 East (Blount Memorial Hospital), hospice staff, and a big thank you to Mark, her BMH valet who always went above and beyond. She cared and appreciated each and every one of you for the care and compassion each of you showed. Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel. Interment will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at Cold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Scotty Lynn Carver, 58, of Greenback, died Dec. 13, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ginger Suzella Galyon, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Ted and Margaret Galyon and her brother Danny Galyon. She is survived by nephew Troy Galyon (Sarah) and various aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends are welcome to join graveside inurnment 9:00am at Grandview Cemetery on Monday, December 20.
Katherine J. Linginfelter, July 22, 1944 to December 11, 2021. The Linginfelter family is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Katherine “Kaka” Linginfelter, of Alcoa, TN, on 12/11/2021. Kathy is survived by her spouse and life-partner of 62 years, Ronald L. Linginfelter, of Alcoa, TN; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Priscilla Linginfelter of Maryville, TN; her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Todd Adams of Bethpage, TN; special family member, Michelle Palmer, of Newnan, GA. Grandchildren: Justin and Cindy Linginfelter of Knoxville, TN; Isaac and Phallan Adams, and great-granddaughter Gracyn of Portland, TN; Jake and Kayla Adams, and great-grandson Walker of Westmoreland, TN; Kaitlyn Linginfelter of Newnan, GA; Kellie and Max Driver, and great-grandson Bo of Carollton, GA; Jesse Adams, and great-granddaughter Raylin, of Portland, TN; as well as many nieces / nephews and great-nieces / nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Michael Lee Linginfelter; her parents, Jesse Lee and Hazel H. Jones; her brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Mary Jones; her mother- and father-in-law, Rev. William S. and Thelma Linginfelter; her brother-in-law, Rev. Henry H. Linginfelter; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronald and Joyce Hughes, and her longtime friend, Sandra Berry. Final arrangements for Kathy are to be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN on Saturday, December 18, 2021, receiving friends at 11:00am, followed by Kathy’s Home Going and Celebration of Life service at 12:00pm with Dr. Hollie Miller, officiating. The family extends our heartfelt thanks to all that have impacted Kathy’s life in so many ways. To my wife of 62 years: “I will miss you tremendously, but I am also looking forward to our reunion in the Lord’s presence in the future. You will always be loved.” Ron and family. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.