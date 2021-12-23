Claude Lee Clark, 70, of Maryville, died Dec. 20, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Martha P. Cobb, 91, of Maryville, died Dec. 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 865-982-6812.
Donna Crisler Forbes (age 92), of Vonore, TN, passed away on December 17, 2021. She died peacefully with her four children by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Forbes, her parents Donald and Jeannette Crisler, her sister Shirley Williams and her brother Fritz Crisler. She has one surviving sister, Susan in Indianapolis, IN. She is also survived by her children Richard (Nanci), Alison (Michael) Miller, Don (Lynda) and Clark. She was the grandmother to Geoffrey (Amanda), Justin (Kate), Colin, Grayce, Dalton and Ellie and a proud great grandparent to Mason & Lincoln. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Donna was born on June 15, 1929, in Marion, IN and first attended DePauw University before transferring to Colorado University where she graduated with honors from the business program. Following college, she celebrated with an extended tour of Europe. Upon returning to the US, she lived and worked in New York City before accepting a job at IBM as one of the first women in their management development program. On September 13, 1958, she married Walter Forbes and from that point on, her primary responsibility was as wife to Walt for 62 years, until his death in June of 2021. Her greatest calling was as a mother raising four children. Donna was an active member of PEO wherever she lived. She also stayed in touch with her Theta sisters throughout the years. She loved tennis, played until she was 89 and was loved and respected by her tennis companions. She was a very social person and loved by so many friends. We know she is sorely missed. The turnout at her surprise 90 th birthday party was amazing and the love and support from family & friends since Walt’s passing in June is a testament to how loved Donna was. The Forbes family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at the Tennessee Medical Center during our mother’s final days. And an extra special thankyou to all Donna’s friends from Kahite and the Vonore area for looking out for her in her twilight years and since Walt passed away. You are all truly amazing. A celebration of life will be held on January 15, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Kahite Golf Course clubhouse. Internment of the ashes will be at a future, yet undetermined by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization) checks can be made to PEO-Chapter AU and mailed to: Marilou Mujat at 284 Savanah Park Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Please note Donna Forbes Memorial on any donation. Click Funeral Home & Cremations — Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Donna Forbes. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Clyde Holsomback, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, after recently and most excitingly celebrating his 95th birthday. Born in Ellijay, GA on November 30, 1926. At the age of 2 his family moved to Maryville, TN. He served in the Navy during WWII. After the war he went to Auto Body Repair Training on the GI Bill. He owned and operated Holsomback Body Shop from 1950 to 2008 (58 years), before retiring at the age of 80. His customers became friends and he considered them family. A member of First Baptist Church Maryville. His love of boating the TN River was well known in our area including boating to most UT Football home games until his health declined. Preceded in death by parents, William Walter and Ella Mae Bunch Holsomback; sisters, Tennie Lee Keener, Jewell Bradshaw, Irene Welch; brothers, J.W. and D.C. Holsomback; grandson, Freddie Gibson; granddaughter, Leanne Holsomback. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Carol Holsomback; daughters, Kellie and husband, Tom Moths, Patricia Ann Morton; grandchildren, Travis Moths and fiance, Brianna Jackson, Scarlet Jones, Ann Morton, Jack Morton; special great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. The family has requested no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity. Friends may call at their convenience from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Smith Chapel. The family will have a private Inurnment at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Geraldine Sue Hurst, 80, of Maryville, died Dec. 22, 2021. Arrangements will announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 865-982-6812.
Kenneth H. Jennings, 92, of Maryville, died Dec. 23, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 865-982-6812.
Edna Jean Hodge Whitehead, age 86, of Maryville, passed away December 21, 2021. She was a long-time member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. In recent years, she attended Old Piney Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, James Fred Whitehead; parents, Herman and Anna Hatcher Hodge; brother, Raymond (Inez) Hodge; sisters, Evelyn and Barbara Hodge; sisters and brothers-in-law, Eloise (Noah) Hearon, Virginia (Don) Stevens and Joy Reagan; nephew, Benny Reagan; niece, Vonnie Breazeale. Survivors include her son, James (Robin) Whitehead of Lenoir City; daughters, Brenda (Bennie) Law and Herma Kay (Mike) Tucker all of Maryville; grandchildren, Jeremy (April) Law, Bryan Law, Chelseay (Jordan) Hamby, Cara Tucker all of Maryville, Cody (Kimie) Tucker of Franklin, North Carolina, Daniel (Sarah) Whitehead of Lenoir City; great-grandchildren, Riley and Lennon Whitehead of Lenoir City, Asher and Apple Law of Knoxville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Max (Wanda) Hodge of Walland and Arthur (Helen) Hodge of Maryville; brother-in-law, Ben Reagan of Maryville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; best friends, Eva Lee Brackin, Evelyn Parrott and Norma Wilson. Special thanks to Morning View Assisted Living and Blount Hospice for their loving care for the past few months. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Monday, December 27th, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 with James “Jim” Whitehead and Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Masks are required. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 191, Alcoa, TN 37701. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
