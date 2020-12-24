Hazel Lee Bowman known to friends and family as "Nanny." Born January 20th, 1934 in Murphy North Carolina. Left this world peacefully surrounded by family on December 21st, 2020. Preceded in death by Parents; Vart and Louise Colbert. Husband; Troy W. Bowman. Children; Diane Bowman, Joseph Bowman, Sharon Bryant, June Porter, Glenda Dean, Donald Bowman, Mary Bowman, Troy Bowman, Bonus Son; Kenny Dobson. Great Grandchildren; Amaya Porter, Bralynn Madison. survivors include Children: Wanda Bowman (Daveed), Wendell Bowman (Terri), bonus son; Mel Nicely (Renee), Daughter in law; Deborah Bowman. Grandchildren: Jason Bowman, Erica Bowman (David), Tricia Bowman, Brandon Brawner (Laura), Michael Porter, Wendi Bowman (Adrian), Dennis Dean (Lavada), Tika Cox, Jama bowman (Mike), Jeffery Bryant, Troy Porter, Hazel Hernandez (Edin), Brittany Gradillas, Ashley Borjas (Javier), Whitley Bryant, Katie Tyler. Sister Mary Hall. Honorary Daughter; Lisa Smith Grandsons; Rodney Smith, Tommy Smith. A host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, cousins, friends, and nieces and nephews. Receiving Friends Saturday, December 26, 2020 12:00 Noon- 1:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home with burial and graveside words of comfort By Rev. Dr. Willa Estelle immediately following at Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be made at wwwmaryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Robert Allen Brooks, age 55, of Greenback passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Brooks; brother, Kenneth Howard Brooks Jr.; nephew, David Creed Brooks Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Brooks; brothers, Jess (Regina) Brooks, David Creed Brooks Sr.; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Cloyd's Creek Cemetery, Rev. Darrell Wilson officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Chester V. Gentry, age 82 of Maryville, and previously a resident of Vonore, passed away at Blount Memorial Hospital on December 23, 2020 surrounded by his wife, daughter, and granddaughter with all others on video. He was a graduate from Lanier High School, Class of 1959. He served as a cook in the United States Army. He was a retired Crane-man of 33 years from Alcoa Aluminum Company, known to most as Droopy. He was a member of the Alcoa Betrayed Retirees Club. He was a lifetime member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church as well as a deacon. He was an avid hunter and Fisherman. He was a devoted husband of almost 60 years in March to Jeanith, who he called Babe. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam L. Gentry and Radie Mae (Jones) Gentry; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hilda and Dan Blair; brothers-in-law, Ernest, Harold, and Herman Blair. He leaves his wife Jeanith Faye (Blair) Gentry; Son and Daughter-in-law, Nathan and Amy Gentry; Daughter, Jeanith Darline (Gentry) Smith; Grandchildren, Desmond and Emily Smith, Blake Gentry, Dalton Gentry, Kevin Ogle, and Brooke Ogle.; Great-grandchildren, Darcie Smith, Daniel Smith, Isabella (Izzy) Gentry, and Hunter Harmon; Brother, Lester Gentry; Several nieces, nephews and family friends. The receiving of friends will be held Sunday, December 27 from 4- 6:00 p.m. at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville. The funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Rev. Mike Blair, Rev. Ralph Patton will officiate. The interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Patricia Faye Murphy, 55, of Maryville went to be with The Lord on December 22, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Billy Ray Walker, brothers: Billy Ray Walker, Jr. and Alvin Walker, Sr. Survived by son, Jason Walker and daughters and son-in-law Misty and Brian Johnson and Amanda Lundy. Grandchildren: Austin Walker, Eva Johnson, Alexis Walker, Gia and Logan Sewell, Callie Lundy, Kya Johnson, Wylan Johnson, Gracie Walker, Johnathan Potter, Dalton Walker, Isaac Walker, Kaileigh Hardwick, Gavin Jones, Emma Rose, Tyson Smith and four great grandchildren. Mother, Margaret Walker, sister and brother-in-law Teresa and Donald Headrick and five nephews. Graveside Service will be held at Laurel Bank Cemetery on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Donald Headrick officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at wwwmaryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
James E. "Jim" Pierce, 87, of Walland passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at home on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Jim was a lifelong member of Ellejoy Baptist Church, where he proudly served as choir director for many years. He retired from the A&P grocery store after 37 years of service and served as President of the RWDSU. He was also a 65-year member of Sevier Masonic Lodge #334 and Knoxville Scottish Rites. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud Papaw. Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Bill Reece Delozier Pierce. Left to celebrate his memory are wife of 50 years, Marie Pierce, daughter Jama Proffitt, son Jimmy (Lisa) Pierce, and grandsons Hayden and Ethan Proffitt, all of Walland; sister Barbara (Eugene) McCammon of Knoxville; brother Wayne Pierce of Atlanta; brother-in-law Wayne (Kathy) Keller and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at their convenience from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, December 26 at McCammon-Ammons-Click funeral home in Maryville. Family and friends will gather at 2pm Sunday, December 27 at Ellejoy Baptist Church cemetery for graveside service, with Pastor Arkie Baker and Roger Wilhoite officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Ellejoy Baptist Church (1290 Ellejoy Rd. Seymour, TN 37865) or Ellejoy Baptist Cemetery Fund (1623 Dripping Springs Rd. Seymour, TN 37865.) Online condolences may be made at McCammonAmmonsClick.com
Walter Eugene "Gene" Swaney, age 78 of Maryville passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Lanier High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army. Gene retired from the City of Alcoa and worked at Anderson Truss & Home Depot. He was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by: Wife, Mary Ruth Swaney; Son, Eddie Swaney; Granddaughter, Heather Dawn Swaney; Parents, Jimmy & Ethel Swaney; Brother, Tommy Hall. Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law, Bobby & Janet Swaney; Daughter, Debbie Myers; Grandchildren, Hunter Swaney and Michelle Myers. Special thanks to the staff of Blount Memorial Hospital. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Funeral and committal service will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Quinton Barbra officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Sidney Nicole Thompson, 43, of Maryville died on December 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements are being made by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.