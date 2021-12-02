Kellen Neil Caplinger "Boo Boo Bear" or "Boo," age 4, of Maryville, was placed in Jesus' arms on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He attended Ridgeview Baptist Church. Boo made every day the best day ever. He is loved beyond measure and he was the light of every room and crowd by being his funny self. He was a big goofball and was ALWAYS happy and so fun to be around. He loved dinosaurs, animals and animal facts, making his "experiments", playing with his brothers, kissing his baby sister and getting her a bow, snuggling mommy, wrestling with daddy, going to "the river in the woods" (Cades Cove) where he would catch salamanders, the color green, and drinking mommy's coffee. Preceded in death by: Mamaw, Peggy Bryant and Papaw, Neil Bryant. Survivors include: Parents, Drey & Makenzie Caplinger; Brothers & Sister, Braylen Caplinger, Jay Caplinger, and Callie Caplinger; Grandparents, Joy & Josh Caplinger and Teresa Whitehead & Dewayne Whitehead. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Sexton officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Walland. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Louis Martin Drinka, age 73, passed away on December 1, 2021, due to a sudden cancer diagnosis. Lou graduated from York High School in Chicago, Ill. as a star track and football athlete. He received a football scholarship from the University of Tennessee where he met his wife of 51 years, Glenda B. Drinka. He retired from FedEx Express after 30 years, where he made many lifelong friends, his FedEx family. He was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather who adored his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by so many. He rejoins his precious mother, Irene Ondreas Drinka, and father, Louis Wendell Drinka. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Glenda B. Drinka; daughters, Kelly Drinka (Ewan Walden) and Wendy Kirk (Joel Kirk); grandchildren, Jordyn Kirk, Jay Kirk, and Kingston Walden; sisters, Diane McManigal (Jerry) and Mary Lessman. The family would like to thank Blount Memorial Hospital for the care they gave to him during these last two weeks. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services, but a celebration of Lou's life will be held at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Dustin Dunlap, age 38, of Walland, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, unexpectedly at home. He was a faithful member and treasurer of Keebles Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed by Lazydays RV where he was the business office manager. He also was the assistant manager and promoter at Smoky Mountain Speedway and was a former assistant manager at Food City. Dustin was an avid race fan and UT Sports fan. He was a strong Christian and was always saying a good word for Jesus. He will be missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by: grandparents, Cledith Martin and Virgil and Selva Lou Dunlap; aunt and uncle, Glenda Bryant and Kenny Dunlap. Survived by: parents, Ronnie & Sylvia Dunlap; grandfather, Wade Martin; aunts and uncle, Missy Martin, Yvonne & Mike Dunlap; special cousins, Janet (Jason) Hutsell, Lindsey (Wesley) Huskey, April Bryant, Robbie (Heather) Bryant, Caleb (Emily) Compton, Isabella & Kamden Hutsell, Jackson, Martin & Marlee Huskey, Hunner & Kortnie Bryant, Levi & Clint Compton; best friends, Casey, Robby, and Conor Moses. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday, December 3, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Tim Martin officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Clarence H. Ellis, 90 years young, peacefully completed his journey in this world on November 30th, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Margaret (Shanks) Ellis; Daughter, Theresa Allen; Son, David Ellis; Son-in-Law's Terry Allen and Steve Foster and Grandson, Jesse Foster. Clarence is survived by Daughter, Vicki Foster and Husband, Charlie Blair; Daughter-in-Law, Teresa (Arwood) Ellis; Grandson's, Steve Foster Jr. and Brandon Allen; Granddaughter's Brandi (Allen) Christopher and Husband Michael, Emily and Erin Ellis; Great Grandchildren, Miles, Jameson and Eva Foster. Clarence was the youngest of five children born to Magruder and Pearl (Poore) Ellis in Wise, VA. Nicknamed Tonsie, he graduated from Wise High and enlisted in the US Army, proudly serving in Korea from 1951-1953. After discharge, Clarence and Margaret "Maggie" moved to Cleveland, Ohio and had three children. In 1966 the family relocated to Maryville, TN where he started a successful painting business that became Ellis and Son's Painting for over 40 years. He will be remembered as "Pa" to most everyone in Blount County and will be forever missed for his gentle soul and caring heart. By his request, there will be no service but his family hopes that everyone who crossed his path will keep fond memories of this amazing man in their heart. Our family would like to thank the caring and kind staff of the Morning View Transitional Center for their support and love through his final days.
Jodie McTeer Johnson departed this earthly realm on the white wings of Peace on November 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by the people and the things she loved. In her 77 years on earth, Jodie engaged in a vast array of endeavors that impacted the lives of many. In death she joins her son, John McTeer Johnson, and her parents Fred and Edith McTeer. Those she leaves behind are her husband of fifty-three years, John T. Johnson, and her daughter Jennifer Johnson. Graveside services will be held on Saturday December 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at Sherwood Cemetery, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701. The family requests that in-lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the charity of choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mary Emma Pardue Jones, 97, of Maryville, passed away on December 1, 2021. Mary was born on January 20, 1924 in Sweetwater, TN. She was a member of Everett Hills Baptist Church and was retired from Maryville City Schools Food Services. Mary was faithful to the Lord; loved spending time with her family; enjoyed growing flowers, quilting, reading, and making her cherished apple butter. Preceded in death by her husband, Irie Jones; parents, Robert and Emma Pardue; son, Tommy Jones; daughters Irene Graves and Louise Arp; son-in-law Jim Graves; and sisters Zelma Lee Knox, Bobbie Baker, Edna Ruth Gatlin. Survived by son, Albert Jones (Marilyn) of Walland; daughter-in-law, Barbara Jones of Maryville; sisters Henrietta Galyon of Kingston, TN and Caroline Ashby of Evansville, IN; brother James Pardue of Crossville, TN. Grandchildren Mark Jones (Paula), Karen Russell (Steve), Sherri Peak (Alvin), Linda Webb (Scott), and Hollie Coulter (Bryan) all of Maryville. Doug Jones (Angelia) of Lebanon, TN; and Angie Arp of Oak Ridge, TN. Great grandchildren Amy King (Stephen), Elise Erskine (Ben), Blake Russell (Caitlin), Evan Jones (Danielle), Matt Webb, Todd Peak (Chelsea), Isabel Davis (J.R.), Emily Jones, Colby Jones, Andrew Coulter, and Graham Coulter. Mary also had 9 great-great grandchildren and another one on the way. She leaves behind beloved friends and helpers, Shirley Cable and Sabrina Ditmore. The family will receive friends 4:00-5:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel and funeral service following with the Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM Monday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa for the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Everett Hills Baptist Church Building Fund. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Margie Ruth Kilgore, age 81, of Maryville, passed away November 30, 2021. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and going to garage sales. She loved her family and loved all family get-togethers. Preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Pearl Cooper of Andover, VA; spouse, James Kilgore; sister, Mary Cooper Halcomb of Kentucky. Survived by her daughter, Lisa Saffles of Maryville; sons, James Kilgore of Westfield, IN and Michael Kilgore of Maryville; sister, Judy Willingham of Douglasville, GA; brothers, Jack Cooper of Apopka, FL, Hugh Cooper of Columbus, GA, and Larry Cooper of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Leslie, Rebecca, Sean, Megan, and Justin; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Avery and Benjamin; The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the Smith Trinity Chapel. A Celebration of Margie's life will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Greg Long officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37804. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Danny Orr, 74, passed away on November 19, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, in Fort Sanders. He was an avid bear hunter and sportsman, and had a passion for plott hounds. He was retired from Levi Strauss, where he was a plant manager for 31 1/2 years and served in the National Guard. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Earl and Flaura Orr; brothers, Wayne, Orville and Jack Orr. Sister, Beulah Tarwater. He is survived by: his wife, Charlotte Orr; Children, Jeff Orr, Whitney (Jeff) Pearce, Brandon Orr, Jennifer (Casey) Bailes. Grandchildren, Brett (Beth) Orr, Brooke (Cody) Monday, Olivia and Ella Conatser, Elliott Bailes, Hudson Orr. Great Grandchildren, Bentley and Brooklyn Orr, Brody and Casen Monday. Brother, David Orr, Special brother-in-law, Ben Tarwater, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held at Springview Baptist Church, Maryville, TN on Saturday, December, 4 2021. Receiving friends from 2-4pm. with service at 4pm. with Rev. Ralph Patton officiating.
Tonya Nicole Patty, 50, of Maryville, died Nov. 26, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday December 4, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.
Vernell Williamson, 79, of Maryville, died Dec. 02, 2021. Arrangements to be announced by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.