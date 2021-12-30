Kenneth Lee Bowers, age 82, of Maryville passed away December 29, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He served in the Army in the early 60's and retired from Oak Ridge Y-12 several years ago. He was a devoted loving husband, wonderful father, and awesome papaw. He loved his family with all his heart and soul. He was a friend you could always depend on when you called upon him for help. He had a rough two and a half years as he never recovered from the loss of his "Precious" Barbara. He talked daily of how much he missed her. Though we are heartbroken and sad, we know happiness now fills his heart as he is reunited with "HIS" Precious Barbara and is dancing a jig (as he would say). There is no better place to be reunited with your loved one than in heaven with our Lord and Savior. He is preceded in death by his precious wife, Barbara Bowers; parents, Charles and Bessie Cain Bowers; sister, Helen Webb; brother, Larry Bowers. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bob Wake of Germantown, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Khadija Bowers of Knoxville; beloved grandchildren, Ismail and wife, Yousra Bowers of Ohio, Zaynab Bowers, Ahmed Bowers and Fatima Bowers of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Randy Green of Georgia; several nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid situation the family has decided for the health and safety of the family and friends, they will not have a receiving of friends. You are welcome to visit McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Sunday, January 2, 2022, between 8:00 AM-4:00 PM to pay your respects. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in the Last Supper Garden with Pastor Chad Morrison officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Drew A. Chambers, age 74, of Maryville, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at the family home. Drew was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as an MP in the 20th Military Police Company in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. Afterwards he continued to serve in the TN Army National Guard 278th Armored Calvary Regiment. Drew achieved the rank of sergeant during his time in the service and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army as well as the Tennessee National Guard. He was retired from A1 Auto after many years and attended the Alcoa-Maryville Church of God. Drew loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a man of great integrity and Godly character. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Stella Chambers; and brother, Douglas Chambers. Survived by his wife, Marcia Chambers; sons and daughters-in-love, Tim and Ashley Chambers of Maryville, and Matthew and Jessica Chambers of Greenback; grandchildren, Amelia, Madalynn, Samuel, Ariella, Daniel, Ellajoy, Fioma, and Oliver; brother, Dwight Chambers of Georgia; sisters and brother-in-law, Diane Chambers of Maryville and Janie and Steve Hargis of Friendsville; special family and friends; Paula Canant, Josh Chambers, Rusty Forester and family; longtime army buddies, Charles Ramsey and Frank McClama. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2021 in the Smith Trinity chapel. A celebration of Drew's life will follow at 7:00 pm with Rodney Canant officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 for interment service with Pastor Paul Dyar officiating and with military honors. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Donald Hugh Helton, 88, of Maryville died on December 28, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville..
David Lenoir Johnson, of Maryville, Tennessee, entered into the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 after a life devoted to teaching, serving the Lord, and loving his family. David graduated from Porter High School and went on to University of Tennessee Knoxville where he met his loving wife, Janet. They were married in 1972 and enjoyed serving with Samaritan's Purse and as chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. David served our country in the U.S. Army and in the Army National Guard. He then taught and coached basketball in the Blount County School system for 33 years where he was loved by all of his students and players. He was a notorious member of the Coal Buckets and provided copious amounts of laughs and entertainment. Since retiring from the school system, David has enjoyed traveling, mission work, and spending time with his family. He loved hosting an annual Camp Johnson for all thirteen grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents, Galen and Hazel Johnson, brothers Galen Johnson Jr (Betty) and Jack Johnson, sisters Lyla Myers (Leon) and Doris Crowder (Jim). He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet, his five children and thirteen grandchildren: Jeremy (Mary Ann, Tyler, Emma), Justin (VJ), Jordan (Casey, Kensington, Kruze, Kambell, Kaglee, Keenlyn), Jonathan (Whitney, Camden, Caylor, Cayson, Cambree), and Laura Beth (Chris, Paisley, Piper) Sisters: Sharon Johnson, Sandy (David) Costner, Sylvia Webb and brother Darrell (Judy) Bridges and many nieces and nephews. Receiving friends will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 2-4 PM at Partnership Christian Church with funeral and Celebration of Life to follow at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to Christ Reaching Asia Mission Worldwide.
Joyce L. Reed, age 85, of Maryville, passed on to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She went to a heavenly celebration of seeing her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ she accepted into her heart at an early age. The homecoming was a homecoming because she is now with her deceased husband, Rev. Billy R. Reed, whom she was married to for over 61 years and her 2 daughters that preceded her to this great place, Susan M. Davis and Gail R. Carter. Ms. Reed is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Rev. Mike Seagle; granddaughters and husbands, Meagan and Jason Collver, Rachal and Chris King; great-grandchildren, Amos King, Emmitt King, and Iva Gail King; sister-in-law, Margaret Reed; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dana and Jerry Stooksbury, Mary and Tom McMillan; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in the honor of Rev. Billy and Joyce Reed: The Gideons International, 711 Hall of Fame Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917 for distribution of Bibles around the world. Family and friends will assemble at 2:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Zion's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Mike Seagle officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Timothy T. Spires, age 49, of Greenback, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the family home. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Dowell Spires. He is survived by his mother, Lavonne Spires; three children, Meagan Titlow (Gage), Madison Spires, and Tyler Spires; grandson, Silas Titlow; sister, Sabrina Diggs (Steve), niece and nephew, Adam Diggs (Arbor) and Abby Diggs; and special friend, Delores Glass, who ministered to him and assisted with nursing care. The family also wishes to express gratitude for loving care provided by the University of Tennessee Medical Center Hospice Services. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 1st at 2:00pm at Pine Grove Cemetery, Greenback, TN. Reverend Ron Sabo will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Grove Cemetery, P.O. Box 216, Greenback, TN 37742. McCammon-Ammons Click Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family, and condolences may be offered at mccammonammonsclick.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.