Dr. Jack Bowman passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 surrounded by his canine companions. Jack was born June 5, 1940 to Edward and Mildred Bowman and practiced dentistry in Maryville for more than 50 years. Jack enjoyed doing for others and was the adventurous part of so many lives. He was preceded in death by his parents; special uncles and aunts. He is survived by his wife, Kerma Bond Bowman; daughters, Melissa Bowman Giles (Gary) and Wendy Bowman; stepson, Mike Akard; grandchildren, Samalea Blanchard (Josh), Ryan Smith (Nikki), and Gary Bowman Giles; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Paislee Smith; his three fur companions will miss him. Contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to the Blount County Humane Society. No other arrangements are made at this time. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Gwen Elizabeth Neil Bryan, age 62 of Knoxville passed away December 2, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She graduated from South College in 2005. She enjoyed painting gourds. She loved her COTA co-workers and patients at Adaptive Rehab. She was full of joy and life and her joy blessed us all! She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnett and Irma “McCarrell” Neil; brother, Garnett William Neil, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey McCarrell Neil (Kathi) of Lenoir City; daughter, Amber Parsons (Toby) of Maryville; sons, Tyson Bryan of Seymour and Dusty Bryan of Knoxville; granddaughter, Madison Walker (Jon Chrisman); sister-in-law, Cynthia Neil; many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lois "June" Graves, 92, of Maryville died on December 3, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ruby Earlene Hembree, age 57, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. A beautiful spirit that cared for the needs of others before her own. Earlene was preceded in death by parents, James and Lillie Isbill; brothers, Edward and Larry; grandson Godric. Survived by husband, Rock Hembree; children, Angela, Tabatha, Rocky; grandchildren, Deztini, Axel, Xander, Grace, Afton, Addilynn; sisters, Maerene, Susan, Robin, Missy; brothers, Gary, Danny, Jerry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Blount Community Church with service to follow at 6:00pm officiated by Pastor Kenny Crook.
Paul Edward Meadows, 86, of Maryville, TN, gained his heavenly reward, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Survived by wife, Connie Meadows; children, Diane (Kitti) and Dale Satterfield, Jama and Doug Bryant and Beth and Sam Freeman; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean Edmonds, Shirley and Clayton Gate and George Black. The family would like to give special thanks to all their neighbors and friends that tirelessly gave of their time and talents during this difficult time. The loving medical care of Dr. Turner and nurse Betty. The caring medical staff of UT Hospital, Beverly Park Place Skilled Nursing, Quality Home Health with special thanks to Barbara Gourley and Amedysis Hospice. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2-3 p.m. at the Meadow Church on William Blount Drive with a service immediately following. The family will be following COVID guidelines so please wear a mask.
Barbara Ann Woodall Murrell, age 80, gained her angel wings Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home in Rockford. She married Charles Roy Murrell in 1958 and they recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved dearly. She served the Lord as a Pastor’s wife for 58 years, 30 of which were in North Carolina where Charles pastored several churches in different cities. She was a member at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Maryville. She was preceded in death by parents: Jay P and Louise Woodall, father and mother-in-law: Charles M. and Beatrice (Jacky) Murrell, her grandparents and her beloved dog, Chico. She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Rev. Charles Roy Murrell, children: Susan Welch (Randy) of Rockford, Della Brindley (Perry) of Canton, NC, and Rob Murrell of Rockford, grandchildren: Tasha Dunaway (Michael) of Rockford, Scott Welch (Lori) of Alcoa, Rick Brindley (Hilary) of Canton, NC, Shannon Wardwell (Greg) of Germany, Chloe Murrell and Dylan Murrell of Maryville, great grandchildren: Jade Dunaway, Ashlynn and Kyla Lee, Jerek and Jude Welch, Landon, Alex, Jackson, Luke, and Emily Brindley, Bennett, Anderson, Remington, and Hendrix Wardwell. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday December 5, 2020 at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church in Maryville, a service will immediately follow with Rev. Jim Cummings and Rev. Perry Brindley officiating. The burial will follow at Hillcrest Baptist Cemetery: 3504 Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, TN 37803, with Rev. David Murrell and Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. Pallbearers: Randy Welch, Michael Dunaway, Scott Welch, Rick Brindley, Dylan Murrell, and Landon Brindley. Honorary Pallbearers: Alex, Jackson, and Luke Brindley, and Jerek and Jude Welch. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Jo Sneed, age 85 of Maryville, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Six Mile Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sneed; son, Harold Wayne Sneed; parents, James and Gladys Williams; brother, Corky Williams; sister, Maxine Abbott, son-in-law, Richard Courtney. She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Courtney and Kathy Buffington; granddaughter and husband, Michelle (Jeff) Wichael; grandsons, Ryan and Eric Sneed; great-grandchildren, Matt and Drew Wichael, Caleb, Eli, Dakota and Emma Sneed; several very special nieces. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM — 3 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Forest Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. David Choate officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.