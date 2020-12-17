Susie “Sue” Atkins, loving wife of 66 years, mother, and grandmother left this Earth to be with her Lord and Savior on December 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Sue always placed others before herself, she had a servant’s heart and spent her life serving and caring for others. Some of the joys of Sue’s life still flourish in her garden, as she spent many hours using her green thumb to cultivate beautiful roses and plants of many kinds. She enjoyed preserving her garden’s bounty by canning foods and passing those skills on to her children and grandchildren. Sunday’s were a special day for Sue as there was always family in her living room to visit and enjoy a meal, she had lovingly prepared. Sue had a heart of gratitude and as she would always say “I’ve been blessed ten times over.” Sue is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Cooper. She is survived by her loving husband, Rudolph Atkins, retired from the University of Tennessee; children, Myra Myers, Norma (Jimmy) Cowan, JoAnn Lane, Betty (Marty) Gregory, Randy (Wenona) Atkins, Rhonda (Steve) Byrd, Sandy (Tim) Clark; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service and interment will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Jim Malone officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Dorothy “Dotty” Bushing, age 100, passed away quietly at Blount Memorial Hospital Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born June 15, 1920, in the house which her father built in Knoxville, TN. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Arthur S. Bushing, parents Guy and Maud Barber, step-mother Bess Barber, sisters Harriet Blizzard and Mary Ruth Garza. She is survived by children Stuart (Jan) Bushing, Barbera Ann (Bonnie Rose) Bushing, Kathy (Tom) Banfield, Jennifer (Albert) Hill, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Dotty graduated as one of four valedictorians from Knoxville High School in 1938, then went on to graduate from Maryville College in 1942, with a major in Bible and Religious Education and minor in Music. While at MC she met the love of her life, Arthur Bushing (MC class of 1943). They married in 1944, before Art was sent to Europe with the Army in World War ! Music and faith filled her soul as she sang in multiple choirs, taught piano for over 30 years, composed, and served in various organizations, including president of Maryville Music Club and various local and national roles with Delta Omicron Music Fraternity. She was a charter member of Highland Presbyterian Church and remained active as long as she could in the church choir, Happy Highlanders and women’s Circle. She also retained close ties to Maryville College as an active alumna, proud and supportive “faculty wife” as Art taught English there for almost 50 years, mentor, and eager volunteer at Kin Takahashi Week for many years. Other loves and hobbies included the Great Smoky Mountains, hiking, sewing, camping, traveling, and tracing family roots back to First Families of Tennessee and beyond. Her beautiful songs, smile and positive attitude will be greatly missed. She was a beacon of heavenly light and hope here on earth. The family is very grateful for the love and care she received from the nurses and staff at Shannondale of Maryville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maryville College, the Dorothy Barber Bushing Endowed Fund at Maryville College, or Highland Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Jimmie Carl Cooper, 80, of Maryville died on December 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Wanda White Mathews, better known to many country and gospel music fans as Wanda White, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, at the age of 87 at her home in Madisonville, Tennessee. White rose to prominence professionally during the 1940s and 50s, backing several country music stars and touring nationally, once even opening for the Rolling Stones when they performed in Knoxville in 1965. In the late 1950s, she joined the group Carlton Scruggs and the Home Folks, performing many times on such TV and radio shows as the Grand Ole Opry, the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree, the WNOX Tennessee Barn Dance, and the Mid-Day Merry-Go-Round, which also aired on WNOX. (Listen to Carlton Scruggs and the Home Folks on the WNOX Tennessee Barn Dance here: https://soundar chives.berea.edu/items/show/2758.) In more recent years, White was part of the gospel group, Perfect Joy, with her daughter, Patsy Hamilton, and grandson, Randall Hamilton. White was also an early influence on her great-granddaughter, EmiSunshine. The teenage country-Americana artist has often credited White with teaching her to harmonize, while Emi was just an infant. “She was incredible,” Emi said. “I got to sing with her and my uncle one last time last week. It was my favorite performance ever.” (See EmiSunshine and Wanda White Mathews here: https://fb.watch/2pXAHYnBDj/) As EmiSunshine grew older and began performing professionally, White gave her the same advice that June Carter Cash once gave her — ”Don’t let anybody walk all over you and don’t think nothin’ about what they say.” Wanda White was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Vivian White; her brothers and sisters, Frank White, Junior White, Billy White and Jerry Collins; and a daughter, Patsy Hamilton. She is survived by a son, Dale Hicks; a grandson, Randall Hamilton; and great-grandchildren Emilie Sunshine Hamilton and Jonathan Hamilton. Private services will take place in Madisonville, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 19.
Don Walker, age 71, of Maryville, died December 2, 2020 in peace while surrounded by love. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Don was born on June 7, 1949 in Knoxville, TN to Earl & Cleo (Nicely) Walker. He received his BS in Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee in 1973. On August 11, 1973, he married Roberta Smith. They raised two sons, Daniel and Jonathan, and a daughter, Rebekah. Don devoted his life to supporting his family and caring for the sick and the poor in his community and across the world. Don and Roberta ran a small pharmacy at Eagleton Village in Maryville, TN for 41 years. The pharmacy they founded continues in operation today as an ongoing service to the community. Over the years, he traveled on medical missions to some of the poorest regions of the world such as Haiti, Venezuela and Guatemala to serve the people there. At home, he enjoyed spending time with his family, studying languages and the Bible, cooking new recipes and sharing a cup of tea with his wife. His family will remember him for his gentleness, kindness, generosity and steadfast love. Don was preceded in death by: father, Earl; mother, Cleo. He is survived by: wife, Roberta; sons, Daniel and Jonathan; daughter, Rebekah and her husband Jonathan Raffini; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Anna; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Anne; sister, Charlotte Smalley; niece, Katherine, and several cousins. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Pastor Clay Harrington officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mable Aileen Compton Whitehead, 88, of Maryville, passed away shortly after 1:00 am on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She spent her last days enjoying her family and playing her favorite dominoes game, Mexican Train. In addition to her parents, Rosa and Wiley Compton, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Doyle W. Whitehead and their son, Wiley Houston Whitehead; 1 sister; 2 brothers. Left to mourn her passing are her son, Doyle L. Whitehead and his wife Ginger; daughter, Judy Whitehead Parris and her husband, Loren; 4 granddaughters; 4 great-granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons; 1 great-great-grandson, her little love, “Benny Boy.” She is also survived by one sister-in-law and friend, Betty Compton; many other extended family members and friends whom she loved dearly. Mable was a feisty little woman who was very caring and always willing to help others. She loved her church, Keeble’s Chapel, her family, traveling, reading, and Butter Pecan ice cream. Her Kindle and tablet were her constant companions. She was loved by so many and will be sadly missed but, we take comfort in knowing that she was a child of God and looking forward to her Heavenly home. Due to Covid-19, Mable has requested no services be held because she doesn’t “want to take a chance on anybody getting sick because of me.” Mable will be entombed beside her husband at Grandview Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 10651 Coward Mill Road, Knoxville TN, 37931. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
