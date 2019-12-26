Margaret Cummings Campbell, 91, died on Monday, December 23, at Shannondale of Maryville, TN. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 29, 3:00 at Highland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the church. Peggy was born on September 28, 1928, in Blairsville, PA, to the late Margaret and John Cummings. After a move to Tennessee, she graduated from Maryville High and Maryville College. She met the love of her life, David Campbell, in 1942, and after he graduated from seminary, the two were married on June 2, 1950. After a few years in Pennsylvania and the birth of two sons, the Campbells moved to Tennessee, where Peggy became the ultimate preacher’s wife. She also was an accomplished musician and the two became a minister/organist duo that lasted for more than 40 years, the majority of those spent at First Presbyterian in Cookeville, TN. She taught piano in their home and organ at Tennessee Tech. They retired to Maryville in 1993, where Peggy continued her work with PEO and leading the music ministry at Highland Presbyterian. She was an avid reader, a terrific knitter, a great teacher and an outstanding mother to three sons. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, G. David Campbell, three sons and daughters-in-law John (Laurel) of Bozeman, MT, Bob (Lisa) of Hickory, NC, and Thom (Rachel) of Centreville, VA, and five grandchildren, Julie, Stephanie, David, Sarah and Ben Campbell, a sister and brother-in-law Janet (Jim) Martin, a brother and sister-in-law James (Marilyn) Cummings, and a sister-in-law Charlotte Campbell, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Jim Campbell and Jerry Campbell, and sister-in-law Janice Campbell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the John W. and Margaret M. Cummings Endowment Scholarship Fund at Maryville College. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary Helen Coada, age 79 of Walland, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home. Mary was a member of Church of God, Townsend, TN. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Coada; parents, Ross and Mary Etta Webb of Townsend; several brothers and sisters. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Jeff Teaster; grandchildren, Jonathan Teaster and Ashley, Dallas Teaster and Christy, Angelia Campbell and Adam; great-grandchildren, Haley, Joannie, MaryJane, Khloe, Kyler, Sage, Kaitlen, Adrian, Eli, Lincoln; step-great-grandchildren, Randy, Farrah, Bryson; brother, D. H. Webb. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Smith West Chapel. The Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Fate Green officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December, 31, 2019 at Bethel Church Cemetery, Townsend, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Thomas Joseph Hickey, age 78 of Greenback, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. Thomas was the owner and operator of Accusource in Tulsa, OK. He loved the outdoors and hiking and backcountry backpacking. He was a member of the Friends of the Great Smoky Mountain Association. Thomas enjoyed playing the guitar and was an A & P Mechanic. Preceded in death by: Father, Thomas Hickey. Survivors include: Wife, Donna K. Hickey; Mother, Vella Sanfilippo; Brother, James M. Hickey; Sister, Jeannine Stefano; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: American Cancer Society, Jill Rollins, Memorial Chair, 2330 Chesterfield Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. No services are scheduled at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
William (Bill) Jack Hill Jr., of Seymour, passed away on December 20, 2019 after a long and courageous battle. Marine Corps Veteran, had a love for fishing, nature, and the outdoors. He worked for Shoffner Mechanical Contractors, Melvin and Simon Properties, and Bush Brothers. Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Connie (Hammock); their son, William J. Hill III; his mother, Ida Durham; sister, Linda Hill; brother, Noah Durham. Survived by brother, Lee Hill; brother, John Hill (Sheila); sister, Diana Wright; several nieces and nephews, and his special furry companion, Little Man. A special thank you to the staff of Leconte Medical Center, and Sevierville Health and Rehab. The Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28th from 12 PM — 2 PM at Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN, 37920 with a service to follow at 2 PM. Friends and family will then proceed to the cemetery for entombment. In lieu of flowers, offer a “Hand Up” to a Veteran.
Bill “Smiley” Miles passed away on December 24, 2019. Retired from Vulcan Materials and a member of Riverview Baptist Church, Rockford, TN. Preceded in death by wife of 54 years Mary Charles Miles; parents, Robert and Maggie Bell Miles; sisters, Berlin Reed and Pat McNeil; brothers, Robert Lee Miles, Johnny Miles, Wayne Miles, Charles Miles and Hubert Ralph Miles. Survived by sons and daughters in law, Dale and Karen Miles, Chris and Kim Miles; grandchildren, Amy and Jesse Roberts, Amanda and Kelly Smith, Alisha and Chuck White, Kayla and Eric Housley and Kristi Miles; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Kylie White, Kayne and Brooklyn Roberts, Alyssa and Ava Davis, Dakota Garland, Macie, Makenzie and Maddie Housley; special friend and brother-in-law, Jim Reed. Funeral service 7:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 Rev. Allen Burchfield and Rev. Dennis Robinson officiating. Graveside service and interment 2:00 PM Sunday at Clark’s Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Edna June Morgan, 94, of Maryville, died on December 26, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Martha Jenkins Ragland, 81 years old, died December 20th, 2019 after a brief struggle with cancer. Martha was the child of Gordon and Lucille Jenkins of Red Boiling Springs, TN who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Seth Gordon Christy and her husband, Fowler Owen Ragland. She was 18 when she married Fowler and theirs was a love story without end. They enjoyed over 20 years in the Air Force and made lifelong friends at every base where they were stationed. Martha and Fowler retired to Unicoi, TN and upon his death she made her home in Maryville, TN. Martha had many gifts, but the ones most often mentioned are her gifts for teaching and hospitality, both of which she used in the service of the Lord. She was active in the Gideons Auxiliary for over thirty years, taught the “Golden Girls” Sunday School class at Centenary UMC in Erwin, TN for too long to remember, and upon moving to Maryville and joining First UMC of Maryville taught many Bible studies. If you asked anyone what one thing they associated with her they would probably say “her homemade bread”. Everyone loved her bread and she shared it freely along with a welcoming smile and an open door. She always sent home loaves of bread with her grandchildren, which was quite a feat as there were 13 of them. She even shared with those she didn’t know through the Welcome Table and other outreach opportunities. Martha had a great love for her large and extended family including her four children and their spouses, Barbara and Rick Christy of Snow Camp, NC, Owen and Leslie Ragland of Maryville, TN, David and Debbie Ragland of Knoxville, and Nancy and Dave O’Brien of Springdale, AR. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, their spouses and 11 great-grandchildren. She included in that family her children’s friends who were always welcome in her home, her neighbors in Williams Way Subdivision, her book club and her church family, especially her “small group”. Her wisdom, humor, and warm heart will be missed by the many that loved her. Proverbs 31:20-31. A celebration of Martha’s life will be held on Saturday, December 28th at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Rd., Maryville. Receiving of friends and family from 12-2 and memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make donations to Celebrate Recovery, c/o First UMC of Maryville, a ministry she faithfully supported, Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804, designated for Hospice who provided compassionate and loving care in the last few weeks of Martha’s life, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left for the family with Memorial Funeral Home of Maryville at https://maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Clifton Hardy Sellers Jr. 11-3-1964 to 12-22-2019. Preceded in death by father and mother, Clifton and Parthina Sellers; and brother, Raymond Sellers. Wife, Shiela Sellers; kids, Bruce and April Sellers, Jennifer and Glenn Inman, Jenna and Justin Littlefield, Tonya sellers (Armstrong), Justin Sellers, Jackie and Travis Staton and Kenny Sellers; 16 grandkids; brother, Jerry and Vanessa Sellers; brother, Robert Rice; brother, Marvin and Tonya Sellers; sister Carolyn Gilliland; sister-in-law, Rita Sellers; and dear friends, Daniel Hackler and Michael Teffeteller. Celebration of life will be held at Rocky Branch Church Of God 12-28-19 at 7:00 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.