Willa Mae Effler, age 74, passed away February 22, in Dahlonega, Georgia. She was born in Maryville, TN, and attended Everett High School. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Bessie Effler; and sisters, Geneva Myers, Princella Effler. Survived by her son, William Nations; sisters, Pat Wolfe, of Pigeon Forge, Doris Gardner, of Louisville, Naomi Hughes, of Hendersonville and Sharlene Warren, of Damascus, Virginia; brother, Tim Effler, of Pigeon Forge. At her request, there will be no service.
Wilma Sue Connatser Gilbert, age 79, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away at home with her family on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Wilma taught math at Everett High School and Heritage High School for 39 years. She was a member of Everett Hills Baptist Church for over 60 years. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Frances Connatser. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ed Gilbert; son and daughter-in-law, Darin and Erica Gilbert; son, Greg Gilbert; grandchildren, Max Gilbert and Emma Gilbert; sister and husband, Vicky and Mike Flynn. The family would like to express their gratitude to those they have worked with, family, friends, neighbors, and their home church, Everett Hills Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Everett Hills Baptist Church, 401 S Everett High Rd, Maryville, TN 37804. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 12pm to 4pm at Smith Funeral Home. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements by: Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000. Condolences may be sent to Wilma’s family at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
It is with sorrow, but abundant Christian joy, that our family shares the news of the passing of Weyman Charles Holsonback, Sr. Weyman passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Clover Hill Senior Living. He was a resilient 98 years old. Our Papaw, as he was known to us, accepted Christ as his personal Savior on March 8, 1967. When talking about his salvation experience, he would fondly tell of a drive to the mountains with a preacher friend and how he asked Jesus into his heart “on top of the mountain.” He was baptized in the Little River, and was a member of the former Cades Cove Memorial Baptist Church. Papaw was 44 years old when he was saved. He described his salvation as the greatest decision of his 98 years. He stated that waiting 44 years to be saved was his greatest regret. Weyman Charles Holsonback, Sr. was born in Ranger, GA on November 29, 1922 to parents Lucius and Lena Holsonback. The family farmed for a living. He moved to Blount County in 1941 to work for the Aluminum Company of America. Here in Blount County, he met Sarah “Tennie” Morrison, and they married on November 26, 1943. They were devoted to each other for 72 happy years. Weyman and Sarah made their home on a property they loved on the eastern side of Blount County, and he worked for ALCOA for 33 years. Together they raised their only son, W.C. Holsonback, Jr. After retiring from ALCOA, he assisted with his son’s business, Holsonback Excavating. A notable achievement in Weyman’s life was his service to our country during World War II. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the 18th Field Artillery Troup with the Army in the European Theatre. His time there included participation in the Battle of the Bulge which is known as “the greatest American battle of the war.” He was awarded the American Theatre Ribbon, European-African-Middle Eastern Ribbon with three Bronze Service Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. Weyman and his wife were avid travelers. They were most proud of their trips to the Holy Land and the Soviet Union. In his earlier years Weyman loved squirrel and rabbit hunting with his beagles. He was known in the community for his gardening knowledge, molasses making, and produce sales. He was a great cook, and enjoyed being in the kitchen immensely. He made the best cornbread, Thanksgiving dressing, and peanut butter cookies. Papaw possessed a great bit of ingenuity, often fabricating any needed tool or device. He had a fondness for trucks, with a great regard for Ford models. In more recent years, he enjoyed following Braves baseball on TV. Weyman is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah Holsonback; son, W.C. Holsonback, Jr.; brothers, Marvin Holsonback, Billy Joe Holsonback, and Clifford Holsonback. Survivors include daughter-in-law, Florence Holsonback; grandchildren, Larry Holsonback and wife, Josephine, Renee Holsonback Davis and husband Keith; great-grandchildren, Brianna Holsonback, Catharine Holsonback, Landon Davis, and Elijah Davis; siblings, Travis Holsonback and Carolyn Clark; sister-in-law, Betty Holsonback; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Alcoa Baptist Church, 152 N. Wright Rd, Alcoa, TN, 37701 or HonorAir Knoxville, P.O. Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912 in memory of Weyman C. Holsonback. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. David Kirkland officiating, interment will follow at Cades Cove Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ronald L. Sommers, age 82, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Ronald was a member of the Lutheran Church ELCA. He was employed with Safeway for 30 years upon retirement as a Category Manager. Ronald loved building model train sets and landscaping in his garden. Preceded in death by grandmother, Mayme Sommers; parents, Eva and Carold Sommers, Ohio State Senator, Arthur Blake. Survived by wife of 62 1/2 years; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Tammy Sommers, Chris and Michelle Sommers; daughter, Susan Lin Wilkinson; grandchildren, Boone Sommers, Braxxton Sommers, Peggy Ann and Zane Shiras; great-grandchildren, Avery Rose, Hannah Shiras. Thanks to caregivers, Sheila, Stacey, Stephanie, and Susie. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Smith East Hall. Interment will be held at a later-date in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lewis E. White, age 87, of Friendsville. The family announces with great sadness the passing of Lewis Edward White on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He has left his earthly home to spend eternity in Heaven. He was of the Baptist faith. Lewis was a U. S. Army Retired Sgt FCE7 with 20 years of service. Serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a NRA Patriot Life Member, serving as a Range Safety Officer, High Power Certified Coach and a Distinguished Rifleman President’s Hundred Member. Lewis was an avid collector of M1 Garand rifles with an extensive collection. Lewis loved traveling across the country and abroad with his late wife, Opal. Married for 63 years, the love, support and dedication for each another is everlasting. Other hobbies included family time, Lady Vols basketball, Tennessee football, boating, fishing and beach trips with the grandchildren. The family will miss the most his unending love, commitment to his family, encouraging words and special times with him. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Price White; daughter, Patricia White; sons, Michael White, David White, James White, and parents, Willie and Sara Rose Arden White; brothers, James, Robert, David and Johnny White. Survived by his daughter, Barbara Amburn and husband, Al; grandchildren: Stacie Barth (Drew), Kristen Clouse (Joey), Makaila Amburn, Heather Poston (Josh), Michael White, Amanda White, James White (Rebecca), Dustin White, Sarah White Brown; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie and Patricia White; several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Lisa Brock, Joan Owenby and Gayle Johnson who loved and cared for him as their own. Also thank you to Dr. John Acker and U. T. Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 28th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, Knoxville for graveside services with full military honors. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
