Theodore “T.R.” Bingham, age 93, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. T.R. served his country in the US Navy during World War II. He retired from Alcoa after 30 plus years of service. His love of cars led him to work as a salesman at many dealerships in the area. T.R. was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Carrie Bingham; his wife of 44 years, Glenda Word-Bingham; and his sister, Earlene Cunningham. He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Michelle) Bingham, Mark (Mae) Bingham and Matt (Annett) Bingham; grandchildren, Jessica Bingham, Danielle Bingham, Derek Smith, Leneé Smith, Jayda Allen, Gavin Bingham and Daxton Bingham; and niece, Jama Collins. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 pm on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Tony Snoderly for special caregiving the last few weeks of T.R.’s life. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Bingham family.
Elizabeth “Liz” Wilbourn Carrigan was a caring mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the age of 40. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Sarah Wilbourn, Dwight and Phyllis Atchley, and cousin Travis Webb. Survived by her son Jonas Carrigan, parents: John and Debbie Wilbourn, family: Sarah and Brett Stahl, Noah, Emmalyn, William; Rachel and Carey Mobley, Clair, Shelby; Lydia and Jared Koogler, Gabe, Mia; Stephen Carrigan and in-laws Billy and June Carrigan. Celebration of life in memory of Liz will be on Sunday, February 7th 2:30PM at Rio Townsend Smoky Mountain Church, 325 Webb Road, Townsend, TN 37882.
February 3, 2021, Dr. Michele Kathleen (Ahearn) Halstead D.V.M. passed away surrounded by her family and beloved animals after a nearly three year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She fought courageously, continuously and at peace with her medical decisions, living as fully as possible, riding her bike, hiking, beekeeping and gardening during this time. She practiced in Upstate New York before moving to Tennessee where she continued her career and made a loving home for her family. Preceded by parents Jean (Behan) and John (Jack) Ahearn of Wappinger’s Falls, NY; brother John Ahearn, Laura Halstead and infant children. Survived by husband Peter (Dave) Halstead, son Sean (Moose) Halstead and stepson Peter Halstead all of Knoxville, TN and Bother Dennis Ahearn and family of IL, with extended family in NY and TN. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the LauraPlace Educational Resource Center, a children’s project co-founded by Dr. Michele and located in Kenya, checks must be made payable to Apostles of Jesus Mission Office, 829 Main Street, Northhampton, PA 18067, memo: Father William / LauraPlace, or The Great Smoky Mountain Council BSA, PO Box 51885, Knoxville, TN 37950 in honor of Michele Halstead, or the non-profit spay/neuter clinic of your choice. Please visit www.sherwoodchapel.com to offer condolences to the family.
Walter R. Miller, age 78, of Alcoa, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy J. Miller and Steve Miller; mother, Ruth Eakins and step-father Arnold Eakins. Survived by his brother, John Eakins; nephews, John Eakins, III and the Miller family nephews. There are no services planned at this time due to safety from Covid-19. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Miller family.
Misty Carpenter Millsaps, age 50 of Maryville, beloved Wife, Mother, Mimi and friend to all, entered into her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. With over 30 years of employment at Food City, Misty was a talented, hard-working, fun-loving force of nature. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Shore Carpenter. Survivors include: her wife, Gloria Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Hunner Millsaps and Bailey Licata; son, Logan Millsaps; grandsons, Hayden and Huntley Millsaps; father and step-mother, John and Shirley Carpenter; brother, Bert Carpenter; special aunts and uncles and a host of family and friends. Due to Covid-19 there are not any services planned.
