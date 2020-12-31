Cleo Dorothy Clendening, age 94, formerly of Flagstaff, AZ passed away December 24, 2020 at Life Care Center of Maryville. She loved crafts and writing poetry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Clendening; mother and father, Henry Grady and Thelma Eunice Bond. She is survived by her 3 daughters; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 3, 2020 at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Greg Howard officiating. A special thanks to UT Hospice and Life Care Center of Blount County for their care. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Retired Major Mayford Clay McCarter, Jr. 86 years old of Arthur, TN was at home when he went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2020. M.C. was born September 22, 1934 in Jefferson City, TN. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1953 and later received his BGS at the University of Nebraska. In 1956 He volunteered for active duty with United States Army and served 24 years. During active duty he received two Bronze Star Medals, The Vietnam service medal with Silver Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and Paratrooper badge with numerous other awards. After the Military, in 1979 M.C. became the Tennessee Baptist Student Union Director at LMU for 19 years while concurrently clerking for United States post office. M.C served as deacon at Gap Creek and Harrogate Churches along with teaching Sunday school for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents Mayford Clay and Frances Anderson McCarter, Wife Bettie Merritt McCarter, brother William Thomas McCarter and son Mark McCarter. M.C. was survived by wife of 55 years Helen Powell McCarter, daughter Tamra (Mark) Hughes, daughter Cindy (Mark) Hurst, daughters- in-law Lori McCarter and Ilene McCarter, sister-in-law Sandra McCarter, Grandchildren Micah and Melanie McCarter, Rebecca Wynne, Daniel Hughes, Ian , Alyssa and Arabella Hurst, four great grandchildren and niece Kim Juday. The family will receive friends Sunday January 3rd from 1 until 4 PM at Gap Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at Gap Creek Baptist Church. The graveside service will be Tuesday January 5th at 11:30 AM in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Cynthia Jean Newton, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee on March 9, 1964. Cynthia is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Travis Cooper; son, Evan Adkins; mother, Connie Dyell; brother, Charles Cook; sister and brother-in-law, Celeste and Richard Staggs and many loved ones, family and friends who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by father, Maxime F. Dyell; brother, Maxime C. Dyell; husbands, Bryan Adkins and Glen Newton and grandson, Bradley Kyle Adkins. “Rest Now Our Darling”. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Ruth Corrine (Ruthie) Webb, 61, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Townsend on December 28, 2020. She was the youngest child of the late Melvin O. and Billie Stinnett Webb. Born in Illinois, her family soon moved to Tennessee where she grew up. Young Ruthie was an amazing athlete with a nearly unhittable softball pitch and as an All-County basketball standout her speed and accuracy were a joy to watch. She met her husband Tony during a Townsend summer. They married November 29, 1980, and recently celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary. Tony spent his career first in the US Marines and later worked until retirement for the Maryville Utilities Board. While they grew their family, Ruth worked for the Blount County School System, studied nursing and at one time led the Children’s Ministry for the Church of God in Townsend. She was also a wonderful basketball Coach. Ruthie Webb was a Christian who lived her Faith every day. Children were drawn to her and all that knew her saw a person full of laughter, mischief and most of all love — for family, friends and even those she didn’t even know. She often took toys and gifts to the Children’s Home, sent surprise presents to those she thought needed cheer, and if she knew someone in need she would always try to help. She was simply a special soul. Left to mourn her passing are her husband Barry Anthony (Tony) Webb, daughters Brittany Webb (Jake Sing) and their son, Brock Sing, and Lauren Webb all of Maryville, Sisters Judith Webb (Joseph Wood) of Cosby, Annette Caylor (Harvey) of Maryville and brother David Webb (Gayla) of Townsend plus numerous family and friends near and far. A Call of Convenience for family and friends will be held from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM Sunday January 3, 2021at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service in Maryville, Tennessee. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in Townsend. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
