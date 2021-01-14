It is with indescribable sadness that the family of Larry Eugene Gregory announces his passing after a long battle with illness, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the age of 75 years. A native of Maryville, Tennessee, Larry served four years in the United States Army, working with the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland. He was also a third-generation surveyor. Larry will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Judy and his children, Amy (Joe) and Tim (Alicia). He was loved very much by his grandchildren, Brad and Isaac (Katrina), and his great grandson, Cameron. His future great granddaughter, Ella, would have been just as fond of him. Larry is survived by his brother, Jimmie (Evelyn) Gregory, and sisters, JoAnn Hall, Karen Axley, Gail Mullaney, Patricia (Jimmy) McMahan, Judy Petrosky, Bonnie (Charles) Ogle, and by his brother-in-law Lowery (Charlotte) Sandidge and sister-in-law Anne Thompson. He was predeceased by his parents, Frantz Gregory and Anna Gregory Barker, and brothers, Ronald and Michael. A Graveside Service in memory of Larry will be held at Logan’s Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:00 pm; A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his honor at Wildwood Baptist Church on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the benevolence fund at Wildwood Baptist Church, 4705 Porter Cir, Maryville, TN 37804, where Larry served his savior faithfully. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Regena Faye Large, age 89 of Maryville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Brookdale-Sandy Springs. Her and her husband Don were longtime members of Broadway Baptist Church-Maryville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Large; son, Dana Large; parents, Ellis and Iva Whaley Hood; brothers, Delmar Hood, Larry Hood and Arlen Hood. Survived by sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hood and Mary Jo Millsaps; brother-in-law, Hugh Large; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to, Broadway Baptist Church, 2329 E. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804 in c/o Children’s Ministry. Family and friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Bernice Louise Nuchols, age 87, of Maryville, TN, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Bernice was a dedicated member of Piney Level Baptist Church. She was a kind, tender hearted, woman, who put God first in everything she did. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Bernice was preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Paul Nuchols; siblings, Homer Potter, Fred Potter, Juanita Blair, and Faye Long; parents, Ada and Thomas Potter. She is survived by her son, Dale Nuchols; daughter, Kim Jones; granddaughter, Cassie Jones; brother, Ronald Potter, several nieces, nephews, & friends. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Rex Everett and Rev. George Macht officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Joel G. “Jack” Ogle, age 80, took his final walk from this life into the next holding to the hand of Jesus on January 12, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He is retired from Yale Security in Lenoir City, TN. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, dad, papaw, brother, son, uncle and friend. He loved to travel with his family and always had a helping hand for those in need. He was welcomed into his eternal home by Jesus and his son, Doyle Ogle. He awaits the arrival of his loving wife of 58 years, Ruby; son and daughter in love, Gene and Linda Ogle; daughter in love, Kim Ogle; and daughter and son in love, Jenella and Ricky Robinson; Grandchildren, Ricky Jr. and Macy Robinson, Derick and Anna Robinson, Garick Robinson, Emily Gilmore, Felicia and Tyler Fernandez, and Brian Ogle. Great grandchildren, Rylan Fernandez and Hadley Mae Robinson. Family and friends will celebrate Joel’s life and love at Biereley Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with funeral beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Salem Baptist Church in Greenback. Rev. Charles Huskey and Rev. Bill Dixon will officiate. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Judy Ledford Owens, 72, of Maryville died on January 6, 2021. Judy is survived by her husband, Ron Owens; daughter, Jennifer and stepson, Brandon. No ceremonies are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfunerahome.com.
Dr. Steven R. Watts died quickly and peacefully at home on January 7, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Don & Grace Watts; his brothers, Kurt and Dan, and special cousin, Maxine. He is survived by his wife, partner, soul mate and best friend of over 39 years, Linda Christensen. He is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Barbara Watts, Bill & Jeanine Christensen and Cathy & Jim Schoonover, 6 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Dr. Watts was a chiropractor for 39 years, 33 years in Maryville. He loved his profession — taking care of patients and their families (many 3 and 4 generations), spending time with other chiropractors and getting adjusted. He loved his patients like family and appreciated the trust and faith they put in his care. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor; love of life, education and learning, nature, photography, travel and adventure. And now he is on his ultimate adventure. A casual celebration of his life will be held Sunday, April 11, from 2 pm to 4 pm, at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Friends of the Smokies, P O Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764, https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate/, TCA Chiropractic Foundation, 2123 8th Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37204, tnchiro — Donations Detail (ce21.com), Dr. Kerry White Scholarship “I Can, I Will”, Life University, https://alumni.life.edu/scholarshipsgift, select the “Dr Kerry White Scholarship”, click the tribute box to enter Dr. Watt’s tribute information. Sherman Chiropractic College, P. O. Box 1452, Spartanburg, SC 29304, www.sherman.edu/donate. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Philip Gary Whitehead, 70, of Duncan, SC, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Maryville, TN, he was the son of Earvil Whitehead and the late Betty Brown Whitehead. He is survived by his daughter Emily Whitehead of Charleston, SC; Matthew Whitehead (Sandra) of Greer, SC; and grandchildren Lilly and Thomas. He also leaves behind long-term partner, Connie Francis; brothers Lynn Whitehead (Hamby), Michael Whitehead, and Alan Whitehead (Lori); sisters Karen Rose (Tom) and Janine Updyke (Jay); a host of nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and close friends. Philip graduated from Alcoa High School in 1968, where he became an Eagle Scout and played football. Following high school, he served in the Air National Guard before graduating from East Tennessee State University with a degree in Accounting. He was a lifelong entrepreneur and loved to travel. Philip greatly enjoyed long walks in nature as well as spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. His optimism, patience, love of storytelling, and humor will forever be remembered. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
