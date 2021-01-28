Rita D. Buchanan, age 74 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her home. Rita was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Rockford. She loved flowers and to garden. Preceded in death by her son, Mark; parents, Iva and Lloyd Buchanan; sister, Ruth Maxwell. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Phil Ramsey; granddaughter, Jennifer Pittman; great-granddaughter, Braelyn Pittman; brothers and sister-in-law, Gary and Camelia Buchanan; Sandy Buchanan; brother-in-law, Tommy Maxwell and his daughter, Kim Clevenger. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, Jill Rollins, Memorial Chair, 2330 Chesterfield Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Friends may call at their convenience Friday, January 29, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Laurel Bank Baptist Church Cemetery, Friendsville, TN with Billy Hearon officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Marilyn K. Davis, 84, of Maryville, TN died on January 27, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Bg. General William Mark Hart Retired, age 65 of Louisville, passed away on January 26, 2020, at the family home. He dedicated his life to his country serving 43 years in the TN Army National Guard including 2 tours of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom to Iraq in 2004 & Operation Enduring Freedom to Kuwait in 2011. He is one of few to enter the forces as an enlisted soldier & advance to one of the highest-ranking officers at his retirement in 2017.In his civilian career he helped to improve the health of others starting as an EMT then becoming one of the first Paramedics flying Lifestar when the program was initiated in 1984. Following this he became a Registered Nurse working at RE/ACTS in Oak Ridge, TN where he traveled the world teaching and responding to radiation emergencies for over 15 years. He received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education from the Univ. of TN in 1990, a Master of Science in Occupational Health Education from the Univ. of TN in 1998 and a Masters from the U. S. Army War College in 2012 thus demonstrating a lifetime of learning. He was an avid hunter, fisher and outdoorsman even carrying his pilot's license for several years. He was loved greatly by his family& friends& will be missed dearly.He was preceded in death by his parents MSGT (Ret) William Robert Hart & Margaret Harrill Hart& his sister Abigail Hart Martin. He is survived by his wife, Rhea Waring Hart, his children, Kendra, Shawn and Courtney Hart, his nephew, Robert Martin, his grandchild, Kyliegh Maples and cousins, Johnny Hart, Peggy Jameson and Vickie Crisp. After a private family viewing Mr. Hart was cremated. Interment is planned in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D. C. The family will also host a Service of Remembrance Summer 2021. Arrangements by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood (865-984-5959). Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Rebecca Faye Helton, age 71 of Wyoming, Michigan, passed away on January 21, 2021. Rebecca was born in Maryville, Tennessee on December 31, 1949, daughter of the late Bruce and Sally Jo Helton. She will be missed by her family: daughters, Donna Lynn Schram and husband Don, Susan Williams and Andy Cronrath, grandson Aaron Williams and wife Mindy, her sister Cindy Williams and husband Johnnie, nephew Brandon Williams, niece Jessica Williams and their families, as well as aunts and numerous cousins. Rebecca, known to many as Becky, grew up in Maryville, moving to Michigan after high school. She raised her family and later became a graduate of University of Michigan. She worked as a secondary substitute teacher as well as at JCPenney. Rebecca returned to Maryville in 2002, completing her career at JCPenney, retiring in 2013. In 2020 she moved back to Michigan to be closer to her daughters. Rebecca loved reading, drinking tea, going to Dollywood, cheering on the Smokies Baseball team and UT basketball. One of the highlights of her year was her annual cousins' reunion held in the Smoky Mountains. Due to covid restrictions no service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
William Donnie Vance of Friendsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Don was born on Aug. 30, 1952, in Vonore, Tennessee, to Sanford and MaeBell (Cline) Vance. he was a member of Williamsons Chapel United Methodist Church. He always put others before himself. He achieved a lot in his lifetime. He owned Southside Towing and served on several police departments. He was the last Police Chief that Friendsville had, where he met the love of his life. They were married twenty years later on the anniversary of their first date. He also owned and operated Don Vance Trucking, Inc. His last job was a driver for ETHRA. he was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; six sisters; and father-in-law, Jimmy Rogers. Left to cherish his memory is devoted wife, Angela; son, Sammy (Tammy) Vance; grandchildren, William S. and Donovan Vance; two great-grandchildren; sister, Cara Lee Devine; mother-in-law, Alice Rogers; special youngest son, Damarius Anderson; two kitty cats; special friends, Ron Kubiak, Danny Thomas, Jonnie Odom and too many more to mention; and several nieces and nephews. He requested cremation. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be for family and close friends. Service with Rev. Mike Treadway on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Special thanks to Roscoe Morgan for the music. Thank you family and friends for all the special prayers.
Ms. Anita Louise "Goldie" Young Ms. Anita Louise Young, of Maryville, TN, formerly of Toledo, Ohio. She was a retired nurse and was employed security at Waldon and Alliance prior to her passing. She was a hard worker and looked forward to retirement this year. She was a proud Minister, and happy with every accomplishment that she had in life, she loved talking to youth and building people up with her companies, K.O.Y.A. and K.O.F.A. She graduated from Nursing School in Georgia; she went to numerous schools and has many degrees or certificates to name, she loved learning and educating herself. Preceded in death by mother, Mary E. Ward; son, Nekitto M. Ward. Survivors. daughters, Alaina Walker, Shara Caldwell, Bernice (Blaine) Young; devoted former husband, William Young, Sr.; sons, William (Gloria) Young Jr., Anthony and Antonio Young; father, Vincent Ward; sisters, Helen Hicks, Vivian Crawford, Carolyn Ward, Dana Copeland; brother, Douglas Jones; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren to include, Nekitto Walker, whom she raised; a host of nieces and nephews. Ms. Young's remains will be returned to Toledo, Ohio for funeral services and interment. Mortuary in charge of arrangements in Toledo, Ohio: The House of Day 2550 Nebraska Ave. Toleda, Ohio 43607- phone 419-534-2550 Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
