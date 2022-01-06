Claude Lee Clark, age 70, of Maryville, went home to live with the Lord on December 20, 2021. He was retired from Vendors Supply, Cincinnati, Ohio after 41 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer J. Clark, Sr. and Mary Lou Bryant Clark; brother, Junior Clark, Henry Clark Kidd, James Clark; sister, Jean Vineyard. He is survived by his sons, Curtis Clark (Kara), Christopher Clark; grandson, Landon; brother, Ralph Clark; sister-in-law, Mary June Clark; nephews and nieces that who were like brothers and sisters to him. The register book will be available on Friday, January 7th from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 8th at Bakers Creek Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Ralph Kidd officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mary Jo Cochran, age 89, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. After attending Loudon High School, she traveled wither husband, Charles Cochran who served 23 1/2 years in the United States Air Force and retired in Maryville. Survivors include: daughter, Charlene West; granddaughter, Brooke Stinnett; sister, Violet Davis; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cochran; parents, John and Elizabeth Kittrell; brother, Norman Kittrell; sisters, Louise Powell, Imogene Jenkins, and Jonnie Lee Howard. She was a long-time member of Monte Vista Baptist Church along-side husband, Charles, where she loved to help out in the nursery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development 2900 N Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Entombment Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel with Bob Dalton officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Garry Steven (Steve) Henry age 69 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday January 4, 2022. He owned and operated Henry’s Garbage Service for over 40 Years. He attended Freedom to Worship Church. He loved his family, racing, and working on cars. He was preceded in death by his Father: Lester B. Henry, Mother: Ruth Lavigne, Son: Steven Henry Jr, Brother: Roger Henry, Sister: Nancy Lambert. He is survived by his Wife of 30 Years: Patsy Lambert Henry, Mother: Wanda Sue Henry, Daughter and Son in Law: Michele Ross Johnston and Husband Jody Johnston, Daughters: Teonna Henry McCall Michelle Henry Griffith, Son: David McMahan, Grandsons: Gavin C.J. Ross, Austyn Renshaw, Owen McCall, Granddaughters: Ava Sue McMahan, and Makala Mercy McMahan, Brothers and Sisters in Law: Ronnie and Diane Henry, Raymond and Sally Lambert, Sister: Linda May, Cousin: John Henry Jr. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. with funeral services following after Saturday January 8, 2022, at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor Floyd Lambert and Carl Walker officiating, Burial will follow in the Laurel Bank Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Michael Ray Lawson, 49, of Maryville, TN, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away January 4, 2022. He was an avid Boy Scout and earned the Eagle Scout Award at the young age of 12 years old. The Eagle Scout award is the highest award given in the Boy Scouts of America. His service project for this award was painting the Little River Railroad Museum in Townsend, TN. He was a graduate of William Blount High School and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Economics. He then served in the United States Marines. Michael was a “jack of all trades”. He could fix anything from cars and jeeps to computers. He had an adventurous spirit which led him to move and live a more than ordinary lifestyle. He once lived on a sailboat in the Florida Keys, where he was a scuba diving instructor. He was traveling to the “Dakotas” to work on the pipeline when his car caught fire, he then headed home carrying as many belongings as he could. He started first by walking, then he bought a bicycle from a man riding alongside the road. He then made his way to the train station, then the airport, before finally arriving back home in Maryville. Another courageous idea was to head to California with nothing but a small motorcycle and only what he could carry, but ended up back home in Maryville. Michael was honest, to the point, caring, funny, and dependable. He was always laughing and loved to pull a prank on the next unsuspecting victim. He enjoyed the great outdoors, photography, skydiving, and singing karaoke, he sang like a mockingbird. Michael was preceded in death by his daddy Clyde Ray Lawson, grandparents Ernest and Flossie Pressley, Suzie and Luther Steadman and Ray W. and Grace Lawson. Michael is survived by his mother Shirley Lawson, sister and brother-in-law Martha and Eugene Mitchell, sister and brother-in-law Shannon and Eric Hubbard. Niece and husband Amanda and Jerry Knight, niece and husband Avonlea and Neil Holtzclaw, and Niece Kalyssa Hubbard. Great niece Maddie Kate Holtzclaw, and great nephews Colton Holtzclaw, and Hunter Knight. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Delbert Raines officiating. Interment will be held at 3:00 PM Monday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Rhonda B. Suttles, 57, of Seymour, died Jan. 3, 2022.
Mike H. Tipton, age 80 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Mike was a member of Piney Level Baptist Church and loved the Lord. He was a loving family man who enjoyed his grand and great-grandchildren and woodworking. Preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mary Tipton; several brothers and sisters. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Thelma Tipton; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Robert (Bob) Wilson; grandchildren, Amanda and Heath McGaha, Michael and Kait Wilson; great-grandchildren, Raylee McGaha, Halee Wilson; sister, Gladys Reed; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Sue Tipton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Piney Level Baptist Church, 3527 Piney Level Church Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Funeral Service will be at 4:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Smith Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Piney Level Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
