June Tarwater Crumley passed away December 31, 2019. She was born in Sevierville in 1919. June and A. T. Crumley lived in Blount County for more than fifty years. A grave side service will be at 1:00 on Friday, January 3 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 at Logan’s Chapel UMC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Logan’s Chapel UMC, 4626 Logan’s Chapel Loop.
Charles “Charlie” Roy Dossett, 86, of Rockford went home to be with Jesus December 30, 2019, surrounded by family. A veteran of The Korean War, Charles Roy proudly served his country in The United States Air Force. Upon his return home he went to work for the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company. He retired with 40 years of service with South Central Bell. He was active in the Telephone Pioneers. Charles was a member of Rockford Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents; Bannon and Nora (Tipton) Dossett; his first wife, Marie Dossett; sister, Cleo Self. He is survived by his wife, J. Maria Dossett; his son, Dennis Dossett (Sherri); his daughters, Tammy Brown, Kathy Allen (Bobby), and Mickey Dossett; his son, James Dossett (Sue); Sister, Wanda Malone; Brother, Johnny Dossett; Stepdaughters, Emily (Jim) Hall and Liana (Jason) Gibson; “Papaw Charlie” was a loving Grandfather to 15 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Charlie touched so many people with his smile. He was genuine, honest, kind, and will be missed by many. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Rockford Baptist church. The funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bill Small and Rev. Charles Roy Murrell officiating. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Clarks Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865)982-6041 www.millerfuneralhome.org
Our beloved mother Zoe Ella Evans, 83, passed away on Dec 31, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. She was a strong woman of God and battled cancer with courage and strong faith knowing, regardless of outcome, she would win in the end. She joins her beloved husband Clifford, and our sister Belinda in heaven. She is survived by sons David (Kim) and Mike (Joyce) and daughter Teresa Jones (David) and nine grandchildren: Brock Evans (Noel), Derek Evans (Tiffany), Jacob Evans, Cade Evans, Ashley Herrera, Mallorie Mendence ( Eddie) Mollie Evans, Brittany Henegar (Blake) and Blakely Hughes (Eli). She is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Paislee Mendence, Asher Mendence, Aiden Evans, Ella Jane Evans, Marlena Vaughn, Antonio Vaughn, Daniel Herrera, and Angelina Herrera. Mother was a true Texas lady with the beauty, grace, and kindness of a Southern Bell and the power and fury of a Texas Tornado when the situation called. She was born the last of ten children to humble sharecroppers in central Texas. She grew up working truck vegetables and picking cotton her entire childhood. After graduation from high school she moved to Wichita Falls, Texas to work as a bank teller. It was here in 1956 she met a dashing young airman from Tennessee stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base. After courting Dad in is hotrod 1955 Chevy, they were married in 1957. Mother packed up and left her family and her beloved Texas in 1961 to move to Tennessee. She raised four children, often alone, while Dad continued to serve in the USAF/ANG. During this time she started and managed Zoe Ella’s Catering employing the entire family. She was a very talented baker and cake decorator serving thousands of clients at weddings and anniversaries over a 25-year career. After retirement, Mother loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She lost the love of her life, Clifford, in 2003 and patiently waited to be reunited. She was an angel on earth to her family and leaves a legacy of faith, kindness, work ethic, and unshakeable integrity. She was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother and set a tremendous example of how to love, laugh, and live. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:30 PM, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:30 PM. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ruth Katherine Presley, age 92, born: March 6, 1927 died January 1, 2020. She was a special lady that was loved by all. She is now with the Lord. She will be missed but never forgotten. Preceded in death by her mother, Lue Cindy Williams Presley; the love of her life, Raymond (Hammer) Rymer; daughter, Carol Ellis; granddaughter, Jamie Newcomb; grandson, Billy (Doodle) Finger; sisters, Harriet and Lindsey and Frankie Lundy; brother, Alfred (Big) Presley; sons-in-law, Frank Ellis and Buster Newcomb. Survived by children, Curtis and Linda (Gail) Presley, Faye and Mack Hughes; grandchildren, Lori and Dale Russell, Cindy and Paul Sielawa and De’ja Hughes; several great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Asbury Place 1 South and Caris Hospice. Funeral service 7:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Terry Nelson officiating. Graveside service and interment 11:00 AM Sunday at Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org(865)982-6041.
Murlin Keith Proctor age 78 of Knoxville passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class for the United Stated Navy and received commendation for outstanding seamanship and courage on January 3, 1963. Preceded in death by: Sister, Shirley Borden; Father, Oscar Proctor; Mother, Edna Proctor. Survivors include: Wife of 54 years, Barbara Proctor; Sons & Daughters-in-law, Nicholas and Nichole Proctor and Rusty & Janaye Proctor; Daughters & Sons-in-law, Teresa & David Everett and Melissa & Scott Pendleton; Grandchildren, Ashton & Ryan Sexton, Zachary Pendleton, Madison Everett, Tyler Proctor, Amelia Proctor, Kylie Proctor, Liam Proctor, Mitchell & Amanda Everett. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 9:30 AM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Barbara L. Russell age 79 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was a long-time member of East Maryville Baptist Church. Barbara had a servants heart and was always caring for others. Her home was always open and she enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy Diane Russell; parents, Lawrence & Polly Everett; brother, Marvin Everett, sister, Mary Nell Long. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Bruce Russell. Son, Mark Russell; grandchildren, Sydney Russell, Graham Russell, Will Russell, Aaron Russell; sister, Joyce Landers & (Robert); brother, Mike Everett; nephews, Tommy Everett (Pam), Greg Landers, Gary Landers (Deana), Terry Landers (Diane), Morgan Everett (Glenda). A special thank you to her special friends and caregivers, Lisa Davids, Ned & Kay Coker, and Brian and Beverly Wilson and all of the staff at Shannondale. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at East Maryville Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Keith Johnson and Rev. Greg Long officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery for the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: East Maryville Baptist Church Building Fund, 1150 E. Brown School Rd., Maryville, TN 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
TSgt Victor Salyer, 84, USAF Retired and Vietnam Veteran, passed away 12/27/19 at his home in Maryville. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jeanette, parents Victor and Florence Salyer, sister Sharon Salyer, brother Larry Salyer, and grandson Larry Schmelzer Baczkowski. Survivors are daughter, Vicki Stewart (Carl), sons, Chuck (Jennie) and Tom (Julie), brother Nick Salyer of California, and precious friend, Marlene Boehm. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren. Mr. Salyer served 20 years in the USAF and was with the 903rd Medical Airvac Unit in Vietnam. He always looked forward to and enjoyed the reunions with his Vietnam Veteran Brothers. In addition, he retired from HT Hackney and was an 11 year volunteer with Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. A military graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Gerald Ivey officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held following at Hampton Hall, 627 Smithview Dr, Maryville, TN 37803. Dress is casual. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
