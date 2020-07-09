Sue Worrell Luck Betz lived an incredible life until the day of her peaceful passing on July 6, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born in Logan, West Virginia to Bertha Garren Worrell and Ivan Blackard Worrell at the start of the Great Depression, and her formative years were spent in Maryville, Tennessee, where she made lifelong friends at Maryville High. During college in Bristol and Richmond,Virginia, she and Bill (George William) Luck met. They married and had two daughters, Lynda and Rebecca. Bill's business life took them to many parts of the USA, and they enjoyed life in Utah, Colorado, and Southern California before returning to the South. Bill and Sue helped raise their grandchildren Jennifer and Nathan and remained dedicated to all of them through the years. Sue was an elementary school teacher, a stay-at-home mom, and an executive of Bill and Sue's business. She loved fashion and decorating. Sue and Bill lived in Gulf Shores, Alabama, after their early retirement and enjoyed the beach, civic clubs, Gulf Shores Presbyterian Church, bicycling, golf courses, and friends for many years. Sue will always be remembered by her gorgeous smile and her sweet nature. She lived by the Golden Rule. Her home was warm and inviting, and the couple gave special attention to their children and their grandchildren daily. They traveled the USA in a car in 1959 with the whole family, camping along the way and again in a motorhome in the 1980's with their grandchildren. Bill and Sue also traveled to Europe, Canada and Mexico with family and friends. Sue is survived by her daughters, Lynda Luck Stansbury of St. Petersburg, Florida and Rebecca Jennathan Luck, of Loxley, Alabama, along with her two grandchildren, Nathan Robert Luck, of Daphne, Alabama and Jennifer Suzanne Kincaid, of Loxley, Alabama. Sue was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, George William "Bill" Luck; her second husband, Freddie Betz; and her brother, Ivan G. Worrell. Also surviving are her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Luck and Nancy Luck Marshall, and many nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace, Sue, and know that we will always remember you as the mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend that gave us so many good memories! In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an admired charity. Sues ashes will be interred with Bill's at Pine Rest Cemetery in Foley, Alabama. A virtual service will be scheduled at a later date.
Mary Ellen Finger, age 67, of Maryville passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Fredrick Leo Finger; sons, Michael, Leo, Robert (Jessica), and Randy (Ashley) Finger; grandchildren, Sammy, Noah, Aiden, and Emma Finger; sisters, Louann and Jean McEnany; and brothers, Bob, Larry, and Kenny McEnany. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Nanabelle Baker Flynn, 97, surrounded by her loving family at home, went to heaven on July 8, 2020. A member of Valley Grove Baptist Church for 66 years, she loved attending Sunday School and worship services and did so for as long as she was able. Preceded in death by her husband, Wallace J. Flynn Jr.; her parents Rev. A.F. and Gertrude Tarwater Baker; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dott and Susie Baker, Warren and Helen Baker; sisters, Artha and Carolyn. Survived by her daughter, Diane (Joe) Rutherford; son, Eddie (Forinda) Flynn; daughter, Elaine (Mark) Heinrich; son, Wayne (Pat) Flynn; grandchildren, Jay (Marlo) Wright, Brandon (Lindsay) Flynn, Tara (Sam) Hinson, Ashli (Jason) Smith, Brad (Jessi) Flynn; great-grandchildren, Wes and Sam Wright, Hayden Flynn, Savannah Jessie, Elyza and Gavyn Flynn; brother-in-law Ralph Armstrong; and several special nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family will Receive Friends at Valley Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, July 11th from 4:00-6:00 pm. Funeral Service will begin at 6:00 pm, with Rev. Kenny Armstrong and Rev. Keith Vaughn officiating. We will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery for a Graveside Service on Sunday, July 12th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please honor Nanabelle with a donation to The Annie Armstrong Offering at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Donarieta Watkins McBrayer, age 86, departed this life to be with her loving Savior on July 7, 2020. She joins in heaven her father, Chester Lafayette Watkins; mother, Bessie Carr White Watkins; husband, James N. McBrayer; brother, Jim Watkins; sister, Shirley Hamby; sister, Toni Long; brother, David Watkins; brother, Marcus Watkins; brother, Jerry Watkins, and sister, Judy Norton. She is immediately survived by daughter & son-in-law, Jama and Ken Godwin; son & daughter-in-law, Joe and Brandi McBrayer; son & daughter-in-law, Jon and Cindy McBrayer; nieces, Amanda Norton and Vickie Atchley; grandchildren Noah Jones, Jake, Jordan, Cooper, Will and Hali Jo McBrayer; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. She was beloved by all who knew her, and she was a strong prayer warrior for Christ Jesus. Her gentle, loving kindness will be missed by those who are still on this good earth. We all look forward to seeing her again in heaven. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Linda Faye Potter, age 68, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Linda was known as Nana and Lulu. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Miles and Katie Howard; sister, Johnnie Wade; brother, James Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Mickey Lemons; grandmother, Cecelia Dailey. She is survived by her daughters, Kristy (Rob) Breedlove and Callie Kirkland; granddaughters, Katie Breedlove and Willow Kirkland; sister, Shirley Lemons; favorite pet, Sophie; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Graveside service and interment will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Rev. Roger Welch officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
