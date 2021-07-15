Elizabeth “Betty” Bagby Chester died peacefully on July 12, 2021, at the age of 99 after a long and full life. Born March 7, 1922, in Johnson City, Tennessee, she treasured her 60 years of living at Music Hall farm in the Keswick community in the foothills of Virginia. Betty was known for her warmth, ability to inspire others, creativity, and leadership in her family, community, and workplace. After graduating from high school in Johnson City, Tennessee, she earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics from East Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in special education from the University of Virginia. She was the quintessential Rosie the Riveter at Glenn L. Martin of Baltimore during WWII where she met her husband, Don. After the war, Betty worked in retail at Montgomery Ward and then Miller & Rhodes department store in Charlottesville where she rose to the level of assistant manager before stepping down to raise her two young daughters. She then went on to become an advocate and teacher for students with special needs. Her kind and effective way of teaching students was legendary. Community service was always an important part of her life. Serving as the director of volunteers for the University of Virginia Hospital Auxiliary in 1967 and as a member of the planning committee for the centennial celebration of Grace Episcopal Church in 1996 were just some of many roles Betty took on over the years. She retired from teaching in the Albemarle County school system at 62 and volunteered with Grace Episcopal Church and the Keswick Garden Club for decades. Her flower arrangements were often ribbon winners. Betty loved gardening, playing bridge, birdwatching, and most of all, her large network of family and friends. She lived with zest, organizing family trips to birdwatch in Trinidad into her nineties. She was a role model to her two daughters and their families on how to live life to the fullest and accept life’s obstacles with determination, humor and courage. The fourth of six children of James Willis Bagby and Lucille Shuford Bagby, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donal Gordon Chester; and four siblings, James Willis Bagby, Lucille Bagby Elliott, Virginia Bagby Adams, and William Robinson Bagby. She is survived by her brother, Robert Ward Bagby; her daughters, Ann Chester McGraw (James Bryan McGraw) and Barbara Chester Little (Lawrence Emory Little); her five grandchildren Ian Carmichael McGraw, Trevor Lee McGraw, Lindsay Little Gray, Caitlin Ann McGraw, and Allison Emory Little; and four great-grandchildren, Liya Zhu McGraw, Reiya Zhu McGraw, Bodhi Carmichael McGraw, and Virginia Lindsay Gray. The family is grateful for the capable and compassionate care Betty received from the staff at Shannondale, Dr. David Knoll, and Heather Shannon with Amedisys Hospice. A memorial service will be held at the Grandview Pavilion and Legacy Trail in Maryville, Tennessee, on September 5th at 2 pm with the Reverend Dr. Emily J. Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 43, Keswick, VA 22947 (online donations accepted at gracekeswick.org).
On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Shirley Patricia Mason Law, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 88. Shirley was born on June 22, 1933, in Alcoa, Tennessee, to Melvin Jennings Mason and Patricia Edna Hicks Mason. She graduated from Alcoa High School in 1951, where she was active in band as a majorette and playing French horn, drama performances, and life-guarding at Springbrook swimming pool in Alcoa. On February 10, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Henry David Law. Together, they raised three sons, John, David and Paul, and two daughters, Melinda and Amy. Shirley loved and was deeply loved by her family and friends. She and her family enjoyed many outdoor activities: swimming, bicycling, hiking in the Smoky Mountains, traveling to various parts of the world, sailing and scuba diving with Muncho Tours, fishing and even zip-lining for her 85th birthday. She was a fabulous host, cook, and loved entertaining family and friends. Shirley volunteered over the years as Girl Scout Troop 47 leader (with Naomi Hartman); cooked for Hurricane Hugo workers; as a Pink Lady volunteer for Blount Memorial Hospital as a newborn baby photographer, in intensive care and for hospice; and volunteer for Windy Gap Young Life Camp store. Shirley and Henry were members of First Baptist Church in Maryville for sixty-eight years, and they attended Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, where they were members of the Emmaus Sunday School Class. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her father and mother, Melvin and Patricia Mason; and her brother, Jon Mason. She is survived by her brother, Mike Mason of Alexandria, Virginia; brother Pete Mason and wife Marion, of Aurora, Colorado; her five children: John Law and Jarrod Blue (Knoxville), David Law and wife Vicki (Maryville), Paul Law, and wife Carol (Maryville), Melinda and husband Tom King (Kingsport), and Amy and husband Rex Dale (Lenoir City); her six grandchildren: Amanda, Adam, Caleb, and Curtis Law; and Grant and Reed King; and two great-grandchildren, Emory King and Carter Law. In lieu of flowers. Shirley’s family request that donations be made in her honor to Blount County Young Life (P.O. Box 5284, Maryville, TN 37802, (contact Tim Teague @ 865-405-6527 with donation questions). Shirley’s burial will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road in Maryville. A Celebration of Life memorial service will follow on Sunday, July 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Maryville with receiving of friends to follow the service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Johnny Lee McCoy, born November 18, 1948, in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, passed away at the age of 72 on July 10, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, John Raymond McCoy; mother, Ethel Mae Wycoff; and his six siblings, Eugene, Troy, Rosie, Betty, Dale, and Terry. Johnny is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia, sons, Randy (Rebekah); Rick; Matthew. Johnny loved and was dearly loved by his 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. One of his favorite things to do was to have them sit on his lap and ride his John Deere mower. Johnny was a Godly pastor to his flock for 32 years at the First Baptist Church North Pole, and the 8 years previous he was the bus minister over 8 buses that operated even at extreme temperatures to -60 below zero. Johnny wore many hats such as the Chaplain Assistant in Alaska Air National Guard, Mayor of North Pole; Police Chaplain for North Pole; Vice President of the Alaska Baptist Convention, Moderator of the Tanana Valley Baptist Association and Trustee of the North American Mission Board. He was active duty in the United States Air Force and transferred to the Alaska Air National Guard in 1976 and retired in 2006. September 3, 2001, Johnny flew out on a super cub with his forever hunting buddy, Gary Corle to go moose hunting for two weeks in the Alaska Range. The next morning started out hiking 3 miles, crossing running streams, walking thick muskeg and trees. Johnny was behind Gary about 20ft when a Grizzly sow charged Gary, then turned its attention on Johnny. Johnny later said the sows hot putrid breath, her teeth scraping against his skull, and the cry of her cubs overhead he would never forget. Johnny ended up with over a thousand stitches on his head and face alone. God has shown his glory through Johnny as he shared his story all around the world. He was a current employee of Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life is scheduled, Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2pm EST at Memorial Funeral Home, Maryville, Tennessee. A simulcast will be shown at the First Baptist Church North Pole, 10am AST. David Haun will be officiating. The McCoy family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to Dr. Christopher Barber, the doctors and nurses at University of Tennessee Medical Center, Blount Memorial Hospice, all the cards and delicious meals provided by loving friends of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Melissa “Missy” Ann Myers, age 55, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by mother, Wanda Jones; father, Glen Yearout. Survived by her loving husband, Lloyd “Moe” Myers; stepfather, Carl Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Johnny Stinnett; stepbrother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Mary Jones; godchild, Sheena Pilkey; loving niece, Brittany Stinnett; sisters-in-law, Brenda and Teresa Myers, Linda Brewer; brothers-in-law, Mike and Roger Myers; special cousin, Ronnie Whitehead; many special uncles, aunts, cousins, and her 4-legged angels, Roxie and Tedo. Friends may stop by to sign the book and pay their respects from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Smith Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Clarks Grove Cemetery with Pastor Carl McGill officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ruth Lane Prewett, age 100, of Maryville, died July 11, 2021, at Shannondale of Maryville. She was born in Greenback, Tennessee, and was a graduate of Maryville College. She had been an active member of New Providence Presbyterian Church for her adult life, and sang in the Chancel Choir. Her love of music was shared through her beautiful soprano voice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Prewett. Survivors include son, Gary Prewett, and daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Bill Harris, all of Maryville; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gilbert Hartsell of Lenoir City. A memorial service will be held on July 18th at 2:00 PM at New Providence Presbyterian Church with Reverend Dr. Emily Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Westminster Hall. A private interment service will be held at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church Music Program,703 W. Broadway, Maryville, Tennessee 37801 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38101. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Christopher Spiva, 41, of Maryville, passed away Friday July 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents: Theodore & Dorothy Spiva, and Maternal Grandparents: Samuel and Irene Pryor. He is survived by his Father: Thomas Spiva, and Mother: Beverly Orr, Sister and Brother-in-Law: Lindsay & Jeff Claxton, Niece: Avery Claxton, Nephew: Wesley Claxton. Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday July 18, 2021 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Gary McCammon officiating. Memorial Funeral Home Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
