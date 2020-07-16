Jarrett Dean, 75, of Oak Ridge died on July 14, 2020. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Paul Edwin Elfstrom, 60, of Walland died on July 12, 2020. Services are pending.
Bessie Lee Prince, born Jan. 15, 1937, died June 16, 2020. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN, 37801. The Pastor Gary Hawley will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to cover expenses. Donations can be given at the door or the church or sent to Tim Garland c/o Oakland Baptist Church.
