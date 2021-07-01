Michael Lee Burke, 63, of Alcoa died on June 26, 2021. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens.
Anna Marie (Blankenship) Head, was born on September 12, 1955, and passed away June 14, 2021, after a lifetime battle of illness. Anna loved her friends, her family and above all she loved God. She is preceded in death by her parents, Damon and Nina Blankenship; a sister, Sarah Blankenship; and nieces, Kayla Anderson and Shannon Hickman. Survivors are a daughter, Damona Samson (James) of Woodbine, GA; Two brothers, Tommy Blankenship (Maddie) of Maryville, TN, John Blankenship of Maryville, TN; a sister, Pat Burt (Bill) of Maryville, TN; Six grandchildren; Tatianna, Trinity, Laylynn, Karriona, Alan (Rachel) and Adam; special niece, Christina Jenkins; cousin, Denise Robson of Pale City, Alabama which she loved and was more like a sister. The family will carry her ashes to be buried in the cemetery located at Oakland Methodist Church, 234 Trigonia Road, Greenback, Tennessee 37742. The family will have a graveside service July 2nd at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Bill White, followed by a luncheon in the fellowship hall at the church.
Roger Dale Mason, 72, of Maryville died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at UT hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday July 4, 2021 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Tommy Boring officiating, the burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the church. The Church will be serving the family a dinner following the services.
