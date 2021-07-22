Lynda Presley Acres
Lynda Presley Acres passed away on September 23, 2020 at her home in Tuscumbia, Alabama at the age of 75. Lynda was a member of the United Methodist Church and attended Roane County High School in Kingston, Tennessee, and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Lynda was an Assignment Supervisor for the Bell South Telephone Company in Knoxville, before retiring to be a substitute teacher and full time mother in Greeneville, Tennessee and Tuscumbia, Alabama. Lynda was also an avid University of Tennessee football fan and Lady Vols basketball fan. Lynda was born in Maryville, Tennessee, December 2, 1944 to Charles William Presley and Mary Kathleen Thompson Presley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Howard, Lester, Kenneth, Charles, and James and her sisters Sue Boone and Joyce Davis, Francis Lamb, and her sister Mary, who died in infancy. She was also preceded in death by her niece Kathy Noblit. Lynda is survived by her husband, Sam Acres and daughter, Angela Acres. She is also survived by nieces Pat Onks, Donna Irwin, Kathleen Bacon, Tracy Bailey, Beth Hemingway, Judy Davis, and nephews Jack Boone, Lester Presley, Michael Lamb, and Kevin Lamb as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Miller's Funeral Home in Maryville, TN at 1 pm Sunday July 25. Officiating will be Mickey Rainwater of the Fairview United Methodist Church.
Kathleen Ann Bilbao
Kathleen Young Bilbao, 82, of Maryville, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. Kathleen is predeceased by her parents, Bill and Edith Young; husband of 60 years, Thomas, Sr., and son, Thomas, Jr. She is survived by her son Christopher Bilbao of Stamford, CT and his children, Matteo, Nico, and Nina; and her daughter Kathy Walker and son-in-law John of Maryville and their children, Katherine and John. Kathleen was a graduate of Maryville High School class of 1956 and had many fond memories of the music program there. She spent her life as a homemaker and working various jobs in banking. She enjoyed years of traveling around the world, spending time with her grandchildren, and being generous with everyone she cared about. She is remembered for her wit, humor, and storytelling. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Blount Memorial Hospital for the care they provided in her final days. A graveside service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Maryville on Saturday, July 24, at 11:00 a.m. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Richard Allen Caldwell
Richard Allen Caldwell, age 35 of Maryville, formerly of Knoxville passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Richard was born on February 24, 1986 in Knoxville to George Caldwell Jr. and Angela Caldwell. He was a 2004 graduate of Farragut High School. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp where he served during the Iraq War. He was a Purple Heart recipient and earned the rank of Corporal, E-4. Richard enjoyed collecting firearms and flipping houses. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George R. Caldwell, Sr., Barbara Spoon Caldwell, Gaynor Baker Cox; fellow Marines, Tyler William Phillips and Sergie Bolen along with many others. He is survived by his wife, Kim Caldwell, who blessed Richard with 9 years of understanding and happiness; her son, Duke Seals; daughters, Saliya and Savaya; parents, George Caldwell Jr. and Angela Caldwell; sister, Kendra Caldwell; grandfather, Robert "Gary" Cox; aunt, Melanie Caldwell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Liz Cooley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Scott and Barb Cooley; sisters-in-law, Laura Bostard and Tracey Cooley; nieces and nephews: Scott Cooley Jr. (Kelsey), Mike Noble, Heather Noble, Julia Mitzfield (Ian), Mateo Cooley (Caitlin), Kaylee Thompson, Anistee Cooley and Ava Cospy and their families, and best friend, Michael Beck. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 24th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. They will also receive friends on Sunday, July 25th from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Long officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to semperfifund.org. Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Janice Head, 76, of Sweetwater died on July 22, 2021. Per Janice's wishes, there will be no services.
Wells, John Franklin, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after a long history of illness. During his residence in Madisonville, John selflessly opened his heart & his home to numerous people who were in desperate need without any hesitation. John was famous for saying, "As long as I live, my door will never be locked. I will never turn anyone away that needs something to eat, a shower, or a place to lay their head." He is preceded in death by sons Chance, Cody & Tucker Wells, father Jackson E. Wells, brothers Randy Wells and Clyde Lee Wells. Survivors-Daughter: Breanna Wells, Mother: Wanda Wells, Sister: Paulette Wells, Sister-in-law: Melissa Wells, Nephew: Hayden Wells, Niece: Piper Wells, Ex-Wife: Alicia Glenn Wells. Also survived by Mark Allen Wells and Barbara Curry of Ohio as well as a very extensive list of friends that he considered to be family. He will be dearly missed. Family would like to say "Thank You" to the staff of Comfort Care and Amedisys Hospice, to include Kendall Millsaps and Mallory Loyola, Demitrius McJunkin, Donnie "Cotton" Cooper and David Robert "Robbie" McLemore. Graveside service and interment 7:00 P.M. Saturday, Citico Cemetery, Rev. Michael McLemore officiating. Family will receive friends 4-6 P.M. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Max Vernon Williams, 55, of Maryville died on June 30, 2021. Max was born on August 20, 1965. He is preceded in death by his mother Janet Lynn Hitson, father Vernon Williams, grandparents Ulyes Bud and Pearl Kirkland and Burnett and Maranda Williams. Max is survived by his stepfather Gene Hitson, brothers Christopher Hitson and Jeremy Hitson, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins (all of Maryville). Friends and family will meet at Lower Chilhowee Cemetery on Saturday, July 24 at 2:30 pm.
Margaret Vivian Williamson
The Williamson family mourns the loss of its beloved matriarch, Margaret Vivian Yearout Williamson, who passed with family by her side on July 20, 2021, and is now in her Heavenly home with her Lord and Savior. Although she battled hereditary pancreatitis and diabetes for 62 years (passing from congestive heart and renal failure). Margaret was the embodiment of fierce strength and intense determination- truly an inspiration to her family and all who knew her. As a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Margaret will be especially remembered for graceful dignity, kindness, loyalty, and an unconditional love for her family. Born on July 3, 1928, Margaret recently celebrated her 93rd birthday. She recalled meeting, at the age of 16, the love of her life, Earl- with whom she enjoyed 66 years of marriage (until he passed in 2011), five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Among Margaret's greatest joys were family time, flower gardening, quilting, cooking, reading, and watching basketball and football (especially her UT Vols); many hours she spent just sitting on her front porch gazing at her beloved Chilhowee Mountains. She attended Porter High School, retired from the Levi Strauss & Company after 35-year career, and was a longtime and faithful member of Prospect Baptist Church. Margaret is survived and deeply missed by daughters and son-in-law, Vivian Simmons, Peggy Julian, Sharon and Roy Heck; sons and daughter-in-law, Stan Williamson, Stacy and Tracy Williamson; grandchildren, Tywanna and Greg McDaniel, Rodney Simmons (Chattanooga, TN), Toby Boatman (Sumter, SC), Mara Williamson, Sara Williamson; great-grandchildren, Hunter McDaniel and fiancé, Brittany Tipton, McKinley Williamson; sister, Barbara Tipton; and several nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl McKinley Williamson; grandson, Terry Boatman; infant granddaughter, Pamela Heck; parents, Mae and John Yearout; brothers, Gilford Yearout and Howard Yearout; sister, Wilma Cutshaw; sons-in-law, Reverend H. Wayne Simmons and Terry Julian. The family sincerely appreciates the Asbury Place Assisted Living caregivers and staff for the gentle and loving care of our mom. We also thank Amedysis Hospice for its kindness and compassion. Friends may stop by to sign the book and pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Friday, July 23, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel. A Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Larry Pugh officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
David Yates, age 71, of Maryville passed away on July 19, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force for 2 years. He is survived by his wife of 30 years; Connie Yates; and special friends, John and Judy Shore. David was a truck driver for Shore Trucking for over 40 years. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 26, 2021, at Grandview Pavilion with military honors. No formal visitation will be held. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home.
