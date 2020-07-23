Helen Rogers Hutsell, age 84 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home. She was retired as secretary at Heritage High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Bobby Dale, for 64 years. Preceded in death by father and mother, J. Hubert Rogers and Nola Boling Rogers; sisters and brothers-in-law, Georgia and Cecil Hackney Jr., Dorothy and Junior Jenkins, Dude and Wilma Allison, Walter Harrill Jr.; brother, William Alfred Rogers; niece and husband, Patty and Jim Palmer. Survivors include her husband, Bob; daughter, Bobbie; sister, Eleanor Rogers Harill; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Steve and Claudia Hutsell; sister-in-law, Gail Hutsell Byrd; special nieces and nephews, Billy and Tammy Edwards and their son and daughter, Reed and Taylor of Lake Charles, LA; nephew, Todd Palmer of Houston, TX; Drs. Maria and T.M. Cole, III of Bonner Springs, KS; several other nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00 until 5:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Brian Inman and Rev. Chris Pass Sr. officiating. Due to COVID, we ask that everyone who attends please wear a mask. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFunerlandCremation.com.
Lisa McMillan Merriman, 56, of Sanford, NC, formerly of Greenback, died July 2. She is preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Ruth Keith, of Maryville; and daughter, Sharina Delgado, of Cary, NC. She is survived by father and step-mother, Arthur and Grace McMillan, of Maryville; children, Jon McMillan, of Maryville, and Michael and Ashley Merriman, of Cary, NC; sisters, Lorena Robinson, of Louisville, and Rhoda Hicks, of Maryville; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will gather at Shady Grove Cemetery Friendsville on Saturday at 10 a.m. for graveside interment service.
Shelley Renea Pickens, age 48, of Seymour, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday July 20, 2020. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church, but attended Galilee Baptist Church. She valued the role of homemaker, cooking, loving, and nurturing her family, which included her precious granddaughters. Shelley was always active, her passions were clogging, dancing, and cheerleading. She was witty and always the life of the party. Survivors: Husband, Roger Lee Pickens; Sons, Blake Lee Pickens and R. J. Lee Pickens; Daughter, Tiffany Renea Pickens (fiancee Christopher Ashford); Grandchildren, Rylee Denise Ashford, Layla Renea Ashford; Brothers, Michael Ray Morton (Paula), Steve Eugene Morton; Sisters, Pamela Morton Jeffries (Paul), Karen Morton Hackworth (John), Angie Morton Sims; Parents, Jimmy Ray and Shirley Ankrom Morton; Several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral service 7 PM Saturday in Atchley’s Seymour Chapel with Rev. Dwight Singleton officiating. Interment 3 PM Sunday in Atchley’s Seymour Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Social distancing and facial masks will be required upon entry. If you are unable to attend you may view the service via livestream at our AFH Seymour YouTube Channel. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com) (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRWVAqvVDS7iILv_NuOSuA)
