Gerald “Joe” Doyle, 59, of Maryville died on July 27, 2021.There will be no services at this time.
Alice Irene Effler, age 83 of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was a retired Registered Nurse in Blount County. She was a loving and caring wife and mother to her family. Momma loved her Lord and Savior and attended Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles Odis Flynn; son, Ronald O. Flynn; mother, Kathleen Effler, father, Boyd Effler; sister, Brenda; brother, Dennis. Survived by her son, Phillip Flynn (Connie) of New Market, AL; daughters, Dianne Flynn-LeQuire (Larry), Janie Flynn-Crooke (Roger) of Maryville, TN; Annette Granum (Marty) of Aloha, OR; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Funeral Service and Entombment Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grandview Mausoleum in Maryville, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Vivian Willocks Evans, age 78, of Maryville went to her heavenly home, July 28, 2021. Vivian was born August 13, 1942. She was a loving mother to her three boys and the best Granna to her three grandchildren that she treasured. Vivian enjoyed working and worked her last day of her life at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Knoxville. Preceded in death by her father, Joshua Robert (J.R.) Willocks; mother, Eva Irene Tipton Willocks; son, John Brently Evans. Survived by her sons, Randy Evans, Shawn and wife Julie Evans; grandchildren, Caelan, Ali and Josh; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Deborah Willocks; several nieces, nephews and close friends. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Mt. View Church of Christ. Graveside and interment to follow at 6:00PM in the church cemetery Rev. Mike Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. View Church of Christ (Christian). Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Gerry Anne Hendrix died peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Polly Laughmiller; and her beloved son, Joseph Hendrix. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Troy Hendrix; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Stewart McLaughlin, Shelley’s children, Liam and Mairin; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Christina Hendrix, their children, Emma, Chloe, Lydia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Marge Laughmiller, Steve and Susan Laughmiller. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fairview United Methodist Food Pantry, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Per her final wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Janet Horta, 72, of Spring City, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 28, 2021. She loved hot coffee, long country rides, fried chicken and above all else her grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Theresa Buikema. Survived by her children, Tina Haney, Roberta (Tom) Brock, Lisa Call, and Scott (Brenda) Horta. The true loves of her life, grandchildren, DJ (Cheyenne) Brock, Alydia Horta and Teneal Haney, Samuel, Connor and Violet Brock, Jacob and Jessi Call, Marley and Keeley Horta; and her newest, much loved first great-grandchild, Atticus Brock. Per Janet’s wishes there will be no formal services. Family would like to thank her Spring City Care & Rehab for taking such great care of her. Especially her favorite caregivers Janie, James and Jean. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please give to Spring City Care and Rehab, Activities Program, 331 Hinch Street, Spring City, TN 37381 Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.
Mary Catherine Prater, of Louisville, went to see our Lord and Savior on July 24, 2021. She was born to parents Druary and Clara Gregory on May 22, 1926. Mary grew up in Maryville, Tennessee with her two brothers, Kenneth and Paul Gregory and sister Jean Maxey. Mary wed the love of her life, Benjamin Henry Prater on November 23, 1949. They raised two sons, Ben “Benjie” Prater and James Gregory Prater on the farm in Louisville, Tennessee. Mary was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church of Louisville, Tennessee for over seventy years. She loved attending church along with the members of her Sunday school class. She always looked forward to crocheting colorful wash cloths for their many fundraisers. Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed by ALCOA, the Blount County Health Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She enjoyed solving word puzzles, Rook club events, cross stitching, spending time with family, and taking bus trips. She is survived by her sons Ben and James Prater, daughter-in-law Kathryn, granddaughter Amy Prater Wade and husband Mitch, great granddaughters Mackenzie and Makayla Woods, special nieces Debbie Maxey and Brenda Sellers and her beloved cat, Boots. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Pastor Allan Taylor officiating. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Life Care Center of Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital for Mary’s exceptional treatment. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the fabulous organizations listed below: Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 HonorAir Knoxville, P.O. Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
