Charles G. Cochran, age 91, of Maryville, passed away on July 7, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. After attending Greenback High School, he joined the Air Force. He served our Country for 23 1/2 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he came back to Tennessee and bought a house on Sentel Drive where the Farmhouse stood of John H. Peterson, Grandfather, who owned many acres in the area. He taught at William Blount for 17 years and touched a lot of lives. He served in the Tennessee State Guard and earned the rank of Brigadier General. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of 128 New Providence Lodge. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Kittrell Cochran; daughter, Charlene West; Granddaughter, Brooke Stinnett; brother, John M. Cochran; and sister, Darlene C. Kerley. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil H. Cochran and Carmer Peterson Cochran; sisters Edna Cochran Maples, Dale Montgomery, and Eleanor C. Denton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was a long-time member of Monte Vista Baptist Church, where he served in different capacities. In place of flowers, gifts may be made to the Building Fund at Monte Vista Baptist Church or Shriners Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with service to follow with Reverend Jerry Mantooth officiating. Interment will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery.
Carl Richard Graves, age 84, passed away on July 7, 2021, at his home in Friendsville. Carl was born into the family of Raymond and Daisy Graves on February 26, 1937. He married Charlotte, his bride of 55 years, on December 24, 1965. Carl was a member of Zion Chapel Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Friendsville High School, class of 1955. Carl was also a retired long-time employee of Downey Oil Company. Carl will forever be remembered by his family and friends for his caring and thoughtful nature. He had the ability to brighten up the room with his quick-wit, and he was always willing to help those in need. Even during times that would hinder many, Carl is remembered as spending time each day in prayer and reading God’s Word. Carl will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Daisy Graves; brothers, L.H. and Keith Graves; sisters, Dorothy Beasley and Phyllis Goodson; in-laws, Taylor and Inez Lynch. Carl is survived by his wife, Charlotte Graves; brothers and sisters-in-law, Troy (Minh) Graves, Donald (Judy) Graves, and Pat Graves; in-laws, Carol (Carroll) Huffstetler, Calvin (Martha) Lynch, Barbara (Kenneth) Fox and Ray Lynch. Carl is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Friends may sign the guest register Friday, July 9th from 1:00 — 4:00 PM, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 10th at Zion Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Jim Malone officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl’s memory made be given to Zion Chapel Baptist Church, 3334 Zion Chapel Road, Louisville, TN 37777. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Cathy Law Jenkins, of Maryville, left this life to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center after a long battle with cardiac disease. She was born September 2, 1950 in Maryville, TN to the late Arvel H. and Lucille (Brewer) Law. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at University of TN Medical Center in Knoxville, TN where she retired after 25 years of service. Cathy was a member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church where she was a member of the Women of the Word Sunday School Class. She had the privilege to serve as a part time volunteer missionary in the Ukraine for two weeks every summer for 9 years where she helped supply medical supplies and worked in a free medical clinic, two orphanages, 2 nursing homes and shared her testimony in multiple village churches sharing over 5000 Bibles during her service there. She had also been an active Genealogist for thirty plus years with membership in The Captain Thomas Carter Chapter of Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, The Knoxville Chapter of the Daughters of American Colonists, The Tellico Blockhouse Chapter of the Continental Society of Indian Wars, The First Families of Tennessee, The Mary Blount Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, The General Henry Knox National Society of The War of 1812, The W.Y.C. Hannum Chapter of the United Daughters the Confederacy and The Families of the Civil War. Preceded in death by husband, Dewey F. (Buck) Jenkins; her parents; brother, James L. Brewer; sister, Wanda M. (Law) Long; five nephews. Survived by her sons, Tony (Sharon) Jenkins of Belton, Texas, David Jenkins, of Maryville, TN; grandsons, Tim and Stephen Jenkins, of Belton, Texas; multiple great nieces and nephews; brother, Ronald Law; aunts, Ruth Carcaterra of MD, Anna Mae Gardner, of Friendsville, TN; brothers-in-law, J. Will Jenkins, of Madisonville, TN, Beecher Jenkins, of Marietta, GA, Leon Jenkins (Catherine), of Ellijay, GA; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Jim) Beasley, Shirley (Ronnie) Finley, Bernice Hodges, all of Maryville, TN; multiple cousins and friends. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tony Jenkins officiating. Interment 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Lewis “Lew” Eli Pangle, age 84, of Maryville, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1937, in McMinn County. From age 6, he lived in Blount County where he was a lifetime member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. He was employed by United Airlines for 42 years, was an avid golfer, and loved Tennessee sports. Lew was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Vista Pangle; brother, Roger Pangle; sister, Peggy Hicks. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Durnin Pangle; daughters, Stacy Knight (Jerry), Robin Wilson (Alex); son, Aaron Pangle; stepsons, Kip England (Val), Ben England (Katy), Seth England (Laura); stepdaughter, Susanna (Aaron) Huffmaster; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 3508 Wildwood Road, Maryville, TN 37804. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church with the Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Raymond Burnette officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 2:00 PM for inurnment on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lowell H. Ridings, Jr., 79, of Maryville, died July 8, 2021.The family will receive friends 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. The full obituary will be in Sunday's edition. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812.
Billy Ray Ridner, 65, of Maryville, died July 7, 2021.
Danny Lynn Russell, 67, of Knoxville, died July 4, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.