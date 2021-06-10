Patrick Lyle Johnson "Petey" age 30, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Born August 9, 1990 in Maryville the son of Patti Hartman Johnson and the late Robert Johnson. Patrick was a 2009 graduate of Maryville High School, where he was all county Baseball First Baseman for the Rebels. Patrick was employed by Southern Construction of Knoxville, Road Crew Division. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Johnson; grandfather, Jack Lyle Hartman; grandparents, Bob and Louise Johnson of Newport; uncle, Jack Hartman Jr.; step-grandfather, Joe Cunningham of Maryville; and cousin, Wesley Smith. He is survived by his mother, Patti Hartman Johnson; brother, Alex Johnson of Atlanta; sister, Jackie Johnson of Knoxville; grandmother, Naomi Cunningham; aunts and uncles, Holly (Mike) White, Vicki (John) Hinkle of Maryville, Tommy (Gala) White of Newport, Mike (Charlotte) White of Dandridge; and several cousins. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021at First United Methodist Church of Maryville, 804 Montvale Station Rd. Maryville, TN 37803, funeral and celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM, Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Those wishing to may give memorial donations to Maryville High School Baseball, 825 Lawrence Ave, Maryville, TN 37803, or to Celebrate Recovery Maryville, care of First United Methodist Church of Maryville, 804 Montvale Station Rd. Maryville, TN 37803. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Essie Lay King, age 92, of Maryville, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Cloria Creekmore Lay; husband, Frank A. King; son, John Lay, and daughter, Lisa Gail Lay; Survived by her children and their spouses, Jerry Lay of Jellico, TN, Barbara and Gene Jones of S.C., Wilma Lay Anderson and husband William, Jack and Crystal Lay of Maryville, Bob Lay of Maryville, Danny Lay of Jellico, TN, Kathy Bond of Knoxville, Susan of Nashville, and Don and Jennifer Stevens of Oliver Springs, TN; long-time companion, Myrl Webb; and a host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members. The Funeral service was held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 2:00 pm for graveside service and interment Friday, June 11, 2021 at Douglas Cemetery (2) in Oswego, TN. Condolences may be shared online through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, (865) 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Alfred (Alfie) Lenear, of Maryville, passed away Thursday, June 10th, at the family home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He loved the Lord and loved the word of God. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved his wife, Brenda of 58 years and his son, Trent and daughter-in-law, Laura. He retired from ALCOA Aluminum Company with 43 years and was a member of the 25-year club. He loved helping his fellow co-workers. His hobbies were hiking, golfing and yard work. He especially loved hiking with his wife Brenda to Mt. LeConte and many other trails. A special thank you to Dr. Thomas T. Mandrell and staff. He was a graduate of Holston High School. He was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Edna Lenear; siblings, Floyd "Bug", Den, Frances and Mary. Surviving brother, Ralph Lenear and nieces and nephews of Knoxville. Two special brother-in-laws, James White and Douglas White. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00, Saturday, June 12th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. The service will be officiated by long-time friend, Gary Simerly and brother-in-law, Douglas White. The interment will immediately follow at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to East Maryville Baptist Church, Attention: Student Ministry, 1150 E. Brown School Rd., Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
It is with heavy heart, we announce the passing of Debra Lee McCall, age 68, on June 8, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father, John McCall; brother, Robert Van Patterson. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Peggy and Dale Patterson; brother and sister-in-law, John Earl and Marchia Patterson; sister and brother-in-law, Jenny Leann Patterson and Jason Ridge; uncle, Ike Patterson; partner, Carroll Blalock; nephews and nieces, Adam, Shelley, Ben and Dana Patterson, Abe Ridge; great-niece, Clark Patterson; special cousin, Susan Young; special friend, Connie Anderson. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, June 13th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the service to follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. The interment will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Sue C. Nichols, 82, of Maryville, TN died on June 10, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Homer Willis Prince went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Ben Atchley Veterans Home. Homer was born June 1, 1932. He was a deacon and member of Armona Baptist Church. He was a disabled veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from Barclays American Co. and Baptist Hospital. Preceded in death by: son, Terry Michael Prince; parents, Archie & Lillie Prince; brothers, Lewis E., Charles, Calvin, Bill & Archie Jr.; sisters, Faye Finger & Margaret Rogers. Survivors include: loving wife of 63 years, Betty; son, Douglas & wife Kathy; grandsons, William & Allen; granddaughter, Meagan; several nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces; sister-in-law, Geneva Prince. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc, East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or your favorite Veteran charity. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Lucas Clabough & Rev. Charles Farley officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Zions Chapel Baptist Church for the interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
William Richard Schlosshan Sr., 93 of Maryville, went to be with the Lord, his mansion was ready. He retired from ALCOA after 30+ years of employment. His maternal side of the family was all from Cades Cove, and his father was from Germany. He was a small engine mechanic in Blount County. He was family oriented and a kind man who would do anything for anybody. He was preceded in death by wife of 50+ years: Alice Joyce Schlosshan, children: Dennis Schlosshan, Barbara Schlosshan Sherwood, and William Schlosshan Jr., grandson: Travis Richard Schlosshan, and 3 siblings. He is survived by his daughter-in-law: Sharon Schlosshan, grandchildren: Rebecca, Michael, Matthew, Daniel, and Nick, great grandchildren: Haley, Kayla, Noah, and Alaina, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Saturday June 12, 2021, at Everett Hills Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Doug Hayes officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
A Celebration of Life for Donna Shipley, who died on April 14, 2021, will be held on June 12, 2021 (2pm receiving of friends and service at 3pm) in the Chapel at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home, 220 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801; 865-982-6812.
Don Ray Watkins 71, of Maryville but resided in Niota, lost his battle to cancer on Monday, December 14, 2020. Don worked for Alcoa Aluminum for 35 years, he also drove a school bus for Blount County schools for 35 years. A Celebration of Life gathering is planned for Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Wesleyanna United Methodist Church located at 649 County Road 609 in Athens, TN. The family invites all friends and family to come out and Celebrate Don's life. Bring your appetite and memories. You are encouraged to share a memory of Don and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
