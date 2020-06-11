Ella Mae Coulter Greene, age 94, born July 25th, 1925, went home to be with the Lord June 9th, 2020. Preceded in death by: grandparents, William Lorenzo Coulter and Teresa Ann Murr; father, Herman Andrew Coulter wife Johnnie Etta Hutsell; her loving husband, Robert Greene; daughters, Linda Ferry, Carolyn Bandy, and Delores Mull; and son, Stephen Greene; brother, Herman “June” Coulter; sisters, Mildred Coulter, Stella Spangler, Loraine McGahhey, and Edna Baker. Survived by: sons, Robert Greene and wife Peggy, John Greene and wife India; daughters, Kathy Sprott and husband Mike, Lisa Tucker and husband Chuck; sisters, Mary Gordon, Evelyn Cranfill and husband George. An abundance of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ella being a loving mother of 8 siblings lead a full life of child rearing and loved all that would visit and found a way to tell anyone that would listen about Jesus. She very much enjoyed her chickens, watching Jimmy Swaggert and old time gospel songs. Friends may call at their convenience at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 for those that wish to pay respects and sign guest book and view video of moments of her life. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Piney Level Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Marion Trufant Hall was born on Sept. 6, 1920, in Gorman, Texas and died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He formerly lived in Maryville after his retirement. His parents were Frank Marion Hall and Nora Gertrude Wharton Hall. He had an older brother, Francis Wharton Hall, and an older sister, Eliza Catherine Hall, both deceased. He obtained B.S. and M.S. degrees from University of Oklahoma, and, also trained as a Navy pilot during World War II. During the War he married Virginia Riddle in 1944, now deceased. Following the War, he attended Washington University of St. Louis and received his Ph.D. in Botany in 1951. His career included management positions at several botanical and educational institutions. He retired as Director of the Morton Arboretum in 1990. His children include Susan Hall Ambler (Robert Steven Ambler); Alan Lee Hall, deceased; John Lane Hall (Lisa Moline). His grandchildren include Joseph Alan Ambler (Carly Covic Ambler); Louisa Marie Hall, and Curtis Alan Hall. His great grandchildren include Marion Therese Ambler, and Ava Sophia Ambler.
Ronnie McGill, age 80 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Asbury Place of Maryville. Ronnie graduated from Friendsville High School in 1959. He worked as a Printer for 50 years, retiring in February of 2009. Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ruby McGill; brother, Richard McGill. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda E. McGill; son, Tony McGill (Allyson); daughter, Penny Hauke (Clay); grandchildren, Angus McGill, Shelby Hauke, Dustin Hauke; brothers, Rodney McGill (Sarah Kay), Bruce McGill (Pam); several beloved nieces and nephews. The family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Clarence “Chuck” Harold Ray, age 84 of Greenback, passed away June 9, 2020. He was a member of Niles Ferry Baptist Church and the Mt. View Masonic Lodge for 60 years. He was retired from TN Farmers Co-Op. He was preceded in death by his son, “Chucky “ Ray, Jr.; parents, John and Ida Ray. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bobbie Wilson Ray; sisters, Martha Lund (Terry) and Carolyn Howard; several nieces and nephews; extended family, Martha and Junior Petty, Suzanne Petty, Angie & Kevin Tipton, Emily Tipton, Megan & Bradley Sparks. The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Niles Ferry Baptist Church with the Pastor Ben Stiles officiating. Memorials may be made to Niles Ferry Baptist Children’s Church, 6895 US Hwy 411 S, Greenback, TN 37742. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
William H. “Butch” Smith went home to be with his Lord and Savior and loving wife, JoAnn on June 9, 2020. He was saved on March 23, 2019. Butch was a proud United States Navy Veteran. Butch leaves behind 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to friend and brother-in-law, Jack Davis. Jack cared for Butch from the beginning to end of his illness. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Colleen Stamps Thompson passed away on June 9, 2020, in Maryville, Tennessee, at the age of 86. Born on August 24, 1933 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colleen graduated from the last class of Knoxville High School in 1951 and married Glenn Richard Thompson in 1954. They were devoted to each other for 66 years. While her children were growing up, she was very involved in both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and loved spending time in the mountains. She was the secretary at Fountain City Elementary School from 1974 until her retirement in 1987. Colleen was known for her expert sewing skills and beautiful needlework and was a member of the Knoxville Embroiders Guild. Her selfless service to others and sweet disposition will be missed by all who knew her. Colleen is survived by her husband, Glenn Richard Thompson, son Kevin Thompson (Sherrie), daughter Teresa Lange (Stephen); grandchildren: Brian Lange, Ingrid Lange and Delaney Thompson and sister Phyllis Crotzer. She was preceded in death by her parents Ollie Cook Stamps and Ira Hagood Stamps and brothers Gerald Stamps and Terrell Stamps. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Asbury Foundation, Attn: Jennifer LaRue, 911 Epworth Dr, Maryville, TN 37804. The family will receive friends at Rose Mortuary, 1421 N. Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday, June 12 from 4:30 to 6 pm. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Saturday, June 13 at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville, Tennessee for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Chaplain Bruce Farrant officiating. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
