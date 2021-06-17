Sean Ryan Baker Born July 1, 1974, to Earl and Janet Baker in Sherman, TX, Died June 8, 2021, at home in Maryville, TN. He worked construction throughout the US during his earlier Years, specializing in drywall installation both as an employee and supervisor. He was currently employed at 84 lumber for the past eight (8) years at the store located in Jefferson City both as a sales associate and route sales. He was bilingual and was fluent in Spanish and as a result, was an asset to 84 lumber. He was involved in rebuilding destroyed homes throughout Gatlinburg during the wildfire from several years ago. Sean was a caring soul, always willing to help others, he was bright and intelligent with a wonderful smile and brilliant blue eyes. He will always be missed, more than any other time during football season where he suffered and cheered on his Tennessee Volunteers and more importantly his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Sean married Jennifer Leilani Fair on February 1, 2012, in Alcoa, TN Jennifer passed away suddenly on June 21, 2019. Sean is survived by his Sons Jessup, and Ryan, Mother Janet, Father Earl, Brother James, and Sister Amy, Father in law and Mother in law Marcus C. and Karen Fair and several Nieces, and Nephews. Memorial Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Memorial funeral home chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor Mickey Rainwater officiating.
Thelma Boling, 82, of Maryville joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 11, 2021 after a courageous six year battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home while holding the hand of her husband of 66 years, Walter. Thelma was born in Blount County, Tennessee on August 30, 1938. She attended Porter School until her marriage to Walter in 1955. Once married, they were stationed in Germany. Thelma was a loving and devoted military wife and mother. She said that her greatest accomplishment was raising her family on “enlisted pay”. Thelma made every duty station a home even when moved from Germany, where she met Elvis at a movie theatre, to Washington, to Germany, to Virginia, and to Hawaii, where she not only raised a family, managed a home and supported other military wives, she finished high school. After the military, Thelma and Walter returned to Tennessee and remained active in various military organizations. She instilled a sense of unconditional love, hard work and perseverance in their children. She loved her husband with all of her heart and enjoyed the beauty of the Smoky Mountains, flowers and hummingbirds. Thelma is survived by her loving husband, Walter E Boling, of Maryville, son, Steve (wife Sue) daughters, Sandi Buckner, Patty Morgan, Lillie White, and special friend, Debbie Masters, who called her “Mom”. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two more on the way, other family members and a great many friends around the world, She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Boyd, daughter, Jan Boling, brother, Kenneth Boyd, and sisters, Jeanette Howerton, Merle Jones, Marie Farr, and Almeda Boyd. The family would like to thank Dr. Schrock and East TN Medical Group, whose treatment gave us six years more, and the staff at Blount Memorial, UTMC and Hospice for their compassionate care to the last. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Blount County Animal Shelter, Friends of the Smokys, or your favorite charity. At Thelma’s request, there will be an intimate celebration of life at a later date.
Donald Lynn Ricketts Sr. age 75 of Greenback went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021. Survived by wife of 53 years, Mildred Ricketts; sons, Don Ricketts Jr., Tom Ricketts Sr., David Ricketts; sister, Wanda Jenkins; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and employed by Alcoa Aluminum Company for 28 years and he was an ordained minister. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Saturday June 19, 2021, at Russell Family Cemetery on Mt. Tabor Road, Brother Brooky Gray and Brother David Ricketts officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
James (Jim) Kendrick Watson, 91, of Maryville, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gloria Ragonese Watson; sons: Jim (Melinda) Watson and Dan (Sherry) Watson; grandchildren: Sarah (Ken) Conrade, Noah (Wes) Watson, Andrew (Niki) Watson and Michael Watson; great grandchildren: Brooke, Cooper and Layla. Jim was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. After graduating from Knoxville High School in 1947, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he met and married his wife, Gloria. Jim retired from USAF in 1968 after achieving rank of Master Sergeant attached to Military Police. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal after completing an assignment in Vietnam. A brief Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Dotson Funeral Home starting at 4:00 PM. Receiving of friends following. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Honor Flight, an organization that transports America’s veterans to Washington, DC to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country (www.honorflight.org). Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home. 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959). Online Book of Memories — www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Brenda Gail Sparks Webb, age 56 of Townsend, passed away Monday June 14, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving and devoted mother, Nae Nae, daughter and sister. She is preceded in death by father, Troy Sparks; grandparents, Varnell and Louisa Hall and David and Lona Sparks. Survived by daughter and fiancé, Rebecka Webb and Tony Richards; granddaughter, Myranda; mother, Helen Sparks; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Terry Webb, Linda and Ray Davis, Glenda and Charles Allen; adopted son, Albert Hall; 5 nephews; 8 great-nephews; 2 great-nieces; 2 great-great-nieces; best friend, Howard Stinnett. Friends may stop by to sign the book and pay their respects from 12:00 until 4:00 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Smith East Hall. Family and friends may assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
