Mary Elizabeth Butterworth, 98, of Maryville died on June 18, 2020, at Shannondale of Maryville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Ira Vaughn Foust, age 97, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 17, 2020. World War II Veteran, retired from South Central Bell, and a member of East Maryville Baptist Church since 1946. He loved God and he loved people. Preceded in death by parents, Maynard and Hester Foust; sisters Artella and Lois Foust; brother, Erbin Foust. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Edna Lee Hampton Foust; brother, Carl Foust. While he had no children, he loved his nieces and nephews as his own, Richard (Gayle) Carroll, Don Carroll, Robert (Valorie) Carroll, Eddie Carroll all of Maryville, Lois (Richard) Dean of Ohio, Vicki Siliski of Georgia, Ron Foust of Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 East Brown School Road, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 21, 2020, at East Maryville Baptist Church. Interment will follow. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCreamtion.com.
Cedith (Flynn) Giles, age 88 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Foothills Transitional Care. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville and Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Giles; father, Conner Flynn; mother, Lucille Flynn; step-dad, Grady Flynn; brothers, Glen Flynn, Mitchell Flynn and Dewayne Flynn. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Gail Flynn, Margaret Flynn and Katherine Giles; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion for a funeral service with Rev. Sarah Slack officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Alice Wood Haynes passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1935, and spent her childhood in Newport, TN. She retired from Newport Utilities and was a member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by husband, Jim Haynes; and parents, Carl and Helen Wood. She is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Bill Cochran; nephew, Chris Cochran; niece, Susan Cochran Thayer and husband Edmond Thayer; stepsons, Dr. John Harrell Haynes and wife Carol, and Ron Haynes and wife Tina. Step-grandchildren include Anna Greene, Dr. Clif Haynes, Ron Haynes, Jr. and Kathy Reagan. A private graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 22nd, at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Newport by Steve Poplin. Special thanks to the staff at Asbury Place for the years of compassionate care Alice received there. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee at 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801, or to the Asbury Christmas Fund for residents located at 2648 Sevierville Rd, Maryville, TN 37804. Brown Funeral Home in charge.
Alice Jean Masters Nicholls, age 89 of Maryville, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Asbury Place. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and a retired librarian of the University of Tennessee. Preceded in death by her husband, Edwin “Bob” Alfred Nicholls. Survivors include her brother, Frederick Masters Jr.; cousin, Dorothy Sue Kropp; nieces, Sharon Fontaine and Linda Ward; special friends, Sharon Foust, Brandi Kinkead and Chad Kinkead. A small graveside service by St. Andrews Episcopal Church will be held Monday June 22nd at 3 PM at the New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
