Dorothy Jobes Crawford died after a short illness Thursday, June 10th, seven months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born and raised in Westmont, NJ. Her parents, Serena and Arthur Jobes, were reluctant to see their only child go far afield, but she convinced them to let her enroll in Maryville College in 1939 after hearing about the school through her church. There she met her husband of 70 years, Roy Crawford Sr., a Maryville attorney who died in 2016. After two years at Maryville College, Dorothy completed her bachelor’s degree at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. She taught Home Economics in New Jersey while her future husband was deployed in Europe during WWII. Upon his return in 1946, they were married at the Haddonfield Presbyterian Church in New Jersey and moved to East Tennessee. Dorothy taught at Tyson Junior High School in Knoxville for three years, before she and her husband moved to Maryville. The Crawfords raised three children in Maryville. Son Roy Crawford Jr. (daughter-in-law Cathy Henderson Crawford), who was Blount County Clerk for 27 years, died in 2016. Daughter Serena Crawford died along with her husband Gregory Robertson in 1990 in a car accident in Atlanta. Daughter Mary Crawford and son-in-law Calvin Mew reside in New York City. Dorothy has a grandson Alexander Robertson (Lindsay) and a great-grandson in Boston, MA, and her granddaughter Elizabeth Robertson (Dan Fowler) and two great-grandchildren live in Anchorage, AK. Dorothy was very involved in church and community activities in Maryville. She worked at the front end to establish two programs that provide important care today, Blount Memorial Hospice and the Bartlett Adult Day Out Program, and she worked as a volunteer in both programs for years. At New Providence Presbyterian Church she served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and leader in the Presbyterian Women’s Association. She was also an active member of the Chilhowee Club, the Maryville Music Club, and the Maryville College Alumni Association. Active until the end of her life, she could be seen by her neighbors most days taking a one-half mile walk. And at age 94, after the death of her son and husband in 2016, Dorothy travelled to Paris and Normandy in France with a group of family and friends to see where her husband had landed in Europe five months after D-Day. She was especially grateful for extended family and the Asbury at Home caregivers who provided assistance to her in the last years of her life and allowed her to remain in her home. Dorothy established a scholarship fund at Maryville College to honor three graduates, Reverend Hal Lloyd, Dr. Sam Crawford, and her husband Roy, and celebrate their lifelong friendship that was forged growing up on the campus. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to this Maryville College scholarship fund or to New Providence Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Marvin Glee McGill, of Maryville, 92, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Marvin was so loved by his family and friends. He never met a stranger and had such a witty personality you would never forget him. He was an inspiration to many. He loved his church and was a member of Walland United Methodist Church. He retired from ALCOA and was also a member of the ALCOA 25 Year Service Club. Marvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Jean Boring McGill and daughter, Deborah McGill Williams; parents, John Burton and Jane Mays McGill; five brothers, Fielding, Bill, Horace, Howard and Dan; two sisters, Eloise West and Marcelle Lillard. Survivors are wife, Wilma Edington McGill; son and wife, Dickie and Shirley McGill of Louisville; son, Stan McGill of Maryville. Grandchildren, Josh Williams of Nashville and Michaella McGill of Knoxville. He is survived by many precious nieces and nephews. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations can be made in memory to United Methodist Church, 314 E Millers Cove, Walland, TN 37886. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Bill Morehead, age 68, of Maryville, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was the founder and owner of Subs & Such for 38 years. Preceded in death by: son, William Troy Morehead. Survivors include: wife, Megan Morehead; son, Patrick Morehead; sister, Debbie Murray. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN, 37801. A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 until 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Life Event Center, 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Everyone is welcome, friends, employees, and customers. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Della Mae Phillips, age 92, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday evening June 23, 2021. Della loved birds and being out in her yard, and she enjoyed her neighbors. Della was preceded in death by her husband, William Date “D.J.” Phillips; parents, William and Sally Graves Housley; siblings: Mossie M. Housley Ford, Joe Preston Housley (Ousley), John Jess Housley, Myrtle Ethel Housley Brogan, James Ulys Housley, Clyde Edgar Housley, Lonnie E. Housley, Minnie Bell Housley, Rosetta Housley Coppock. Survived by her daughter, Sally Jeanette Teague; brothers-in-law: Andy, Richard and Joe Phillips; sister-in-law, Vicky Greene; several special nieces and nephews including: Jackie Housley and wife, Janie who cared for her. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27th for a short viewing and proceed to the Hickory Valley Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Barclay Andrew Price, age 38, of Friendsville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after an extended illness. He preferred to be called “Chvck”, spelled that way because the Romans didn’t use the letter “u”. He was very intelligent, talented, and inquisitive and greatly enjoyed spirited discussions. He involved himself in many disciplines and became well versed in several of them. He is survived by his father, Larry Joe Price of Alcoa; mother, Nancy Lee (Calvert) Price of Maryville; sister, Laura Elizabeth Price of Maryville; domestic partner, Kelly Elizabeth Johnson of Friendsville; and cousins, Max and Teresa Lowe of Soddy Daisy. He was our beloved son, and his presence will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 12:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Hixson, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Philip W. Tinsley, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Phil graduated from Maryville High School and attended University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Delta Airlines. Phil loved to travel, play golf and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Garland W. Tinsley and Louise Tinsley-McGinnis, sister Sarah Cooke, brother Robert Tinsley. Survived by brother Randy Tinsley, sisters Susan Denton and Carol Durant (Eugene). Nieces: Kari Howard, Amanda Barker (Sam), Laura Stowers (Brent) and Taylor Bellisle. Nephews: Terry Tinsley (Heather) and Brett Bellisle (Kelly). Several great nieces and nephews. Many close friends who were like family. No arrangements at this time.
Bobbie Webb, age 86, of Friendsville, formerly of Dandridge, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at home. She was a former member of Grace Baptist Church of Dandridge, TN. Preceded in death by her husband, William Elmer Webb; son, William Franklin Webb; parents, Ross Sims, Sr. and Albertine Woods Sims; brothers, Ross Sims, Jr., Jack Edward Sims; daughter-in-law, Sherry Webb. Survived by sons, Mickey Webb, Joey Webb, Chuck Webb (Paula); daughters, Pam Ramsey (David), Carol Shore (John); grandchildren, Daniel, Jonathan, Coby Webb, Claude Patterson, Chad Ramsey, Brian McWilliams, Chris McWilliams, Amanda Davis, Jasmine Shore, Hannah Webb; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald and Donald Sims. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Interment Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, Dandridge, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
