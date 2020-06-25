Linda Carol Anderson, 77, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by: daughter, Dana Jenkins. She is survived by: her loving husband of 52 years, Herdy Anderson; son, Darryl Wilson and wife Gina; daughters, Donna Wilson, Dinna Criss and husband Cam; grandchildren, Christopher and Joshua Wilson and Zachary Jenkins. A special thank you to the Herdy Anderson family for caring so much about her! Family and friends will gather for funeral service at 2:00 PM, June 29, 2020, at Smith Trinity Chapel with Pastor Darryl Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM, June 29, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Helen Marie Nelson Burns, age 98, of Maryville, passed away June 25, 2020, at her home. She was born June 15, 1922, in Maryville. The daughter of William Warren Nelson and Nellie Frances Farr Nelson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Burns; sisters, Geri Shamblin, Lillian Hurst; brother, Howard (Doby) Nelson; sister-in-law, Penny Nelson; brothers-in-law, Crowder Shamblin and Sim Hurst. She was employed at T.C. Drake Auto Parts for 30 years. She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by her nieces, Becky Deck, Sharon Holder, Janet Holbert and Penny Bailey; nephews, Bob Hurst, Jim Nelson and Steve Nelson; best friend and caregiver, Dorothy Jenkins; caregivers, Doris Collins and Jennifer Evans. A special thanks to the caregivers for all your help and thoughtfulness. Family and friends will meet for a service at Grandview Pavillion on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bob Hurst officiating. Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alcoa. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Edward Griffith, 68, of Maryville died on June 22, 2020. The family has scheduled a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dorothy Viola Edmonds Hargis, age 91, our Loving Christian Mother to four girls: Brenda (Gary) Garland, Dr. Sandra J. Hargis, Sheila (Andrew) Goodby and Dr. Ginny Montgomery, died in her family home June 25, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Dot" was born Jan. 25, 1929, in Mascot, TN to Conard and Clara Edmonds; the oldest of five children. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Claude; sisters, Mildred, Faye, Gladys; and brother, Dewey. At the age of 19 in 1948, Dorothy and Claude were married. They made Maryville, TN the family home. She was a "Southern Living" cook and housekeeper. No one made a more delicious red velvet cake or "Hazel Long Rolls" than our Mother. She doted over her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters; son-in-law, Pat B. Williams; grandchildren, Jason, Beth; great-grandchildren Mollie, Tyler and Carter; several nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. In her younger years she taught VBS, served in the WMU, and always loved to sing in worship services. Her life was a witness for Jesus. A viewing will be from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Grandview Pavillion. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Joe Mack Henson, age 85, of Thompson's Station, TN, passed away June 23, 2020. Joe worked as a mechanical engineer and corporate executive for Eastman Kodak. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian of Franklin, TN. Preceded in death by; wife, Ernestine "Teeny" Parks Henson, parents, Lydia Maugratte and Manley Clyde Henson; brother, Bud Henson (Minnie), William "Bill" Henson (Jane) and sister, Barbara Henson. Survived by; daughters, Suzanne Henson Mayo (William), Cynthia "Cindy" Henson Blackburn (Richard E.); grandchildren, Gracie Blackburn Evans (Matthew), Christopher Parks Mayo (Lisa), Joe Richard Blackburn (Rachel), William Henson Mayo; great grandchildren, Virginia Alice Blackburn, Luke Corley Blackburn, Ella Rosemary Evans. A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM EST Friday June 26, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, TN. All flowers to be sent to Grandview Cemetery on the day of the service. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Donald E. Johnston, 91, of Louisville, passed away on Memorial Day at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, MS. He proudly served 21 years in the Air Force and was a veteran of the wars in Korea and Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Ina Mae Johnston; Father, Oscar Belmont Johnston; Sister, Margaret Garrett (Kenneth); Brother, Kenneth Ray Johnston; Wife, Martha Rockhill Johnston; and Son, Donald Johnston Jr. Donald is survived by his Son, John Johnston (Sandra), of Louisville; Sister, Joyce O'Connor (Kenneth), of Maryville; Grandsons, Brian Johnston (Amy), of Maryville, TN, Jason Johnston, of Vevay, IN; Nephew, Brad Garrett (Cindy), of Hickory, NC; Niece, Melinda Andes (Mike); Great-Grandchildren, Garrett, Gavin, Grant, Griffin and Gracie Mae Johnston. There will be a private family service at Shady Grove Cemetery in Miser Station at a later date. Memorial Donations can be made in Donald's name to Shady Grove Cemetery, 4209 Miser Station Rd. Louisville, TN 37777.
John Al Jones, 77, of Greenback died on June 24, 2020. Per his wishes no services are scheduled at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Anna Lea Millsaps Potter, of Maryville, went to be with Jesus on June 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, William E. Potter of 69 years; parents, Mindy and James Millsaps; sisters and brothers; granddaughter, Angel Hope Potter. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Potter; son, David Potter; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; younger sister and best friend, Norma Jean Whitehead all of Maryville. Special nieces, Sharon Sheffer, husband Butch and Shirley Johnson and husband Pat. Special friends Ellen Terry, Ginger McKinney, Dorothy Temple, Ebb and Stan Wickman, Glenda and Mel Rowe. Family and friends will meet for the funeral service 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion. Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, June 27th 8:00 AM-4:00 PM and Sunday, June 28th from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Orville Raymond Walker age 91, of Alcoa, TN, went to meet his Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was a member and deacon of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Maryville. Preceded in death by: Wife of 65 years, Reba (Keener) Walker; Parents, William & Martha Walker; Sister, Inez Hodge; Brother, Bill Walker. Survivors include: Sons & Daughters-in-law, Mike & Ann Walker and Brad & Melinda Walker; Daughter & Son-in-law, Kim & Keith Grubb; Grandchildren, Josh Grubb & wife, Stephanie, Ryan Grubb & wife Kim, Suzanne Collins & husband Josh, Kara Amouyal & husband David, Caleb Walker & wife Lauren, Zack Walker and Micah Walker; Great-Grandchildren, Linus & Norman Collins, Olivia Grubb, Owen & Aubree Grubb; Brother, Fred Walker; Brother-in-law, Richard Lehman; Sister-in-law, Kay Keener; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Charles Murrell officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Gideons International, Blount County South Camp, PO Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802-4035. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.