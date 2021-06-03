It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Avis (Granny) Barbra at the age of 88 on June 1, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Avis lived most of her 88 years in Maryville, Tennessee, moving in her later years to Loudon, Tennessee. Avis was a member of Valley View Free Will Baptist Church in Loudon, Tennessee. She lost the love of her life, her husband, Ray Barbra in February 1981 at the very young age of 49. Even though she was devastated, the love for her two boys and her family kept Avis passionate about her family for 40 more years. Avis was a precious mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many. She was happiest in her garden, her kitchen or at one of her many sewing machines. She would plant and grow the food, then cook and can it and give it away. Nothing made Avis smile any brighter than to feed anyone who came to see her and to send them home with several jars of canned food. Her jars of canned food were as beautiful as any picture. She turned her love for sewing into an alterations business called Stitch N’ Time which she operated in Maryville for several years. Preceded in death by: husband, Ray Barbra; parents, Lee Henry & Dixie Hutsell; brothers, Billy & Jimmy Hutsell; sisters, Mary Velma Hutsell & Rosie Boring. Survivors include: sons, Donnie Barbra (Debbie) and Ronnie Barbra (Anita); sisters, Shirley Stinnett, Joy Barbra (Clinton), Jean Dyer, Laverne Ferguson & Carol Godsey (Joe); grandchildren, Jeff Barbra, Adam Barbra, Mark Barbra, Matt Barbra, and Mandy Ward Barbra; great-grandchildren, Lake Barbra, Andrew Barbra, Emma Barbra, and Addy Barbra. Also survived by special friend, Jeff King and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery with Daniel Fortman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Valley View Free Will Church Youth Group, 14792 Vonore Road, Loudon, TN 37774. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Justin J. Bradburn, age 23 of Maryville, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Justin was born in Blount County on February 9, 1998. He went to Heritage High School, played football, loved his family and friends and enjoyed fishing. Justin is preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Ann Greer; grandparents, Bud and Sandra Bradburn. He is survived by his daughter, Hope Ann; father James Roger Bradburn; sisters, Madison and Haley Bradburn and Courtany Thomas; nephew, Isaiah Bradburn (Justin’s mini me), who loved Justin deeply. Special thanks to Steve and Karrin Williamson, Cassondra and Robert Keller, Betty and Ricky Morrow, Scott Moore, Rhyan Moore and Mattie Drake for helping care for Justin when he came home. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Etowah, TN.
Kim Wilson Rogers of Townsend passed onto her heavenly home peacefully and was surrounded by her family on June 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Pauline Wilson, her sister Lisa Wilson, and her son Bryan Rogers. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Mike Rogers, her daughter Traci Rogers Davis, and her grandsons Cooper Davis, Carter Rogers and Walker Rogers, her brother Steve Wilson and his fiancé Bobby Nelle Beckmann, her nephews Arlin and Caleb Wilson. She is also survived by many that called her Mama Kim. The family will receive friends on Saturday June 5, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in Townsend from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Darren Wigington officiating. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that any donation be made to the Church of the Cove. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service. www.smithfuneralandcremation.com
Bernard M. Starner passed into eternal life May 11th, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. “Bernie” was born September 1st, 1933 and was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Everett and Helen Marguerite Raubenolt Starner; sister, Marilyn Starner Foster; daughter-in-law, Pamela Starner, and beloved wife, Doris. He is survived by his son, Jeff Starner; daughter, Lynn and husband, Danny Davis; grandchildren, Curt and Dawn Davis; Brian and Beth Davis; Luree Hatcher; Lacy and Scott Sultzer. Seven great-grandchildren, Bricen Hatcher, Lila Davis, Annagrace Davis, Nathan Davis, Collin Davis, Gabe Davis, and Cadence Davis. Bernie graduated from The University of Alabama in 1955 and worked for the Aluminum Company of America for over 25 years and retired in 1987. After retiring from ALCOA he worked with his daughter and son-in-law, and grandsons Curt and Brian Davis, in their family electrical contracting business, serving as Vice President on the Board of Directors, and as the Safety Director for the company. Bernie also worked extensively with Habitat for Humanity in Blount County, and many other various community organizations, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. His sense of adventure led him and Doris traveling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Europe. Bernie left a legacy of hard work and a love for life! A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 5th, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the FUMC Habitat Build 2021, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
