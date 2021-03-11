Buena A. Brewer, age 96 of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, W. Ralph Brewer; parents, Edgar and Bettie Ballard; brother, Ermal Ballard; sister, Johnnie Ballard. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, William R. and Megan Brewer, Bobby and Heather Brewer; grandsons, Trey and Brett Brewer, Jared and Olivia Brewer; great-grandchildren, Clarke, Blair, Kate, Magnolia (due in April); several nieces and nephews; special friends, Margaret and Eleanor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation East, 318 Nancy Lynn Lane #13, Knoxville, TN 37919. A private Graveside Service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremationService.com.
Former Maryville resident, Saundra Sparks Campbell, 69, died March 2, 2021, at her home in Sterling, CO. Saundra was born September 22, 1951, and attended Everett High School. She was preceded in death by her father, Kie Sparks and sisters, Pam Sparks and Diane Sparks. She is survived by her mother, Leola Sparks; sons and their spouses, Jason and Jennifer Williams, Lanny and Chelsie Campbell, Matthew and Nicole Campbell and Travis Campbell; grandchildren, Caitlin Williams, Braden Williams, Rylan Williams, Rowenna Campbell and Lucy Campbell. At her request, no service will be held.
Robert Wayne Carper, age 68, of Maryville, passed away March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Carl Carper; his special dog, Marco. He is survived by his son, Brandon Carper; brother, David (Judy) Carper; sisters, Cindy (Howard) Eaton, Iris Gail (Jim) Arnold; nephew, Thomas Ray; niece, Amy Ray. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jean Cunningham, age 97, peacefully stepped into the waiting arms of our loving Father on March 10, 2021. There to welcome her arrival were her parents John and Katie Cousins, her husband Dennis, her son Richard (Dickie), her brothers Jim and Ken Cousins, sister Stephanie, and special friend Ellen Wear. Left to celebrate her life are sons Paul (Carolynn) Cunningham, Carl (Kathy) Cunningham, daughter, Vickie Steadmon, grandsons Roger (Jennifer) Cunningham, Mark Steadmon, David (Kelly) Cunningham, Nick Cunningham, granddaughters Patty (Ty) Rietkovich, Angie Taylor, great-grandsons Alex Cunningham, Nolan Cunningham, Mason Cunningham, Ricky (Tricia) Steadmon, Cody (Angel) Steadmon, Bradley Steadmon, Corey (Erica) Taylor, great-granddaughters Katie Rietkovich Browder (C.J.), Caroline (Thatcher) Rietkovich, Haley Cunningham, Zoey Cunningham, Courtney Roberts, Bailey Taylor, Sara Fletcher, great-great-grandsons Levi Roberts, Robbie Godfrey and great-great granddaughters Aubrey Taylor, Peyton Roberts, Chasitti Fletcher, Keira Fletcher, Eevee Steadmon, and the soon expected Amelia Addisyn-Jean Taylor. As a life-long member of Rockford Baptist Church she leaves an amazing legacy of service and Christian love to all who knew her. She touched countless lives along the way through teaching Sunday School for over 50 years, serving her customers at Wynn’s Discount Center, and through her many dear friends. The precious memories she leaves will live on until we see her again. A visitation will be held Saturday, March 13th from 4-6 PM at Rockford Baptist Church with the service to follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Bill Small officiating. The interment will be Sunday, March 4th at 2:30 PM at Clark’s Grove Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Alyssa Marie Handley , 32, of Rockford, died March 8, 2021. Service will be determined at later date.
Margaret Marie Walls, 35, of Rockford, died March 2, 2021. Walls leaves behind many family and friends. There will be a service to honor her life announced at a later date.
