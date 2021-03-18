In Loving Memory Lee McCoy Earls Sunrise January 15, 1942, Sunset March 13, 2021 Lee McCoy (Lema) Earls, 79, transitioned to her Heavenly home on March 13, 2021. Lema was born and raised in Alcoa, Tennessee and graduated salutatorian from Charles M. Hall High School. She is preceded in death by her mother Lorene Baker, father John S. Earls, step-father Roy C. Baker, aunt Betty McGhee, uncles Charles Randy, James Bubby, John and Karl Kelly Lenoir. She leaves behind rejoicing in her life her son Renwick Earls Sr, daughter Devika (Cleveland)Harville, grandchildren Aqueellah Shareef, Neil Smith, James Montray Earls, Renwick EarlsJr., Mackenzie Harville, and Cleveland Harville III, great-grands Olivia and Kaleigha Earls, aunts Beulah Giles and Betty Lenoir. Surrogate son Mike Barton, and many devoted cousins and special friends too numerous to name. Lee was retired from the Aluminum Company of America, and devoted her life to her family, her love of basketball, and growing plants and flowers. Receiving of family and friends for a memorial and reflection of her life will take place on Saturday the 20th of March at 10:00 am at Foothills Funeral Home. Followed by a private burial at Martel Memorial Cemetery in Lenoir City Tennessee. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Foothills Funeral Home or 1235 McArthur Road, Maryville, TN. 37804, or 1235 McArthur Road Maryville, TN 37804.
Roger Stewart Kirkland, 54, of Maryville, passed away March 12, 2021. He is survived by his daughter: Cassie Kirkland, mother: Beulah Kirkland, and sister: Faye Kirkland. Graveside funeral services that were scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Faith Encounter Church Cemetery with Lee Young officiating are postponed until further notice. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Marjorie Helen Stokes passed away March 14, 2021, at age of 73, at home with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father: Betty Joe Miller and Tom Martin, Son: Greg Stokes, and Granddaughter: Faith N. Stokes. Survivors include Husband: Jesse Clarence Stokes, Sons and Daughters in Law: Rick and Rose Stokes, Steven and Karen Stokes, Jesse Stokes III, Grandkids: Nicholas Stokes, Autumn Harrington, Seth Austin Stokes, Several Great Grandkids, Sister and Brother-in-Law: Carolyn and Frank Hipps, Sister: Brenda Lequire, Several Nieces and Nephews, Brother and Sister in Law: Ed and Nina Stokes and Sister: Rebeca Steinweig. Laura Jennings, Step Children: Kevin Russell Brad Powell, Leanne Hooper, Tammy Rau Tipton, Best Friend Ruth Hammon, Pallbearers are Rick Stokes, Kevin Russell, Ambrose Covington, Ray Anderson, Jamie Hipps, Brad Powell, Jesse Stokes III. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday March 19, 2021 Memorial Funeral Home, 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville TN. 37801 with Pastor Tom Stinnett Officiating. The family and friends will meet at 12:00 Noon Saturday March 20, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery for Graveside Services. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Robert 'Budd' Morris Wilson was born and raised in his beloved mountains of Highlands, North Carolina. Budd was a Navy veteran and proud of his service on the USS Independence and the men with whom he served. He operated his own painting company here for many years and valued the relationships formed there. His hobbies were fishing, camping, racing, watching his favorite Andy Griffith Show, and spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Morris & Elaine Wilson; brother, John. Survivors include wife Becky; Children: Cassandra, Amanda, Robby, and Elaina Wilson; Siblings: Gay (Dave) Hunter, Mike (Linda) Wilson, George (Julie) Wilson; Grandchildren: Gage, Kaitlyn, Layla, Emory, Samantha, Georgie, Camryn, and great-grandson Damon; In-laws: James (Reiko), Leroy (Sam) and Frank Farr; Cherished Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Special recognition to his “love them like brothers” friends: Gary Ammons, Billy May, Tony Johnson, Robert and Randall Davis. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date in North Carolina. His remains will be spread At Fontana/Lake Santeetlah, where he experienced such peace, joy and reverence for God’s beauty.
